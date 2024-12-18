Vitamin D, Calcium Won’t Prevent Fractures Or Falls, Task Force Says

Still, health experts on the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force say the supplements can be useful for overall bone health. Other health and wellness news is on moderate alcohol use, black plastic utensils, ADHD, depression, and more.

NPR: Vitamin D Is Key To Your Health. But It Doesn't Prevent Falls Or Fractures

Sunshine is the main source of vitamin D, and we need it to keep our bones and muscles strong. Many people take supplements to meet the shortfall, but they're not a magic bullet of protection. Vitamin D and calcium supplements offer no "net benefit" for the prevention of falls or fractures in older adults, according to a draft recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a panel of experts who reviewed all of the existing scientific evidence on the supplements. (Aubrey, 12/17)

Fox News: Study Finds Longer Periods Of Poor Health Toward End Of Life

Living longer doesn’t always mean living healthier. That’s according to a study published in JAMA Network Open, which found a "widening gap between lifespan and healthspan" among 183 countries. In 2019, there was a "healthspan-lifespan gap" of 9.6 years globally, a 13% increase from 8.5 years in 2019, Mayo Clinic researchers found. (Rudy, 12/17)

Stat: Major Report Finds Moderate Drinkers Had Lower Mortality

A major report on alcohol’s health effects — which will inform the 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans — found moderate drinkers had lower all-cause mortality, and a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, than those who never drank. The findings are sure to cause a stir, especially once a separate panel of experts releases its own alcohol report in coming weeks. (Cueto, 12/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: Viral Black Plastic Utensils Study Had A Big Math Problem

Last month, people across the country tossed their spatulas into the trash after a widely-reported study found that some black plastics in kitchen utensils and other household items had dangerously high levels of flame retardants, which are associated with a host of health problems, including cancer. The problem? A simple math error overstated the risk by a factor of 10, a researcher not involved in the original study found. (Echeverria, 12/17)

CBS News: What Is Red 40 And Why Hasn't The FDA Banned The Dye?

The Food and Drug Administration has not formally reevaluated the safety of a food dye called Red 40 in over a decade, the agency's top food official said this month when asked about renewed worries over its potential behavioral health effects. The agency has launched a new effort to take a second look at some previously approved additives. But Jim Jones, the FDA's deputy commissioner for human foods, warned their budget was too small and that it would take years to catch up to other countries. (Tin, 12/17)

CNN: Stimulants Are More Effective Than Placebos For ADHD, Study Finds

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, was long thought to be a disorder that only affected children. But now it’s well established that the symptoms can persist into adulthood — and a large new study has assessed which treatments may be most effective at alleviating them. (Rogers, 12/17)

Bloomberg: Compounded Ozempic Via Telehealth Is Driving Eating Disorders

Telehealth companies looking to capitalize off the weight-loss drug boom have made it as seamless as possible to get the shots, sometimes regardless of medical need. It can take as little as filling out an online form and having a valid form of payment to get a prescription. The lack of guardrails means the drugs are getting into the hands of people for whom they’re dangerous, or even life threatening. People with eating disorders are particularly vulnerable in this system, given their condition often drives them to lie to cover up their behaviors. Half a dozen eating disorder specialists across the US told Bloomberg News they’re seeing an influx of patients who’ve relapsed after taking drugs like Ozempic. (Muller, 12/16)

CNN: The Next Step To Treating Your Depression May Be Upping Your Step Count, Study Says

The steps you take each day could lead you to a reduction in depression symptoms, according to a new study. A study published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open found that a higher daily step count is associated with fewer depressive symptoms. (Holcombe, 12/17)

