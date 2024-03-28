Viewpoints: What’s Causing The Rise In Early-Onset Cancer?; Mpox Numbers Unknown Due To Early Lack Of Testing
Editorial writers discuss early-onset cancer, Mpox, AI in health care and more.
CNN:
Oncologist: The Princess Of Wales’ Diagnosis Is Part Of A Troubling Trend
The recent revelation of the cancer diagnosis of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is 42, has left many observers shocked. As a medical oncologist, I am heartbroken — but hardly surprised. Early-onset cancer, which is defined as happening in adults under 50 years of age, is no anomaly. In fact, it is part of a rising global trend in which newly diagnosed cancer patients are getting younger. (Dr. Jalal Baig, 3/27)
Scientific American:
Viral Genetics Confirms What On-The-Ground Activists Knew Early In The Mpox Outbreak
In June 2022 I sat shaking my head as I heard from senior U.S. government officials that mpox (then monkeypox) was under control. At the time, my dear friend back home in New York, to whom I’d spoken on the phone, had mpox. (Joseph Osmundson, 3/27)
USA Today:
AI Can Help Doctors Treat Patients, Improving Healthcare And Burnout
Are you tired of feeling like just another number at the doctor’s office? As current and future members of the physician workforce, we believe that well-regulated artificial intelligence presents an opportunity to tackle burnout within the medical workforce and restore patient-centered care. (Rotimi Kukoyi, Victor Agbafe and Dr. Joan Perry, 3/27)
USA Today:
Supreme Court Mifepristone Case Is Latest GOP Attempt To End Abortion
I have spent much of the past few years covering abortion access and our reality after the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. A lot of that time has been spent talking to people whose lives are dedicated to ensuring abortion access, whether they work for Planned Parenthood, an abortion fund or a different group. (Sara Pequeno, 3/28)
Stat:
Oprah Kicked Off A National Conversation On Obesity. Let's Have It
Oprah Winfrey, true to form, is forcing America to yet again grapple with a complex topic: weight loss. Her full-throated endorsement on national television last week for using GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy to treat obesity has opened the door for an important conversation about the use of these drugs for people struggling with their weight. (Lisa Shah, 3/28)