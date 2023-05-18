After Roe V. Wade

NPR: Beyond The 'Abortion Pill': Real Stories About Mifepristone For a while, it was known as RU-486. It's called Mifeprex or mifepristone – but many know it as "the abortion pill." It is one of two drugs – along with misoprostol – that are used in more than half of abortions in the U.S. now. And it is the subject of a federal court case that could make it illegal. As attorneys gather in New Orleans this week at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to argue whether this medication should be removed from the market all over the country, NPR asked people to share their experiences with using mifepristone. More than 150 people responded. (Sullivan and Simmons-Duffin, 5/17)

The Washington Post: Abortion Pill Mifepristone Is Approved In More Than 90 Countries In 1988, France and China became the first countries to authorize the use of mifepristone. Thirty-five years later, at least 94 countries have approved the drug to some degree, according to Gynuity Health Projects, a reproductive health research organization that seeks to improve access to abortion. The group used World Health Organization data, government websites and its own research to track regulatory approval of the drug over time. (Berger and Klimentov, 5/17)

Reuters: Factbox: Who Are The Judges Who Will Decide The Appeal Over The Abortion Pill? All three of the judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that will hear the Biden administration's appeal to keep the abortion pill mifepristone on the market are staunchly conservative, with a record of opposing abortion rights. Here is a look at their records. (Pierson and Thomsen, 5/17)

The Hill: Judge In Abortion Pill Case Asks If Mother’s Day Is ‘Celebrating Illness’ A federal appeals court judge on Wednesday questioned a lawyer for Danco, the manufacturer of the brand name abortion pill mifepristone, about whether Mother’s Day is “celebrating illness,” during oral arguments over the drug’s approval. Judge James Ho, an appointee of former President Trump, expressed doubts about the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) use of an expedited process to approve mifepristone more than 20 years ago. The accelerated approval process is typically reserved for medications used to treat serious or life-threatening illnesses. “Pregnancy is not a serious illness,” Ho said, later adding, “When we celebrated Mother’s Day, were we celebrating illness?” (Shapero, 5/17)

Politico: Six Surreal Moments From The 5th Circuit Argument On The Abortion Pill Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod focused on FDA decisions that allowed doctors to prescribe the drug and send the pill by mail without ever seeing the patient in person — a policy that began in 2021 as a pandemic accommodation and later became permanent. Referring to the practice as “the telemedicine situation” and the “mail business thing on the computer,” Elrod expressed skepticism that these remote options are safe. She asked Justice Department attorney Sarah Harrington how doctors can determine how far along a patient is in pregnancy or whether they may have an ectopic pregnancy without an in-person examination. (Ollstein and Gerstein, 5/17)

NBC News: Appeals Court Appears Skeptical Of Keeping Full Access To Abortion Pill Mifepristone The federal judges who heard arguments Wednesday in the fight over access to the most commonly used abortion pill in the U.S. questioned the Biden administration's position that the drug mifepristone should remain widely available. The hearing at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana included arguments from the Justice Department and drugmaker Danco Laboratories on one side and a group of doctors and medical professionals who oppose abortion on the other. The three-judge panel heard the case after the Supreme Court said the status quo on mifepristone's availability should remain in place while the appeals process plays out. (Gregorian and Junod, 5/17)

Judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana appeared to be leaning toward limiting access in a hearing that Politico labeled as "surreal."

Abortion Map Quickly Redrawn; Entire Southeast On Verge Of Blocking Care

South Carolina's legislature passed a six-week ban on abortion. Meanwhile, Illinois moves to lock in its access to abortions. In other news, Donald Trump attempts to take credit for the end of Roe v. Wade (but sidesteps an answer on supporting a six-week ban).

CNN: South Carolina House Passes Six-Week Abortion Ban After Hours Of Contentious Debate

South Carolina House members approved a controversial bill late Wednesday that would ban most abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, after having spent the last two days in contentious debate on the legislation. Lawmakers had been called back for a special session this week by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to continue work on Senate Bill 474, known as the “Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act,” which bans most abortions after early cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus or embryo, which can commonly be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. (Kashiwagi, 5/17)

AP: Illinois Democrats Say Abortion-Access Protections Are A Promise: 'You're Safe Here'

Access to abortion is essentially locked down in Illinois. But Democrats are looking for ways to further protect the practice and its availability, including to outsiders who potentially face home-state penalties for seeking treatment here. Legislation approved by both houses of the General Assembly include requiring Illinois insurers to cover abortion-inducing drugs, penalizing crisis pregnancy centers if they distribute inaccurate information and requiring colleges to offer reduced-price emergency contraception on campus. (O'Connor, 5/17)

CNN: The Abortion Access Map Is Being Dramatically Redrawn This Week

The evolving patchwork of access to abortion care is going through big changes this week, with the entire Southeast on the brink of imposing new limits. Bands of states restricting abortion access could soon extend the entire length of the country, depending on legislative action and pending court battles. (Wolf, 5/17)

More abortion news from Michigan, Illinois, and California —

AP: Michigan Protects Workers From Retaliation For Having An Abortion

Michigan companies will be prohibited from firing or otherwise retaliating against workers for receiving an abortion under a bill signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that amends the state’s civil rights law. Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act had previously only protected individuals against employment discrimination if the abortion was to “save the life of the mother.” Legislation signed Wednesday will extend those protections to anyone who terminates a pregnancy, regardless of reasoning. (Cappelletti, 5/17)

Fox News: California Officials To Pay $1.4M To Churches After Abortion Mandate Backfires

California officials have agreed to pay $1.4 million in legal fees for churches that pushed back against a state mandate that abortions be covered in health insurance plans. Attorneys with the nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) successfully resolved two lawsuits dating back to 2015 and 2016 involving four churches that objected to the abortion-coverage mandate, the nonprofit legal organization announced last week. (Brown, 5/17)

Also —

Modern Healthcare: Emergency Abortions Mired In Legal Questions A Year After Roe Reversal

Almost a year since the landmark Supreme Court ruling that allowed states to ban abortion, confusion and fear reign as clinicians confront the risks of criminal charges amid evolving rules and uneven enforcement of laws that sometimes contradict each other. “We have chaos, and we just have to live with the chaos,” said Harvard Law School professor and former Maine Attorney General James Tierney (D). “Physicians and hospitals are very nervous. They don’t know what to do.” The legal cases that ensue will take years to litigate, and the underlying uncertainty isn't likely to abate until the high court weighs in again. (Hartnett, 5/17)

The Hill: Trump Boasts He ‘Was Able To Kill Roe V. Wade,’ Takes Credit For State Abortion Bans

Former President Trump on Wednesday took credit for bringing about the end of Roe v. Wade and the restrictive abortion laws that have passed in the year since the Supreme Court struck down the landmark decision. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he “was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the ‘shock’ of everyone,” and put the anti-abortion movement in a “strong negotiating position.” “Without me there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed to,” he wrote. “Without me the pro Life movement would have just kept losing. Thank you President TRUMP!!!” (Samuels, 5/17)