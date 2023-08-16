Warnings On Alcohol’s ‘Asian Glow’; Saying Hi To Neighbors Boosts Health
The Washington Post explains that redness and other symptoms from consuming alcohol in those with the ALDH2*2 variant mutation is not just discomfort — it's a serious health warning. CNN, meanwhile, covers new survey data showing the benefits of being nice to your neighbors.
The Washington Post:
‘Asian Glow’ From Alcohol Isn’t Just A Discomfort. It’s A Severe Warning
The redness and other symptoms may be thought of as a severe warning from the body that alcohol is extremely toxic to this individual, much more so than to many others. The associated mutation, known as the ALDH2*2 variant, has been linked to a staggering number of diseases in those who consume moderate to large quantities of alcohol. (Kim, 8/15)
CNN:
Saying Hello To Neighbors Could Boost Your Well-Being, A New Survey Says
It’s hard to be neighborly when you’re raising two kids as a single mom and working long hours. That’s where my sheltie, Dancer, came to my rescue. My sweet boy’s cuteness (of which he was well aware) prompted many people to stop and chat with us on our walks in my Atlanta neighborhood. Little did I know that saying hello to people who live near me would be a key to boosting my well-being after my husband died — but that’s the conclusion of a new Gallup survey released Tuesday. The poll found adults who regularly say hello to multiple people in their neighborhood have higher well-being than those who speak to few or no neighbors. (LaMotte, 8/15)
The Washington Post:
Study: Many Users Of Skin-Lightening Products Are Unaware Of Risks
Those who rely on skin-lightening products are largely unaware of their potential harm and don’t consult a doctor before trying them, according to an analysis in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. They’re also more likely to exhibit colorist attitudes — beliefs that those with lighter skin are more beautiful and socially advantaged than those with darker skin — than people who don’t use such products. (Blakemore, 8/14)
KFF Health News:
Funyuns And Flu Shots? Gas Station Company Ventures Into Urgent Care
When Lou Ellen Horwitz first learned that a gas station company was going to open a chain of urgent care clinics, she was skeptical. As CEO of the Urgent Care Association, Horwitz knows the industry is booming. Its market size has doubled in 10 years, as patients, particularly younger ones, are drawn to the convenience of the same-day appointments and extended hours offered by the walk-in clinics. (Sable-Smith, 8/16)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest ‘KFF Health News Minute’
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: A Black Olympic swimmer almost drowned when he was a child. Now, he’s working to reduce racial disparities in drowning deaths by getting Black families excited about swimming. (8/15)