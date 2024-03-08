Radiation Exposure By Government Would Be Compensated Under Senate Bill
The Senate approved legislation by a 69-30 vote Thursday that would expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to cover more Americans who were likely sickened by radiation exposure due to government activities. Other news from Capitol Hill focuses on health measure expiring at the end of this year and WIC funding.
AP:
Senate Passes Bill To Compensate Americans Exposed To Radiation By The Government
The Senate passed legislation Thursday that would compensate Americans exposed to radiation by the government by renewing a law initially passed more than three decades ago. The bill by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., would expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include more people who believe that exposure caused their illnesses. While some Republicans have balked at the cost — an estimated $50 billion, according to Hawley’s office — the senators have argued that the government is at fault and should step up. (Jalonick and Salter, 3/7)
Roll Call:
Spending Debate Tees Up Potential Lame-Duck Health Bill
A collection of year-end health policy deadlines are increasing the chances that Congress will face another must-pass bill come December, after lawmakers punted a number of bipartisan health riders from the most recent spending package. (Clason, 3/7)
The 19th:
WIC Funding In Congress: Program's Clinics Also Step Up When Disaster Strikes
When Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas in 2018, causing $24 billion worth of damage, the South Carolina WIC agency jumped into action. Dispatching their mobile clinics to flooded areas across the region, the agency was able to reach participants to replace lost vouchers, which are used to purchase things like infant formula and healthy foods, and enroll newly eligible residents. (Kutz, 3/7)