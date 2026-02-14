Journalists Unpack Impact of ICE Arrests on Families and Caffeine’s Effect on Dementia Risk

KFF Health News senior contributing editor Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed the cost of cancer care in the wake of James Van Der Beek’s death on ABC News’ ABC News Live on Feb. 12.

KFF Health News Southern California correspondent Claudia Boyd-Barrett discussed how families of detainees by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency are struggling to find those who have been hospitalized on KQED’s The California Report on Feb. 10.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed a new study linking daily coffee or caffeinated tea intake to lower dementia risk on CBS News’ CBS Mornings on Feb. 10.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed differing opinions within the addiction medicine community on WNO’s Louisiana Considered on Feb 6.