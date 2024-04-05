Judge: Border Patrol Responsible For Health Of Detained Migrant Kids
Federal governments must take care of detainees regardless of whether they’ve been formally processed, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Arizona, lawmakers OK'd major reforms for assisted living facilities, with standards enshrined in law.
The Hill:
Border Patrol Must Care For Migrant Children It Locks Up, Federal Judge Rules
When the federal government locks migrants up, it’s responsible for them — regardless of whether they’ve been formally processed, a federal judge found Wednesday. As migrant crossings over the border between Mexico and Southern California have overwhelmed local detention facilities, thousands of people have been left to camp in the desert, often for days. (Elbein, 4/4)
Arizona Republic:
Arizona Legislature OKs Major Reforms For Assisted Living Facilities
Arizona seniors residing in assisted living facilities could soon have better protections and standards enshrined in state law. Proposed legislation to increase the Arizona Department of Health Service's ability to regulate assisted living facilities passed the Legislature on Thursday, after a final 59-0 vote in the House of Representatives. It now heads to Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk, where her signature to make it law is likely. (Jayaraman, 4/4)
The New York Times:
New York Has A Budget Trick To Try On The Federal Government
Facing increased Medicaid enrollment and a cash crunch across New York’s health care system, Democrats in Albany hope to employ a maneuver that they say will allow the state to generate billions of dollars a year essentially out of thin air. The proposal takes advantage of a loophole in the Medicaid reimbursement process that allows states to bill the federal government for billions of dollars. (Ashford, 4/5)
MPR News:
Minnesota’s Rural Ambulance Providers Look To State Capitol For Their Own Lifeline
For Dodge Center emergency medical technician Brooke Yennie, her ambulance is a vessel. “We can be on the truck and we could bring life into it, and we can be here when life is going out,” Yennie said, “So many stages of life come through here.” The Dodge Center Ambulance rig she’s worked on for the past four years is a mini emergency room on wheels. Cupboards and drawers are stuffed to the brim with IVs, breathing tubes, medicine and an entire bag filled with everything Yennie would use to deliver a baby on the truck (she’s done it twice). (Roth, 4/5)
In news from Colorado —
USA Today:
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Hospitalized, Underwent Surgery To Remove Blood Clot From Leg
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was hospitalized and underwent surgery this week after doctors discovered a blood clot in her leg. Boebert was admitted to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Monday afternoon due to severe swelling her leg, her campaign said in a release. She was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, which causes blood clots in the leg due to pelvic artery swelling. Doctors removed the clot and inserted a stent in a Tuesday morning surgery, the release stated. (Crowley, 4/3)
Colorado Sun:
Faith Winter, A Top Democrat In The Colorado Senate, Is Seeking Treatment For Substance Abuse
Assistant Senate Majority Leader Faith Winter, the No. 3 Democrat in the Colorado Senate, is seeking medical treatment for substance abuse, she told The Colorado Sun on Thursday. Winter is specifically seeking assistance with alcoholism. (Paul, 4/4)
Colorado Sun:
Colorado Jails Scramble To Find Funds To Continue A New Opioid Treatment Program
Colorado jail leaders are scrambling to find funding to maintain a new state-mandated program that provides medication and therapy to people in jail who are addicted to opioids. Jail leaders knew a one-time federal grant would help them launch a program to treat people’s addiction with medications such as methadone, naltrexone and buprenorphine during the initiative’s inaugural year. (Flowers, 4/5)