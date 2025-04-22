Viewpoints: Parents Of Autistic Children Counter Kennedy’s Claims; NIH’s New Diet Trials Doomed To Fail
Opinion writers tackle these public health issues.
Kansas City Star:
Mothers Of Autistic Children Respond To RFK Jr’s Remarks
Maverick is magic. At four years old, he gently pets flowers and belly laughs when a strong wind blows. He loves to hug his big brother. Maverick is also severely autistic, and according to our new U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., he’s part of a group of children who “will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem, they’ll never go out on a date,” as Kennedy said on Wednesday. (Linda Blackford, 4/22)
Stat:
NIH’s Nutrition For Precision Health Diet Trial Will Fail To Answer Questions
Imagine a clinical trial with sedentary, overweight adults. One group is assigned to remain sedentary, the other to undergo intensive physical training with daily runs, calisthenics, and sports. After a week or two, the training group would probably feel sore and tired, and their endurance might be reduced. But we wouldn’t conclude that physical activity is bad for health. Clearly, we’d need a better, longer study to see the benefits. (David S. Ludwig and Mary E. Putt, 4/22)
Stat:
Six Reasons For Employers To Waive Preventive Care Out-Of-Pocket Costs
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, a case in which an employer is arguing that the formation of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) violates the Constitution’s appointments clause. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) regulations require that employer-sponsored health plans cover USPSTF-approved preventive care without cost sharing. The Supreme Court’s eventual decision could leave employers with important decisions about coverage for preventive care. (Jeff Levin-Scherz, 4/22)
The Washington Post:
What I Learned From Having Cancer In My 20s
I know all too well the fear and isolation many young people with cancer experience. Cancer is always a lonely proposition, but it’s especially so for young adults. The loneliness I experienced was pervasive. Older people, mostly my parents’ friends, didn’t understand, and my contemporaries often struggled because I had the dubious distinction to be their first friend facing a life-threatening illness. One grad school colleague told me years later, “I just didn’t know how to be your friend once you were diagnosed.” (Steven Petrow, 4/21)
The New York Times:
A Good Doctor Knows When To Bend The Rules
Dr. Van Scoy sees acceding to requests for unproven medicines as a “slippery slope.” When doctors prescribe medications that they don’t believe in, even ones that pose little risk to the patient, it can cost them the trust of their colleagues. Families might question why their doctors give in to some requests and not others. She believes that what patients and their families really need is honest and open communication surrounding doctors’ decisions and the time to build confidence in their providers. (Daniela J. Lamas, 4/20)