Viewpoints: Rural Patients Suffer Under Stark Law; How ‘Moral Hazard’ Affects Addiction Treatment
Editorial writers discuss the Physician Self-Referral Law, drug addiction, and IVF.
Stat:
Why Getting Cancer Drugs Just Got Harder For Rural Patients
I recently started a patient with metastatic triple-positive breast cancer on a targeted therapy regimen consisting of capecitabine and neratinib, both oral chemotherapy pills that are dosed on a 21-day cycle. Given that her cancer also thrives on estrogen, I chose to continue her monthly fulvestrant injections (which targets estrogen) in my clinic in Dickson, Tennessee, a small town 40 minutes outside Nashville. (Samyukta Mullangi, 3/1)
The New York Times:
Moral Hazard Has No Place In Drug Addiction Treatment
Dr. Winograd, who is now the director of addiction science at the University of Missouri-St. Louis’s Missouri Institute of Mental Health, had encountered a concept known as moral hazard, the idea that reducing exposure to the negative consequences of a risk makes people more likely to take that risk. (Maia Szalavitz, 3/1)
The New York Times:
The Politics Of ‘Embryos On Ice’
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the Republican Party declared victory. But the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision last month that frozen embryos are considered “extrauterine children,” which prompted hospitals to suspend I.V.F. procedures, has complicated that victory. (Michelle Cottle, Ross Douthat, Carlos Lozada and Lydia Polgreen, 3/1)
Newsweek:
Am I A Murderer? It May Be Up To Donald Trump
When I was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 34, all I wanted was to be a mom. Now, a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling means that the decisions I made to preserve my fertility pre-chemo could have made me a criminal. (Bethany Robertson, 2/29)