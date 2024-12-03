Visceral Fat May Be Early Marker Of Alzheimer’s

New research points to a link between excess belly fat in middle age and shrinkage in the memory centers of the brain, which could be an early indicator of a future Alzheimer's diagnosis. In other news, ProPublica reports that formaldehyde is the most cancerous air pollutant in the country: "Nobody in the United States is safe."

CNN: Belly Fat Linked To Brain Decay And Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s, Study Finds

Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, may contribute to brain atrophy and early markers of Alzheimer’s disease, new research found. (LaMotte, 12/2)

On cancer —

ProPublica: Formaldehyde Causes More Cancer Than Any Other Toxic Air Pollutant. Little Is Being Done to Curb the Risk.

In a world flush with hazardous air pollutants, there is one that causes far more cancer than any other, one that is so widespread that nobody in the United States is safe from it. It is a chemical so pervasive that a new analysis by ProPublica found it exposes everyone to elevated risks of developing cancer no matter where they live. And perhaps most worrisome, it often poses the greatest risk in the one place people feel safest: inside their homes. (Lerner and Shaw, 12/3)

ProPublica: Formaldehyde Cancer Risk In Your Neighborhood

In most of the country, formaldehyde contributes more to outdoor cancer risk than any other toxic air pollutant. Look up your address to see risks from the chemical on your block and where it comes from. (Shaw and Lerner, 12/3)

The Hill: Cervical Cancer Is Preventable. So Why Are Rates Increasing Among Women In Their 30s And 40s?

Overall, cervical cancer rates have been dropping in the United States since the early 1990s thanks to more widespread screening and the release of the first HPV vaccine in 2006. Those vaccinations and routine screenings, coupled with follow-up treatment when needed, can prevent “nearly all” cervical cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI). But not all women take those precautionary steps — or are able to. Health experts theorize cervical cancer cases are climbing among 30- and 40-something women due to two things: low HPV vaccination rates among women over 30 and decreasing cervical cancer screening in the United States. (O'Connell-Domenech, 12/2)

In other health and wellness news —

CIDRAP: US Parvovirus B19 Cases Spike, With Infections Noted In Pregnant Women, Kids With Sickle Cell Disease

In Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, three new studies describe increased infections of parvovirus B19 detected in US commercial labs, with five worrisome cases in pregnant Minnesotans and infections in children and teens with sickle cell disease in Georgia. (Van Beusekom, 12/2)

USA Today: Carrot Recall Expands To 4Earth Farms Items Sold At Walmart, Sprouts

A recall of carrot products for potential E. coli contamination has been expanded, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The agency announced on Nov. 29 that California-based 4Earth Farms was recalling multiple brands sold at different retailers in seven states out of abundance of caution after 4Earth was notified by Grimmway Farms that carrots used in its products may have been contaminated with E. coli. (Hauptman, Powel, Cervantes Jr., 12/2)

The Guardian: Lego Introduces Characters Wearing Hidden Disability Sunflower Lanyard

Lego is introducing several characters who wear sunflower lanyards to its brick universe for the first time to raise awareness of a badge worn to indicate someone has a hidden disability such as autism. ... The symbol is recognized in more than 90 countries. (Wood, 12/3)

The New York Times: So You’ve Had A Hysterectomy. Do You Know What Was Removed?

Patients often are in the dark about which organs remain and which were removed — particularly the ovaries, which profoundly influence lifelong health. (Gross, 12/2)

