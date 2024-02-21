White House Announces Funding For Clean Water, Women’s Health Projects
Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday that the federal government will distribute $5.8 billion to water infrastructure projects across the country. And the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will outline $100 million in planned federal spending for research and development initiatives into women's health.
AP:
Harris Announces $5.8 Billion For Water Infrastructure Projects, Says Clean Water Is A Right
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that states will share $5.8 billion in federal funds for water infrastructure projects around the country. ... Vice President Kamala Harris, who traveled to Pittsburgh to make the announcement, said everyone in the U.S. should be able to have clean water. ... The White House said Tuesday’s announcement includes $3.2 billion for what’s known as the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for upgrades to water treatment plants, water distribution and piping systems, and lead pipe replacement. (2/20)
AP:
Jill Biden Is Announcing $100 Million In Funding For Research And Development Into Women's Health
Jill Biden on Wednesday was announcing $100 million in federal funding for research and development into women’s health as part of a new White House initiative that she is heading up. The funding is the first major deliverable of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, which was announced late last year. The money comes from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, which is under the federal Department of Health and Human Services. (Superville, 2/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid DSH Cuts Hit Safety-Net Hospitals In CMS Final Rule
Some safety-net hospitals will receive lower Medicaid disproportionate share hospital payments under a final rule the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published Tuesday. The regulation sets new restrictions on how Medicaid DSH payments are calculated and distributed, carrying out a congressional directive from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. (Kacik, 2/20)
In other news —
Stat:
FDA Warns Medical Device Makers About Rise In Fabricated Data
An increasing number of medical device companies are submitting fabricated and unreliable data, the Food and Drug Administration noted Tuesday morning. The data comes from third-party labs hired by device firms to test the quality of their products. Triple-check your data or we’ll reject your device, the FDA warned. (Lawrence, 2/20)
Axios:
In-Network Insurance Claims Jumped After Surprise Billing Ban Took Effect
The amount of in-network care patients received across different specialties and settings jumped significantly as surprise billing protections took effect, according to a FAIR Health analysis shared first with Axios. (Reed, 2/20)
Stat:
Hospitals Are Piloting Generative AI Tools As Regulators Play Catch-Up
Usually the words generative AI in health are followed by a bold claim. The technology will transform some aspect of care delivery, save gobs of money, or automate administrative tasks crucial to connecting patients with timely services. Rohit Chandra, chief digital officer of the Cleveland Clinic, said generative AI can accomplish all these things. But he also said this: “Harm is not just likely. It is for sure going to happen.” (Palmer and Ross, 2/21)
Stat:
Court Unexpectedly Revives Controversial Sanofi Drug Shortage Suit
A U.S. appeals court revived a controversial lawsuit brought by nearly two dozen people who claimed they were harmed by a contaminated rare disease medicine sold by a Sanofi subsidiary and a subsequent rationing plan that only worsened their health. And if some upcoming procedural hurdles are cleared, the suit may shine a light on an unusual patient dilemma when a drug is in short supply. (Silverman, 2/20)