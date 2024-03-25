West Virginia Bans Smoking In Cars That Are Also Carrying Kids

AP notes that West Virginia, a "heavy-smoking" state, is the 12th to ban smoking in vehicles where children are present. In other news from across the country: an effort to help Florida's dementia caregivers; Minnesota's covid shots; and more.

AP: Heavy-Smoking West Virginia Becomes The 12th State To Ban Lighting Up In Cars With Kids Present

West Virginia, which has the highest rate of adult cigarette use in the nation, became the 12th state to ban smoking in vehicles with children present under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday. But violators can only be fined up to $25 if they’re pulled over for another offense. ... About 22% of West Virginia adults smoked in 2021, the latest year available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. (Raby, 3/23)

On other news from across the country —

WMFE: A New Federal Program Could Lessen The Burden For Florida's 840,000 Dementia Caregivers

Research shows two-thirds of the state's dementia caregivers report at least one chronic health condition of their own, and 29% are dealing with depression. A promising resource is in the works. (Byrnes, 3/22)

Minnesota Public Radio: Only 1 Percent Of Minnesotans Ages 65 Or Older Are Up To Date On COVID Vaccine

Snow fell on Thursday, and so did Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination rate. The monthly vaccination rate data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health show only 12.5 percent of Minnesotans, including only 1 percent of those age 65 or older, are up to date on their COVID vaccines. (Helmstetter, 3/22)

The CT Mirror: CT EMS Calls Are Rising, But Lamont Wants To Delay Additional Funds

Additional funding for ambulance providers included in the biennium budget last year was scrapped in the governor’s proposed budget adjustments released last month, leaving EMS professionals across the state disappointed. (Martinez, 3/22)

The CT Mirror: Could CT Opioid Settlement Funds Combat Addiction In, After Prison?

Just before Marcus Lewis tried heroin for the first time, he received a warning from a friend: the drug was highly addictive, and he could get hooked even if he used it just a few times. (Golvala and Edison, 3/24)

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Poised To Be Haven For Out-Of-State IVF Patients

During their five-year struggle with infertility, Bre and Chris Yingling went through several rounds of in vitro fertilization, the most recent attempt ending in stillbirth over the summer after a 38-week pregnancy. The expectant parents recalled cradling the lifeless body of the daughter they had longed for, as they wept and told her they would always love her. “She was our baby,” Chris Yingling said. “And we lost her.” (Lourgos, 3/24)

AP: Republican Lawmaker Says Kentucky's Newly Passed Shield Bill Protects IVF Services

Kentucky legislation shielding doctors and other health providers from criminal liability was written broadly enough to apply to in vitro fertilization services, a Republican lawmaker said Friday as the bill won final passage. The measure, which now goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, would accomplish what other bills sought to do to safeguard access to IVF services, GOP state Sen. Whitney Westerfield said in an interview. (Schreiner, 3/22)

Colorado Sun: Colorado Medicaid Problems Still Rampant As State Agency Tries To Address Issues

The Colorado Medicaid program says it is taking “immediate actions” intended to correct widespread delays and erroneous terminations of health benefits that have left people with disabilities without coverage. (Brown and Flowers, 3/22)

AP: Using Public Funds Or Facilities For Gender-Affirming Care Banned By GOP-Led Idaho Legislature

The GOP-led Idaho Legislature has passed a bill that would ban the use of any public funds for gender-affirming care, including for state employees using work health insurance and for adults covered by Medicaid. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure Friday after it previously passed through the House. It will be sent to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk, where he is expected to sign it into law. The governor has said repeatedly he does not believe public funds should be used for gender-affirming care. (3/22)

AP: Wyoming Governor Vetoes Bill To Allow Concealed Carry In Public Schools And Meetings

Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry concealed guns in public schools and government meetings. In his veto letter Friday night, Gordon said he had concerns the bill would exceed the separation of powers provision in the state constitution since any policy, further regulation or clarification of the law could only be implemented by the Legislature. It would have required each state facility ... to seek legislative approval to restrict carrying firearms. (Gruvner, 3/23)

The New York Times: Wyoming Bans Gender Transition Care For Minors

Wyoming will bar minors from receiving medical treatments for gender transition, after the state’s Republican governor signed a bill on Friday that penalizes health care professionals who provide puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries to those under 18. (Harmon, 3/22)

Minnesota Public Radio: ‘Forever Chemicals’ Prompt New, Stricter Advice For Eating Fish From Mississippi

Concerns about pollutants including "forever chemicals” have prompted state health officials to issue new guidelines for eating fish from a stretch of the Mississippi River between St. Paul and Wabasha. (Marohn, 3/22)

AP: Vermont House Passes A Bill To Restrict A Pesticide That Is Toxic To Bees

Vermont’s House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to severely restrict a type of pesticide that’s toxic to bees and other pollinators. The bill will now go to the Senate. Representatives said Vermont was home to more than 300 native bee species and thousands of pollinator species, but many were in decline and some had disappeared altogether. Pollinators perform a vital role in allowing crops to grow. (3/22)

