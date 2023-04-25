Viewpoints: It’s Imperative We Find Origin Of Viruses; Reproductive Health Care Faces More Challenges
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The New York Times:
Finding The Origin Of A Pandemic Is Difficult. Preventing One Shouldn’t Be.
In 1999, the New York State Department of Health asked me to test brain samples from people in Queens experiencing encephalitis, or brain inflammation. Surprisingly, we found they were infected with West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne virus that had never been reported before in North America. How did a virus endemic in Africa and the Middle East end up in Queens? (W. Ian Lipkin, 6/25)
The Boston Globe:
Abortion Pill Ruling Offers A Breather, But New Threats Are On The Way
When the Supreme Court intervened Friday in the legal fight about mifepristone, a drug used in more than half of all abortions, the abortion debate was changing at a breakneck pace. (Mary Ziegler, 4/24)
Dallas Morning News:
Faulty Veteran Health Record System Needs Urgent Fix
Over the past several years, Congress has made significant strides to support veterans through the MISSION Act, the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, and the benefits expansions in the PACT Act. Now, it is time for congressional leaders to focus on the seemingly unending systemic problems of the electronic health record management system. (Cole Lyle, 4/25)
Stat:
Involuntary Treatment For Addiction Doesn't Work
As the overdose crisis rages on and the pandemic-fatigued public runs low on empathy, there have been increasing calls for expanded involuntary commitment for people with substance use disorder. (Sarah E. Wakeman, 4/25)