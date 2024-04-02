Viewpoints: It’s Time To Abolish The Comstock Act To Protect Women; Should It Be Legal To Sell Your Kidney?
Editorial writers discuss an arcane law being used against abortion, selling your kidneys, "Havana Syndrome" and more.
I Hope To Repeal An Arcane Law That Could Be Misused To Ban Abortion Nationwide
A long discredited, arcane 150-year-old law is back in the news in 2024, and that should terrify anyone who supports reproductive freedom. Last week at the Supreme Court, the Comstock Act of 1873 was referenced on three separate occasions during oral arguments in a case dealing with access to mifepristone, one of two drugs typically used in medication abortions. (Tina Smith, 4/2)
Let People Sell Their Kidneys It Will Save Lives
There are 100,000 people in the United States waiting for a kidney. More than half a million are on dialysis, which from my own experience I know to be more of a means of survival than a form of living. About 4,000 people die each year while waiting for a kidney. Another 4,000 become too sick to undergo surgery — a gentler way of saying that they, too, die. (Dylan Walsh, 4/2)
'Havana Syndrome' Might Have Been A Russian Attack. The U.S. Can't Stop Investigating
A just-published investigation by Russian, American and German journalists has unearthed startling new information about the so-called Havana syndrome, or “Anomalous Health Incidents,” as the government calls the unexplained bouts of painful disorientation that U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers have suffered in recent years. (4/1)
Too Few People Are Screened For Colon Cancer. This New Test Might Help
Screening for colorectal cancer isn’t exactly something most people look forward to. It can be uncomfortable, invasive and time-consuming. No wonder 1 in 3 people who should get tested have never received any screening, according to the American Cancer Society. (Leana S. Wen, 4/2)
Women Have Been Underrepresented In Clinical Research
This month, the Biden administration announced an executive order proposing a $12 billion fund to improve our long-overdue understanding of women’s health and to strengthen women’s health research standards across federal agencies. (Dr. Irving Kent Loh, 3/30)