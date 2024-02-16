Viewpoints: US Must Revamp How It Treats Substance Use Disorder; Why Are Medications Missing Allergy Info?
Editorial writers tackle addiction treatment, allergy labels, age discrimination, and more.
The New York Times:
The Addiction Recovery Story We Don’t Hear Enough
What if high-quality treatment programs were available free to all 48 million Americans over the age of 12 who, according to federal estimates, have a substance use disorder involving drugs, alcohol or both? (Nicholas Kristof, 2/14)
The Star Tribune:
Add Allergen Labels To Medications
For two decades, consumers have been able to quickly determine by looking at a food label if a product contains a major allergen, such as dairy, eggs, peanuts or wheat. So why don't the same labeling requirements apply to medications, which also are used widely and taken by mouth? (2/15)
Stat:
Reporting On Presidential Health From Reagan To Trump And Biden
When I interviewed Ronald Reagan about his health in 1980, he was 69 and poised to become the oldest person to be elected president. During our conversation, Reagan was mentally sharp. In a light moment he feigned a wrenched back and asked what I (a physician) would do for it. (Lawrence K. Altman, 2/16)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Ethical Issues In Providing Care In Safety-Net Health Systems
In safety-net systems, resource constraints mean that each outlay for a patient’s care must be measured against its opportunity costs. Various ethical frameworks could guide such decisions about resource allocation and management. (Dave A. Chokshi, M.D., and Frederick P. Cerise, M.D., M.P.H., 2/15)