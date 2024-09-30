Viewpoints: RFK Jr. In Public Health Would Be Disastrous; We Need An Outbreak Warning System
Editorial writers explain these public health issues.
The New York Times:
RFK Jr. As Health Czar Will Bring Out Public Health's Worst Impulses
Mr. Kennedy has no meaningful claim to health expertise beyond an impressive geriatric six-pack and a do-your-own-research mantra. Nonetheless, he has gone from a fringe voice to the national leader of a rising “health freedom” movement powered by conspiracist thinking, resentment against the public health establishment and anti-vaccine fervor. (Rachael Bedard, 9/30)
Bloomberg:
Disease Outbreaks Need Hurricane-Style Warning Systems
“Just like we made our buildings more resistant to hurricanes and earthquakes and fires, we have to do that kind of stuff in our society for infectious diseases,” says epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo, head of the Pandemic Center at Brown University. “They’re just going to keep coming.” (F.D. Flam, 9/28)
Bloomberg:
Pfizer Owes Sickle Cell Patients A Better Explanation
The note was only a few paragraphs long, but sent shockwaves through the community of sickle cell disease specialists: Pfizer Inc. was pulling the drug Oxbryta off the market based on evidence its benefits no longer outweighed its risks. (Lisa Jarvis, 9/28)
Chicago Tribune:
Men Face Infertility Too And Must Speak Up About IVF
IVF has taken center stage as a women’s reproductive rights issue, as it should. But with all this rhetoric, it’s clear there is a big misunderstanding about IVF just being a women’s issue. In almost half of all infertility cases in the United States, the man is a contributing cause. (Bill Meincke, 9/27)
Scientific American:
Rare Diagnoses Change People’s Perception Of Medical Risk
How people think about rare events—especially unwelcome ones such as traumatic medical episodes or distressing diagnoses—seems to vary considerably depending on whether they have been directly affected by one. (Amanda Montanez, 9/27)