Viewpoints: Strange Symptom With West Nile Virus; GOP Health Insurance Plan Would Exclude Many
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Stat:
West Nile Virus’ Most Surprising Symptom
In August my mother became the unlucky first patient of the year to suffer from West Nile virus encephalitis in Manhattan. Soon after her diagnosis, Central Park would be sprayed overnight in hopes of slowing the spread of yet another new global viral infection. (Christopher Hartnick, 9/24)
The New York Times:
Trump Learned Nothing From The Obamacare Debate. Neither Did Vance.
On Sept. 15 on “Meet the Press,” Vance — after noting that people in good health have very different needs from those with chronic conditions — called for deregulation, saying that we should “promote some more choice in our health care system and not have a one-size-fits-all approach that puts a lot of people into the same insurance pools, into the same risk pools.” (Paul Krugman, 9/23)
Stat:
The U.S. Definition Of Disability Is Too Narrow
Many disabled people are not included in official U.S. data. This is because there is “No Box to Check” to indicate their particular disability on surveys from the U.S. Census Bureau and other federal agencies. The questions used to identify people with disabilities are missing millions. (Bonnielin Swenor, Scott Landes and Jean Hall, 9/24)
The CT Mirror:
Youth Are Not Being Heard On Gun Violence
In a room surrounded by 7th graders, the overwhelming comment echoes throughout the room… “We don’t come to school to study and succeed in our education; we come to school hoping that we will survive the day!” (Ace Ricker, 9/23)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas Hospitals’ Fight Drug Manufacturers For 340B Program
Kansas hospitals play an essential role in the Kansas health care delivery system. The 122 Kansas community hospitals are committed to providing compassionate health care to all Kansans. While firm on that commitment, there are many challenges testing every hospitals’ ability to maintain that promise. (Chad Austin, 9/24)