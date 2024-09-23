Viewpoints: How Easily Could Obamacare Be Dismantled?; More Menopause Research Is Crucial
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
The New York Times:
Trump And Republicans Only Need The Courts To Destroy Obamacare
This summer, a pair of Supreme Court decisions radically reshaped the health care landscape by overturning the so-called Chevron doctrine. For the past 40 years, this doctrine acknowledged the technical knowledge of scientists and policy experts within federal agencies, giving deference to “reasonable” regulations these agencies issued to interpret ambiguities always present in the complex laws. (Danielle Ofri, 9/23)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
If Your Doctor Refuses To Address Your Menopause, Get Another Doctor
American actress Halle Berry, recently joined a group of senators on Capitol Hill demanding research and education dollars for women’s health and menopause. When I listened to the audio of her voice, I smiled. With her guttural yell of, “I’m in menopause,” I became an instant fan. (Jacqueline Carr, 9/20)
Stat:
Time To Rethink The Hatch-Waxman Act
As the Hatch-Waxman Act approaches its 40th anniversary, it’s time to critically examine its legacy and what it actually gave us: the highest drug prices in the world. (Tahir Amin and Timi Iwayemi, 9/23)
Dallas Morning News:
Narcan Vending Machines Are Welcome, But A Troubling Sign
Conscience Conduit and nonprofit Livegy, as well as other partners, are delivering Narcan vending machines in Dallas-Fort Worth with hopes of expanding to other parts of the state. The machines provide open access to a powerful drug that can stop an opioid overdose in its tracks. (9/23)
Stat:
A Simple — But Not Easy — Way To Stop Research Misconduct
On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services published new policies on research misconduct, which apply to research institutions receiving funding through the U.S. Public Health Service. The policies set standards that institutions must follow when investigating and potentially sanctioning researchers alleged to have engaged in research misconduct. (Paul Martin Jensen, 9/23)