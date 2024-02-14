Viewpoints: The War On LGBTQ+ Continues With Conversion Therapy; Assisted Dying Shouldn’t Be This Hard
Editorial writers discuss conversion therapy, medical aid in dying, maternal assistance, and more.
Scientific American:
Mandating 'Conversion Therapy' Is Mandating Abuse
In January the Florida Select Committee on Health Innovation approved House Bill 1639 (HB 1639), which dramatically restricts treatment for transgender individuals. If the bill becomes law, it will make it easier for insurers to refuse to cover gender-affirming care, will require those that cover gender transition to also offer policies that do not and will bar transgender people from updating their driver’s license. (Steve Silberman, 2/13)
Newsweek:
The Case For Assisted Dying
At a time when the idea of bodily autonomy is being challenged across the United States, right-to-die legislation keeps gathering momentum. To date, 10 states and Washington D.C. have authorized medical assistance in dying, enabling terminally ill, mentally competent patients to end their life by ingesting a lethal dose of medication. (Anita Hanning, 2/13)
USA Today:
How Can We Reduce Child Poverty? Give Moms Cash During Pregnancy
On Wednesday, Flint will celebrate the launch of Rx Kids, the nation’s first citywide cash prescription program for pregnant moms and infants. This year, every expectant mom in the city will receive $1,500 during mid-pregnancy and, once their babies are born, $500 per month until they turn 1 year old. (Mona Hanna-Attisha and Luke Shaefer, 2/14)
Dallas Morning News:
A Bigger, Better Children’s Hospital In Dallas Is Worth Celebrating
Children’s Health System of Texas and UT Southwestern Medical Center just announced plans to build a brand-new hospital for kids. The new facility will be significantly bigger and more advanced than the current Children’s Medical Center Dallas. It will cost $5 billion and will not require taxpayer money. (Michael L. Davis, 2/13)
USA Today:
Give A Valentine's Gift Of A Lifetime: Become An Organ Donor
As of today across the United States, I am one of more than 100,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ, nearly 90,000 of whom are in need of a kidney like me, with another person added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. (Yono Purnomo, 2/14)