Viewpoints: Abortion Not Settled Yet In US; Here’s Why The ACA Is A Success.
Editorial writers weigh in on medication abortion, Obamacare, and Alzheimer’s.
The New York Times:
Why Abortion Is Back At The Supreme Court
In his majority opinion in the case overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito insisted that the high court was finally settling the vexed abortion debate by returning the “authority to regulate abortion” to the “people and their elected representatives.” (Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw, 3/26)
Bloomberg:
Supreme Court Scoffs At Flimsy Abortion Pill Argument
Abortion is back at the Supreme Court. The case contests decisions by the Food and Drug Administration to make the drug mifepristone available by mail and via telemedicine. But at oral argument on Monday, the court that overturned Roe v. Wade seemed poised to reject the arguments of the pro-life Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine. (Noah Feldman, 3/27)
Los Angeles Times:
On Medication Abortion, High Court May Do The Right Thing
It always seemed farfetched that anti-abortion doctors could argue that they have the right to ask a court to severely restrict a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration simply because they don’t want to treat women who might experience complications. (3/27)
The New York Times:
Why Has Obamacare Worked?
We’ve just passed the 14th anniversary of the enactment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare — although many of the law’s provisions didn’t take effect until 2014. (Paul Krugman, 3/26)
Stat:
Primary Care Physicians Play Key Roles In Alzheimer's Management
When the results of President Biden’s annual physical were released last month, many wondered why his primary care physician hadn’t conducted a cognitive assessment. While this speculation is fueled by an ongoing, politicized debate about the mental fitness of both President Biden and former President Trump, it touches on an important issue that has largely gone overlooked: In navigating an Alzheimer’s disease crisis, what role should primary care providers play in cognitive testing? (Katherine O'Malley, 3/27)