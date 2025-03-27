Viewpoints: Youth Transgender Issues Need More Research, Not Less
The New York Times:
Don’t Defund Youth Gender Research. Reform It.
President Trump has made his hostility toward transgender people abundantly clear. On the first day of his second term, he issued a sweeping executive order against “gender ideology” that led federal employees to erase public health data from websites and remove pronouns from email signatures, among other actions. (Jesse Singal, 3/27)
The Washington Post:
When HHS And CDC Become Health Misinformation Superspreaders
Friday was my last day leading communications at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I left my job because I believe public health policy must always be guided by facts and not fantasy. (Kevin Griffis, 3/25)
Modern Healthcare:
Providers, Insurers Need To End The Acrimony And Collaborate
As all providers know, one of our principal partners is often our biggest nemesis: the insurance companies that pay our bills. The relationships with payers vary from one company to another, and there are many examples of productive relationships. Overall, however, they are too often marked by tension, combativeness, misaligned incentives and diminishing trust. (Michael Dowling, 3/25)
The Boston Globe:
Health Care Has A 'Last Mile' Problem. Trump Is Making It Worse.
There is a “last mile” problem in health care. The United States spends billions of dollars on basic science research, drug development, and clinical trials, but after that, it leaves it up to the health care system to make sure that effective treatments get in the hands of patients who need them. (Jeffrey L. Schnipper, 3/25)
Also —
The CT Mirror:
Bold Action Needed To Further Reduce CT Overdose Deaths
Thirty-five years ago, the state of Connecticut initiated a controversial program of needle and syringe exchange to improve the health and ultimately save the lives of people whose wellbeing had previously been ignored. At that time, Connecticut was experiencing one of the worse HIV/AIDS epidemics in the country. (Robert Heimer, 3/27)
Kansas City Star:
Missouri Business Needs Prop A Sick Leave Fix
In last year’s November general election, Missouri residents went to the polls and voted for Proposition A, a referendum that increased the state minimum wage to $15 per hour and imposed new requirements for businesses to provide paid sick leave for their employees. With 57% of the vote, Missourians approved the measure, parts of which go into effect on May 1. (Jon Patterson, 3/25)