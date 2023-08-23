Viewpoints: How Early Did Wuhan Doctors Know About Covid?; Leprosy In Florida Being Overblown
The Washington Post:
In Wuhan, Doctors Were Ordered To Be Quiet As Pandemic Began
In the first weeks of 2020, a radiologist at Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan, China, saw looming signs of trouble. He was a native of Wuhan and had 29 years of radiology experience. His job was to take computed tomography (CT) scans, looking at patients’ lungs for signs of infection. (8/22)
Stat:
How Worried Should You Really Be About Leprosy In Florida?
In recent weeks, you may have seen alarming headlines about how leprosy might become “endemic” in Florida. As a physician in Florida who specializes in treating leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, this case report was not “news” to us in the field: We have known for some time about endemic cases of leprosy. However, given how rare the disease is in the state, there is no cause for alarm — despite the fearful headline. (Andrea Maderal, 8/23)
Los Angeles Times:
Why Is HIV Still Spreading When We Have The Tools To Stop It?
In 2021, women represented nearly 20% of new HIV infections. More than 50% of women who contracted the virus were Black. President Biden’s 2024 budget proposed $237 million for a federal PrEP program — that’s pre-exposure prophylaxis, a daily pill intended to keep HIV-negative people from becoming HIV-positive. (LZ Granderson, 8/23)
The CT Mirror:
Healthcare In CT Is Expensive. That Needs To Change
The high cost of healthcare in Connecticut is a problem that cannot be ignored. Connecticut’s healthcare costs are among the highest in the country and with those costs rising at a rate faster than personal income, access to affordable care is becoming increasingly limited for many residents. (Deidre S. Gifford, MD, MPH, 8/23)