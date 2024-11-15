Viewpoints: Ultra-Processed Foods Require Better FDA Research; How Will RFK Jr. Perform In New Job?
Editorial writers dissect these public health topics.
Stat:
FDA Commissioner Calls For Action, Better Research On Ultra-Processed Foods
As the saying goes, you are what you eat. And, unfortunately, the food we eat is only solidifying America’s tragic title: We have the lowest life expectancy among large high-income countries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a number of steps to help people in the U.S. build healthy diets — including with respect to ultra-processed foods — and the food industry and research community should, too. (Robert M. Califf, Haider J. Warraich and Jim Jones, 11/15)
The New York Times:
How To Handle Kennedy As America's Top Health Official
President-elect Donald Trump has named Robert Kennedy Jr. as his pick for secretary of health and human services. This was not my desired outcome. Like many liberals and health care providers, I’ve been alarmed at Mr. Kennedy’s dubious claims about public health and science. (Rachel Bedard, 11/15)
CNN:
Trump’s Latest Controversial Cabinet Pick Could Have A Huge Impact On Americans’ Health And Lives
Each of Donald Trump’s most provocative Cabinet picks has been a calculated punch in the mouth to experts, elites and bureaucrats in Washington’s government agencies. But his decision to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist, “go wild” on health and medicines as health and human services secretary is his most shocking attempt yet at an anti-establishment tear-down. (Stephen Collinson, 11/15)
Stat:
Congress: Bring Lab-Developed Tests Firmly Under FDA Oversight
The 2024 election results will have vast consequences for health policy, but one of the less visible effects will be to once again disrupt how the federal government regulates diagnostic tests. (Walter G. Johnson, 11/15)
Bloomberg:
How Musk's DOGE Can Actually Do Some Good
One priority should be to deregulate medical trials. America is now in a golden age of medical discovery, with mRNA vaccines, anti-malaria vaccines, GLP-1 weight loss drugs and new treatments against cancer all showing great promise. AI may bring about still more advances. Unfortunately, the US system of clinical trials remains a major obstacle to turning all this science into medicine. There are regulations concerning hospital protocols, the design of the trials, FDA requirements, the procedures of universities and institutional review boards, and the handling of data, among other barriers. America can have better and speedier approval procedures without lowering its standards. (Tyler Cowen, 11/15)