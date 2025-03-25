West Virginia Becomes First State To Ban Virtually All Artificial Food Dyes
Although the legislation will go into effect in 2028, school meals will not be allowed to have the dyes beginning in August. In other news: HHS Chief RFK Jr. lays out his plan to ensure the safety of baby formula; soda companies push to remain covered by food stamps; and more.
The New York Times:
West Virginia Bans 7 Artificial Food Dyes, Citing Health Concerns
In the most sweeping move of its kind, West Virginia has banned foods containing most artificial food dyes and two preservatives, citing their potential health risks. The legislation, signed into law Monday by Gov. Patrick Morrisey, will go into effect in 2028. At least 20 states are considering similar restrictions on food chemicals, but West Virginia is the first to ban virtually all artificial dyes from foods sold statewide. The new law will also prohibit products containing the dyes from being served in school meals starting this August. (Callahan, 3/24)
In related news about 'MAHA' and RFK Jr. —
The New York Times:
Washington Bends To RFK Jr.’s ‘MAHA’ Agenda On Measles, Baby Formula And French Fries
Public health leaders are horrified by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s approach to measles, but government and industry are responding to him. (Stolberg, 3/25)
The 19th:
What RFK Jr.’s Plans For Baby Formula Safety Mean For Parents
Federal officials earlier this month announced a new initiative that they say will better ensure the safety and nutrition of baby formula in America, a directive that puts a spotlight on the current state of formula production and oversight — and may raise questions for some parents about which products they should buy to feed their young children. (Rodriguez, 3/24)
The Washington Examiner:
Soda Companies Resist MAHA Effort To Cut Them Out Of Food Stamps
Large soda companies are worried about their futures as Republicans eye legislation to exclude sugary drinks from SNAP, also known as food stamps. (Green and Halashak, 3/25)
On hunger and nutrition —
KSL TV:
‘It’s Devastating’: Hundreds Of Utahns Are Experiencing Food Stamp Theft Every Month
Thousands of Utahns have been the target of online hackers over the last several months, according to data provided by the Utah Department of Workforce Services. As of December, federal funds set aside to reimburse stolen benefits have run out and the state has not stepped in to fund reimbursements. (Rivera, 3/21)
NBC News:
Healthy Eating Increases Odds Of Reaching 70 Without Chronic Disease, Study Says
Following a healthy diet — one primarily plant-based, with minimal ultra-processed food and low to moderate amounts of animal-based foods like fish and dairy — can raise the chances of reaching age 70 without developing a chronic disease, according to a new study. The research, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, analyzed the diets of more than 105,000 people in midlife and found that by 70, less than 10% had achieved “healthy aging.” (Bendix, 3/24)
MedPage Today:
Longer Breastfeeding May Reduce Developmental Delays In Kids
Breastfeeding exclusively and for longer duration were independently associated with reduced odds of developmental delays and some neurodevelopmental conditions, according to a retrospective study from Israel. Children who were exclusively breastfed, along with those breastfed for at least 6 months had fewer delays in reaching language and social or motor developmental milestones versus children breastfed for less than 6 months, reported Inbal Goldshtein, PhD, of the KI Research Institute in Kfar Malal, and colleagues. (Robertson, 3/24)