Walgreens Settles Charges Of Infant Formula Price Inflation In New York
New York Attorney General Letitia James had accused Walgreens of inflating prices after the Abbott Labs recall led to a formula shortage. Also in the news: A child died from flu in Michigan; 10 states sue over a "sham" women's cancer charity; and more.
Reuters:
Walgreens Settles New York Charges It Grossly Inflated Prices Of Infant Formula
Walgreens has settled charges by New York Attorney General Letitia James that it grossly inflated prices on at least 20 infant formula products after a recall by Abbott Labs led to a nationwide shortage in early 2022. The largest U.S. pharmacy chain did not admit or deny wrongdoing in entering an assurance of discontinuance with James' office, including a $50,000 payment covering civil penalties and costs, that was made public on Monday. (Stempel, 3/11)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Feds Fine Directors Of Closed North St. Louis Nursing Home
Officials from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have fined the directors of the closed Northview Village nursing home in north St. Louis more than $56,000 for violations over three days late last year, when the facility abruptly closed overnight. The Dec. 15 closure unexpectedly scattered approximately 170 residents to different nursing homes in the St. Louis region, and some family members were not able to track down residents for days after the closure. (Fentem, 3/11)
Chicago Tribune:
Vista Medical Center East Gets Back Trauma Center Designation
Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan is once again a Level II trauma center, allowing ambulances to bring patients in need of emergency care to the hospital for treatment. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) entered an order Monday afternoon in Chicago lifting the revocation of Vista’s trauma center status imposed on Feb. 5, thus reinstating Vista to a Level II hospital. (Sadin, 3/11)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Confirms 1st Pediatric Death This Season From Influenza
Michigan has confirmed its first pediatric death due to influenza this flu season. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the death Friday, and said it involves a child who contracted Influenza A (H1N1). Nationally, there have been at least 93 flu-related pediatric deaths this flu season. No other details about the child were released, including age, hometown and date of death. (Dixon, 3/11)
Reuters:
FTC, 10 US States Sue 'Sham' Women's Cancer Charity
The Federal Trade Commission and 10 U.S. states on Monday sued what they called a "sham" charity that raised $18.25 million to help women fight cancer, but spent just $194,809 for that purpose. According to a complaint filed in Houston federal court, telemarketers hired by Women's Cancer Fund and its founder Gregory Anderson lied to tens of thousands of prospective donors by promising their money would "help save lives," and help cash-strapped patients pay for rent, utility bills and food. California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin joined the FTC lawsuit. (Stempel, 3/11)