Viewpoints: Infant Formula Bill Will Prevent Future Shortages; It’s Time To Start Testing Wastewater for H5N1
Editorial writers delve into the infant formula shortage, bird flu, health insurance claims, and more.
Congress: Prevent Baby Formula Shortages By Passing A New Bill
Families in America should never have to scrounge for baby formula. The United States needs a diverse and resilient supply of infant formula. Boosting the ability of smaller companies to compete in this market against the three large formula makers — Abbott, Mead Johnson, and Nestlé Gerber — could help make shortages a thing of the past. (Martha Gershun and Rosa DeLauro, 5/2)
Bird Flu Should Be Monitored In Wastewater, Pandemic Experts Say
Pandemics start slowly — a few cases here, a few there — until suddenly people are sick or dying everywhere. Early detection by monitoring wastewater can help short-circuit that cycle. (Denis Nash, John Dennehy, Monica Trujillo, and Leopolda Silvera, 5/1)
The Boston Globe:
Bird Flu: Why Is The H5N1 Outbreak In Dairy Cows A Big Deal?
On March 25, the US Department of Agriculture announced the discovery of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as H5N1, in dairy cattle. One week later, the first human case of H5N1 due to cattle exposure was detected. The strain of avian influenza involved in this outbreak has been circulating globally since 2020 and in North America since 2021. Over 90 million birds have died or been culled because of this infection in the United States alone. (Shira Doron, 4/30)
The Hazards Of Excessive Insurance Claim Denials
Health care providers are in an acute financial situation. Record-high wages required to attract and retain talent coupled with price inflation not seen since the early 1980s are driving higher costs, while reimbursement and federal policies limit providers’ ability to cover expenses. Adding to this budgetary stranglehold are payment delays and insurance claim denials by payers, which compromise patients’ access to health care and providers’ financial viability. (Michael J. Alkire, 5/1)
Instead Of More Quality Metrics, Harness Fewer High-Quality Ones
Ensuring excellent quality and outcomes is the essential goal of medical care. To achieve it, a multitude of quality metrics have been added to clinicians’ work. They include things such as controlling blood sugar for people with diabetes, ensuring that eligible adults are screened for colon and breast cancer, and guaranteeing that children are up to date on their vaccines and are receiving topical fluoride treatments. (Katherine Gergen Barnett and Lara F. Terry, 5/2)