Viewpoints: Supreme Court Dismissing EMTALA Case Is Dangerous; PBMs Aren’t Lowering Drug Prices
Editorial writers discuss reproductive health care, prescription drug costs, and addiction treatment.
Stat:
Supreme Court Jeopardizing Lives With The EMTALA Abortion Case
By dismissing a case that would have determined whether emergency abortion care is encompassed under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), along with other protected emergency care services, the Supreme Court of the United States has opened the door for states to deny women stabilizing and often lifesaving medical procedures. (Mark N. Simon, 7/19)
Bloomberg:
Prescription Drugs Cost Too Much. Medicare Negotiations Can Help
President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders wrote in a recent op-ed that there’s “no rational reason” why Americans pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs — almost three times more than their peers overseas, according to a recent analysis. (7/19)
Stat:
Addiction Treatment Must Be Integrated Into The Health Care System
The first time I saw Maya (not her real name) huddled under blankets in a hospital bed in 2013, she had been to dozens of inpatient detox programs and residential treatment centers since she had begun using heroin two decades earlier. After every release, she returned to heroin use, usually within days. (Sarah E. Wakeman, 7/19)