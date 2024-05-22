WHO Says The World Is Seeing Rising STI Infections

In particular chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis, all curable, are driving over a million daily infections, according to new WHO data. In other news, microplastics are found in human testicles, a study says teens are drinking too much caffeine, and more.

ABC News: STIs, Including Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Increasing Globally: WHO

The number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) around the world is increasing and is a "major concern" for health officials, according to a new report published Tuesday from the World Health Organization (WHO). The report found four curable STIs -- chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and trichomoniasis -- are responsible for more than 1 million infections daily among adults between ages 15 and 49. Cases of syphilis, in particular, have been rising rapidly. (Kekatos, 5/21)

On 'forever chemicals' —

CNN: Tiny Plastic Shards Found In Human Testicles, Study Says

Human testicles contain microplastics and nanoplastics at levels three times higher than animal testes and human placentas, a new small study found. (LaMotte, 5/21)

The Boston Globe: Woburn Startup Gradiant Has New Tech To Zap ‘Forever Chemicals’

Amid a growing awareness that drinking water is contaminated with harmful “forever chemicals,” one local startup has a new solution. Woburn-based Gradiant, an MIT spinout focused on water purification technologies, says its new process not only filters out perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, known as PFAS, but destroys the dangerous substances as well. (Pressman, 5/21)

More health and wellness news —

CBS News: Teenagers May Be Consuming Too Much Caffeine Everyday, Study Says

A team at the University of Michigan surveyed parents of children ages 13 to 18 and found that 1 in 4 says their teen consumes caffeine every day or nearly every day. Two-thirds think they know whether their teen is consuming too much caffeine, but a third of parents do not know the recommended limit. The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages caffeine use at all, while other experts suggest a limit of 100 mg of caffeine a day for teens, equivalent to an 8-ounce cup of coffee. (Marshall, 5/20)

CNN: Why BORG Drinks Are Dangerous For You

If you’ve been to a party lately and haven’t seen someone drinking a BORG, you’re likely not partying with college students. And if you have no idea what that sentence even means, you’re probably not a member of Generation Z. The acronym BORG stands for “blackout rage gallon,” according to the National Capital Poison Center in Washington, DC. The term refers to a concoction often prepared in a gallon-size plastic jug that typically contains vodka or other distilled alcohol, water, a flavor enhancer and an electrolyte powder or drink. (Ward, 5/20)

CNN: Fish Oil Supplements May Cause Harm, Study Finds. ‘Is It Time To Dump Them?’ Expert Asks

As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay. About 20% of adults older than age 60 in the United States frequently use these products with the aim of supporting heart health. (LaMotte, 5/22)

CNN: Horrible Nightmares And ‘Daymares’ Linked To Autoimmune Disease

Nightmares and “daymares,” dreamlike hallucinations that appear when awake, may be little-known signs of the onset of lupus and other systemic autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, according to a new study published Monday in the journal eClinicalMedicine. (LaMotte, 5/21)

KFF Health News: 4 Ways Vaccine Skeptics Mislead You On Measles And More

Measles is on the rise in the United States. So far this year, the number of cases is about 17 times what it was, on average, during the same period in each of the four years before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Half of the people infected — mainly children — have been hospitalized. It’s going to get worse, largely because a growing number of parents are deciding not to get their children vaccinated against measles as well as diseases like polio and pertussis. (Maxmen and Gounder, 5/22)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

This week on the KFF Health News Minute: DIY gel manicures could give you an allergic reaction and some aspiring specialist physicians are avoiding states with strict abortion laws. (5/21)

