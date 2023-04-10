Viewpoints: What Is Causing Excess American Deaths?; We May Soon Be Able To Age Better
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Chicago Tribune:
Excess Deaths In The US Are Rising At A Shocking Rate
The current COVID-19 situation in the U.S. is both good and bad. The good news is that COVID-19 deaths are at the lowest levels of the three-year pandemic. Given current trends, projections indicate roughly 100,000 COVID-19 deaths for 2023 — less than half of any of the three previous years. (Cory Franklin And Robert Weinstein, 4/10)
The Baltimore Sun:
Staying Vital Longer: Johns Hopkins Takes On Human Aging
The rapid rise in the number of adults over age 65 foretells an inevitable and rapid rise in cases of chronic diseases — including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease — all contributing to poor health, frailty, disability, loss of independence and early mortality for an increasing number of the world’s population. (Jeremy Walston, 4/10)
Stat:
Genetic Testing Is Crucial For Children With Developmental Delays
At 10 months old, my daughter Gabrielle had missed key milestones for gross motor, fine motor, social and communication skills. Following two seizures, Gabrielle had an MRI that showed brain abnormalities. When I was given the MRI results, I crumpled to the ground. Over the next year, Gabrielle was diagnosed with epilepsy, global developmental delays, and autism spectrum disorder. While our diagnostic journey may have ended there, my husband and I, both physicians, wondered whether there was something deeper behind Gabrielle’s diagnoses. (Deborah Ondrasik, 4/10)