Raincoats, Undies, School Uniforms: Are Your Clothes Dripping in ‘Forever Chemicals’?
The full health risks of wearing apparel made with PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are still unknown. But states are taking action so clothing makers will remove them. (Hannah Norman, )
Fatigue Is Common Among Older Adults, and It Has Many Possible Causes
Persistent fatigue — the feeling of having no energy — can contribute to frailty and affects 40% to 74% of older patients with chronic illness. Yet its causes can be elusive. (Judith Graham, )
Political Cartoon: 'Stair-Anoia?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Stair-Anoia?'" by Bob and Tom Thaves.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
PRIOR AUTHORIZATION MAKES US SICK
Undue waste of time
Prior authorization
Makes us sick and tired
- Patricia Fabiano
Summaries Of The News:
ACA Premiums Rise 3.4% Due To Inflation, Uncertainty Over Subsidies
A new report finds that monthly premiums for 2023 Affordable Care Act insurance plans are higher than last year. That reversal in recent trends is attributed to inflation, increased health spending, and marketplace uncertainty over whether Congress would extend subsidies.
Axios:
Inflation Drove ACA Premiums Up
Inflation and higher health spending helped drive monthly premiums for Affordable Care Act coverage up an average of 3.4% between 2022 and 2023, reversing a trend of recent declines, according to a new report from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Why it matters: Some of the increase was also attributed to uncertainty over whether Congress would extend or make permanent premium subsidies, which complicated insurers' decision making. Extending subsidies would incentivize healthy people who choose to buy coverage previously deemed unaffordable. (Dreher, 4/4)
Fierce Healthcare:
ACA Benchmark Premiums Rise 3.4% As New Entrants Slowed: Study
A region with one or two carriers averaged $128 and $119 higher premiums compared to a region that had five or more. The bump in premiums comes amid relative stability over the past several years for the exchanges. Average annual premiums dipped 2.2% from 2019 through 2022. (King, 4/3)
Should you pay in cash? —
Axios:
Hospitals Likelier To Offer Discounts To Patients Who Pay Cash
Hospitals routinely charge less to patients who pay in cash and seek to recoup the difference from commercially insured patients in markets where they can exert leverage, according to a new Johns Hopkins study published in Health Affairs. Why it matters: The analysis for 70 services — drawn from data reported by 2,379 hospitals as of September 2022 — provides another window into the opaque world of hospital pricing and could be a data point for employers in their negotiations with insurers or directly with providers. (Bettelheim, 4/4)
More on the high cost of health care —
The Detroit News:
Whitmer Wants Lawmakers To Protect Access To Preventive Health Care
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a letter Monday she'll ask state and federal lawmakers to take action to ensure residents continue to have access to preventive health care "without having to worry about whether they can afford it." (Mauger, 4/3)
New Jersey Monitor:
Lawmakers Say Bill Would Lower State Health Care Costs
Top Senate Democrats have proposed reforms to state health plans for public workers that would decentralize plan administration after a year of mammoth rate increases spurred questions over Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield’s administration of the system. The bill would allow the State Health Benefits Plan and its schools counterpart, the School Employees Health Benefits Plan, to select more than one firm to administer state health benefits and require they pick at least two. (Biryukov, 4/4)
Axios:
Hospitals That Pay Board Members Offer Less Charity Care, Study Finds
Nonprofit hospitals that paid their board members offered less charity care than facilities that didn't, per a new Health Affairs analysis. Why it matters: Nonprofit hospitals are required to offer charity care in exchange for their tax-exempt status. But the sector has come under scrutiny for its pricing practices and for saving more in tax exemptions than it provides in uncompensated care. (Dreher, 4/4)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Prescriptions May Be Price Capped Under Proposed Nevada Bill
Nevadans could see the price of certain prescriptions capped under a bill considered by lawmakers Monday. Assembly Bill 250, sponsored by Assemblywoman Venicia Considine, D-Las Vegas, and Assemblywoman Natha C. Anderson, D-Sparks, would cap the price of certain drugs to rates negotiated by the federal Department of Health and Human Services. (Avery, 4/3)
Millions Could Go Uninsured Now That Medicaid Autorenewals Have Halted
With pandemic requirements on states to keep Medicaid recipients enrolled now lifted, news outlets report on various efforts underway to reach out to some of the estimated 15 million who are at risk of losing coverage. But worries grow that many will fall in insurance gaps.
The New York Times:
Millions On Medicaid May Soon Lose Coverage As Pandemic Protections Expire
In a closet-sized windowless office, Kialah Marshall maintains an Excel spreadsheet with a prosaic title, “Medicaid Unwinding,” the source material for a mind-numbing routine. Five days a week, she and a group of co-workers in a poor section of Kansas City, Missouri’s largest city, call 75 to 100 Medicaid recipients from a list of about 19,000 who receive care at Swope Health, a federally funded network of health clinics. Their assignment is straightforward: warning those patients that they could lose their health insurance for the first time in at least three years. (Weiland, 4/3)
Time:
Millions Of Americans Could Lose Medicaid: What To Know
If a change in income or circumstance does cause you to lose your health coverage, you may still be eligible for other programs. Idaho residents, for instance, can find coverage through Your Health Idaho, a marketplace where individuals can compare health insurance plans. One third of Idahoans who enroll through the site make a $0 monthly payment for health insurance. Under the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, which took effect this month, adults with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level can become eligible for the public health insurance program. Forty states have opted in to the expansion, including South Dakota, which will begin to apply the new eligibility requirement in July. That means that people who lose coverage may become re-eligible by the summer. (Burga, 4/2)
Fierce Healthcare:
How Elevance Health Is Tackling Medicaid Redeterminations
States won't be on their own to navigate this process, however, as commercial insurers in the Medicaid space are gearing up to assist during "one of the most disruptive times in the Medicaid program," said Aimée Dailey, president of Medicaid at Elevance Health, in an interview with Fierce Healthcare. "When you talk about the scope, it’s a little heady," she said. "State agencies in the past have methodically gone through based on an annual renewal, so it had some routine to it. (Minemyer, 4/3)
States begin their review of the Medicaid rolls —
CBS News:
Massachusetts Notifying Residents Who Will Lose Medicaid Coverage
MassHealth is the Commonwealth's Medicaid arm and said during the pandemic, it picked up roughly half-a-million participants sending the current number of people on MassHealth to 2.3 million people. "We do expect to see our enrollment go down," said MassHealth Assistant Secretary Mike Levine. "There were a lot of people who became eligible for Medicaid in that time period who since then, have gained employment, who have income above the limit for MassHealth, and have access to their insurance through their employer." (Truitt, 4/3)
Oregon Capital Chronicle:
Oregon Starts Review Of 1.5 Million People On Medicaid To Determine Who Qualifies For Free Coverage
The Oregon Health Authority starts a months-long review of the state’s 1.5 million Medicaid members this week to determine who still qualifies for the health insurance. ... The extra federal benefits ended Friday, forcing all states to review the income of their Medicaid members. In most states, Medicaid is limited to those who earn 138% of the federal poverty level, but Oregon recently obtained federal approval to raise the ceiling to 200% of the federal poverty level. That means a single person in Oregon can earn up to $29,160 in gross income, with up to $60,000 allowed for a family of four. (Terry, 4/3)
Lafayette Daily Advertiser:
Louisiana's Looming Medicaid Purge Explained
Louisiana's 2 million Medicaid recipients will receive pink letters this week as the first warning of a nationwide Medicaid purge that could cause as many as 350,000 Louisianans to lose their health insurance. ... In May, the first notices will go out to those who could lose coverage. Those notices won't all go out at once, but will continue over the next year. (Hilburn, 4/3)
WMFE:
Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Provision Ends. Here's What Happens Next
Hundreds of thousands of Floridians stand to lose Medicaid after a provision that allowed for continuous enrollment in the program ended Saturday. The program began at the start of the pandemic. Millions of Floridians stand to lose Medicaid after a provision that allowed for continuous enrollment in the program ended Saturday. (Pedersen, 4/3)
WFYI Indianapolis:
15 Million People Could Lose Medicaid In The Next Year. Here's What The Research Says
Lawmakers are giving states 14 months to redetermine millions of people’s eligibility — an unprecedented task made even more difficult by serious staffing and experience shortages in many Medicaid offices. “It’s going to be a big lift,” said Sayeh Nikpay, a health policy researcher at the University of Minnesota and Tradeoffs Senior Research Advisor. “States have never had to do this many redeterminations this quickly before, and there’s a lot of uncertainty about what will happen.” (Levi and Gorenstein, 4/3)
In other Medicaid updates —
CBS News:
State Health Officials Expand Dental Benefits For Medicaid Beneficiaries In Michigan
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded dental benefits for Medicaid beneficiaries and increased rates for dental providers to help improve dental services for Michiganders. This change will help increase access to services for recipients and began on April 1.According to MDHHS, through this change, there will not be any loss of services for anyone, and many people will see new services added. (4/3)
Billings Gazette:
Medicaid Provider Stabilization Bill Advances In Montana House
A bill that would bring the state’s Medicaid reimbursement up to par with the findings of a state-commissioned study passed a second round of scrutiny on the house floor with substantial bipartisan support Monday. In an 82-to-18 vote, legislators acted on the bill with almost no discussion at all, moving to a due pass in less than five minutes. (Schabacker, 4/3)
White House's Cancer Plan Frames 'Moonshot' Goals To Cut Deaths By Half
The Biden administration released Monday its National Cancer Plan, outlining 8 goals in its "Cancer Moonshot" initiative to prevent the disease, reduce mortality, and improve the quality of life of patients with cancer.
The Hill:
White House Rolls Out New Cancer Initiative To Help Implement ‘Moonshot’
Federal health officials on Monday outlined a new framework aimed at helping to implement the White House “Cancer Moonshot” initiative. One of the main goals of the Moonshot initiative is to reduce cancer mortality by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years. To accomplish that, the new National Cancer Plan includes eight distinct goals to prevent cancer, reduce mortality and maximize quality of life for people living with it. (Weixel, 4/3)
Healio:
National Cancer Plan Outlines Eight Goals, Strategies To Achieve Biden’s Moonshot Vision
The eight goals listed in the plan include: prevent cancer; detect cancers early; develop effective treatments; eliminate inequities; deliver optimal care; engage every person; maximize data utility; and optimize the workforce. (4/3)
In other news about cancer —
Fox News:
AI Testing Of Brain Tumors Can Detect Genetic Cancer Markers In Less Than 90 Seconds, Study Finds
Genetic markers have been shown to predict a person’s likelihood of developing various types of cancer. Now, researchers believe that new artificial intelligence (AI) tools could make it easier and faster for doctors to detect those indicators. A team of neurosurgeons and engineers at the University of Michigan announced last week that their new AI-based diagnostic tool, DeepGlioma, is capable of pinpointing genetic mutations in brain tumors during surgery within just 90 seconds. (Rudy, 4/3)
Fox Business:
Popular Easter Candy Called Out For Containing Cancer-Causing Ingredient
An Easter sweets staple is under fire for a concerning ingredient. Peeps are currently being called out for containing Red Dye 3, a known carcinogen, according to studies by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes Peeps Pink Marshmallow Chicks, Peeps Pink Marshmallow Bunnies, Peeps Lavender Marshmallow Chicks and Peeps Lavender Marshmallow Bunnies, according to Consumer Reports. (Stabile, 4/3)
The Atlantic:
Hiccups Have A Curious Connection To Cancer
Colleen Kennedy, a retired medical assistant, was prepared for the annihilation of chemotherapy and radiation treatment for stage-three lung cancer. She hadn’t expected the hiccup fits that started about halfway through her first treatment round. They left her gasping for air and sent pain ricocheting through her already tender body. At times, they triggered her gag reflex and made her throw up. After they subsided, she felt tired, sore, breathless—as if she’d just finished a tough workout. They were, Kennedy, now 54, told me, “nothing compared to what we would consider normal hiccups at all.” They lasted for nearly a year. (Renault, 4/3)
VTDigger:
UVM Study Finds Fewer Patients Get Screened For Breast Cancer, Even When They Should
Fewer patients across the country are getting screened regularly for breast cancer since a change in guidelines in 2009. That’s true even for the 50- to 74-year-old age group for whom a biennial or annual mammogram is still recommended. The rate for that age group dropped by an average of 4.5 percentage points across the 50 U.S. states from 2009 to 2018, according to a study recently published by University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine researchers. That translates to around 2.4 million fewer patients in the targeted age group who are not getting screened regularly, they estimate. (Fountain, 4/4)
Florida's Republican-Led Senate Advances 6-Week Abortion Ban
The state currently has a law banning abortions after 15 weeks, and though this earlier ban is being challenged in court, the new bill would tighten restrictions even further. It's expected to become law. Other abortion-related news is from Utah, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, and Montana.
Reuters:
Florida Senate Passes Six-Week Abortion Ban
Florida's Republican-led Senate passed a bill on Monday to outlaw most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, bringing the state a step closer to joining others across the U.S. South in banning almost all abortions. Florida currently has a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is being challenged in court. Republicans in the state House of Representatives and Senate filed concurrent bills last month to restrict the procedure further, starting at six weeks of pregnancy. (Borter, 4/3)
The Washington Post:
Florida Democratic Chair, Lawmaker Among 11 Detained At Abortion Rally
Florida Democrats chair Nikki Fried and state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D) were among 11 people arrested Monday night while protesting abortion legislation outside Tallahassee’s City Hall, police said. Fried tweeted late Monday that she had been released. It was not immediately clear whether the others had also been released. (Knowles and Ables, 4/4)
Abortion updates from Utah, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, and Montana —
Reuters:
Planned Parenthood Seeks To Block Utah Ban On Abortion Clinics
Planned Parenthood on Monday asked a state court judge in Utah to block a law set to take effect next month that would effectively ban abortion clinics from operating in the state. Planned Parenthood said the law, which would eliminate the licensing process for abortion clinics and thus effectively make it impossible to get an abortion anywhere but in a hospital, violated the state constitution's rights to privacy and bodily integrity, in a lawsuit filed in the Third Judicial District Court in Salt Lake City. (Pierson, 4/3)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Abortion Funds Restart Out-Of-State Help After Court Ruling
Some Texas abortion funds are back to helping people access the procedure in states where it's still legal, following months of legal uncertainty and a court ruling that at least partly shields them from prosecution under the state's bans. In a statement Monday, the Lilith Fund announced that it was restarting its logistical support. (Goldenstein, 4/3)
AP:
Abortion Bills Gain No Ground In Kentucky With Ban In Place
After years of setbacks, abortion-rights supporters in Republican-leaning Kentucky thought they achieved a breakthrough in November, when voters defeated a measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion. But their hopes that the state’s sweeping abortion ban might be relaxed vanished well before the GOP-dominated Legislature ended its annual session. ... A handful of abortion bills, including proposals to restore abortion rights or add rape and incest exemptions to the sweeping ban, either failed to get a committee hearing or never were assigned to a committee. (Schreiner, 4/3)
Dayton Daily News:
Anti-Abortion Activists Accuse Ohio Ballot Board Of ‘Abuse Of Discretion’
Anti-abortion activists continue to accuse the Ohio Ballot Board of improperly approving the language for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution, petitions for which are currently being circulated, in a new brief filed with the Ohio Supreme Court. Filings on behalf of relators from Cincinnati Right to Life accuse Ohio Ballot Board members of engaging “in an abuse of discretion” when they authorized a proposed amendment regarding reproductive rights, which would ensure access to abortion, as only containing one proposed amendment and not multiple topics. (Wildow, 4/4)
NPR:
How Abortion Providers In Montana Remain Open Despite Political Attacks
After Roe v. Wade was struck down, abortion remains legal in Montana. But providers are defending against threats from lawmakers and possibly violent extremists. (Bolton, 4/4)
In other abortion news —
Fox News:
Congressional Lawmakers Slam Biden Administration For Proposing Slush Fund For Pro-Abortion Orgs
Congressional lawmakers accused the Biden Administration of using regulations for the Tri-Agencies – Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS; Labor Department and Treasury Department – to create a slush fund for abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. The Committee on Education and the Workforce submitted a letter to HHS secretary Xavier Becerra, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and Department of Labor acting secretary Julie A. Su, opposing rules seeking to eliminate an exemption to contraceptive coverage services for groups and organizations that have moral objection to such services. (Wehner and Pandolfo, 4/3)
Politico:
Restore Roe Or Go Further? Divisions Threaten Abortion Rights Ballot Campaigns
The abortion rights movement is split over how to restore access to the procedure as it prepares for a series of political fights across the country. While a string of victories in red and purple states in the 2022 midterms convinced supporters that ballot initiatives are among their most powerful tools, internal divisions over what limits, if any, to keep on abortion is splitting the movement as efforts kick off in Missouri, Ohio, and South Dakota to put it to a popular vote this year and next. (Ollstein and Messerly, 4/4)
Some People Who Suffered Covid Shot Injuries Haven't Yet Been Compensated
A paralysis case following a dose of Johnson & Johnson's covid vaccine is detailed by KOMO, noting that though the patient sought government compensation via the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, no response has been sent a year and a half later.
KOMO:
Those Injured By COVID-19 Vaccine Still Waiting For Government Compensation
Steve Wenger says he began struggling to walk in May 2021, seven days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. He eventually became paralyzed from the waist down and had to go to the hospital. His arms became so weak he couldn’t pick up a glass of water. In clinical notes, his doctor at Mayo Clinic referred to an autoimmune disorder called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) saying it was “triggered by COVID vaccination.” It’s almost impossible to sue a vaccine company for a COVID vaccine injury, due to liability protections under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, or PREP Act. ... Instead of filing a lawsuit, people injured by a COVID vaccine can seek government compensation through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, or CICP. Wenger says he filed his claim in October 2021. A year and a half later, he’s still waiting to hear back about whether he’s eligible.(Congrad, 4/3)
More on vaccines and covid —
The Washington Post:
FDA To Okay Second Omicron-Targeting Booster For Some, Officials Say
Federal regulators have decided to authorize a second omicron-specific coronavirus vaccine booster shot for people who are at least 65 or have weak immune systems — an effort to provide additional protection to high-risk individuals, according to several officials familiar with the plan. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce the step in the next few weeks, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to move quickly to endorse it, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal discussions. *McGinley and Sun, 4/3)
CNN:
A New Approach To A Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine Shows Early Promise
Scientists in Germany say they’ve been able to make a nasal vaccine that can shut down a Covid-19 infection in the nose and throat, where the virus gets its first foothold in the body. In experiments in hamsters, two doses of the vaccine – which is made with a live but weakened form of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 – blocked the virus from copying itself in the animals’ upper airways, achieving “sterilizing immunity” and preventing illness, a long-sought goal of the pandemic. (Goodman, 4/3)
Bloomberg:
What Ending US Covid Emergency Means For Vaccines, Tests, Drugs
The US has started unwinding its Covid-19 crisis measures that have expanded access to health care for millions of people since the beginning of the outbreak in the country in 2020. President Joe Biden is imminently expected to sign a bill passed by Congress that will conclude the country’s national emergency. The White House on May 11 plans to end a separate, more consequential public health emergency and disband its Covid response team. (Griffin, 4/3)
AP:
University Facing Class-Action Over COVID Campus Lockdown
A lawsuit against the University of Delaware over its campus shutdown and halting of in-person classes because of coronavirus can proceed as a class action on behalf of thousands of students who were enrolled and paid tuition in spring 2020, a federal judge has ruled. (Chase, 4/3)
Also —
Daily Beast:
Scientists Fear ‘Catastrophic’ COVID Combination With MERS Virus
The SARS-CoV-2 virus is highly contagious but the current dominant strains are not very lethal. Its much rarer cousin in the betacoronavirus family of pathogens, MERS-CoV, is highly lethal but not very contagious. Now imagine a blend of the two—a respiratory virus with the most dangerous qualities of both. Contagious and lethal. It’s a real risk, according to a new study from China. And it’s a strong argument for a new, more widely effective vaccine. (Axe, 4/3)
Lithium In Drinking Water May Be Linked To Higher Autism Risk: Study
A study performed in Denmark, which has lithium levels in drinking water that are similar to the U.S., mapped out where pregnant people lived in relation to the concentration of lithium in the water, CNN reported. As lithium levels rose, there was a slight increase in the risk of autism diagnoses. Researchers cautioned that they did not show a direct link between autism and lithium in water.
CNN:
Autism: Study Finds Slightly Higher Risk Of Diagnosis In Areas With More Lithium In Drinking Water, But Experts Say More Research Is Needed
A new study found a moderately higher risk of autism spectrum disorder in children born to pregnant people exposed to tap water with higher levels of lithium, but experts caution that this association does not show a direct link between the two. About 1 in 36 children in the US is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) each year, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Christensen, 4/3)
The Hill:
Lithium-Contaminated Water In Pregnancy Could Be Linked To Increased Risk Of Autism
By cross-checking lithium levels in Danish public waterworks with the country’s extensive civil data on pregnancy and psychiatric disorders, the researchers found that as lithium concentrations increased, so too did autism diagnosis. ... The country was also an ideal test case because its consumption of bottled water ranks among the lowest in Europe — meaning Danes predominantly rely on tap water, according to the authors. (Udasin, 4/3)
In other autism news —
Tech Explorist:
Researcher Identifies A Key Strategy To Combat Disease Linked To Autism And Schizophrenia
DiGeorge syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting 1 in 3,000 babies, can cause multiple health problems, including autism and schizophrenia. Virginia Tech Professor Anthony-Samuel LaMantia has identified a key factor in the genetic blueprint that leads to this disorder and a narrow window through which intervention may be possible. With a $3.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, LaMantia will study the possibility of utilizing this opportunity to help individuals with DiGeorge syndrome. (Banik, 4/4)
USA Today:
What Is Autism? How You Can Support Autistic People The Month Of April
April is here, and so is Autism Acceptance Month! This month, which includes World Autism Day (April 2 of every year), is a time for uplifting autistic voices and sharing in the community's joy. But for Samantha Edwards, an autistic content creator and neurodivergent life coach, the month also signifies an influx of harmful myths about autistic people. "April is a wonderful month to crack down on that and listen to autistic voices and their stories and listen to their struggles," she says. "Acceptance, at the end of the day, is going to promote more inclusivity." (Mulroy, 4/4)
Disability Scoop:
'Sesame Street' Adds To Autism Initiative
“Sesame Street” is ramping up its focus on autism with a collection of new resources and additional efforts at its theme parks. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the venerable television show, unveiled videos, a storybook and printable activity guides this week featuring Julia, a 4-year-old Muppet with autism. ... n addition to the online materials, Sesame Workshop said that it will offer free educational storybooks as well as meet-and-greets with Julia and her friends at Sesame Place theme parks, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando in honor of Autism Acceptance Month in April. (Heasley, 4/4)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Oakland A’s Aledmys Diaz Raises Autism Awareness With Different Batting Gloves
The different-colored batting gloves Aledmys Díaz is wearing early this season — one red and one blue — reflect a commitment to a cause that is deeply personal for the new Oakland Athletics infielder. For Díaz, whose 6-year-old son Nathan was diagnosed with autism, the gloves are both a symbol of support and a means to send out a positive message about inclusion. (Kawahara, 4/2)
Fox 2 Detroit:
Pistons Help First Responders To Respond To Autism Calls
The Detroit Pistons teamed up with the Detroit Public Safety Foundation and Mimi’s Mission to kick off a month-long training session to firefighters an increase awareness on how to interact and support people with autism during emergency calls. (Kelley, 4/3)
Experts: 'Excited Delirium,' Often Cited By Police, Shouldn't Be Cause Of Death
Explaining the move by the National Association of Medical Examiners, AP reports that critics of the term argue it's commonly used to justify excessive police force. Sexual assaults of female patients in an Iowa hospital, rural hospital mergers, and more are also in the news.
AP:
Medical Examiners Group Steps Away From 'Excited Delirium'
A leading group of medical experts says the term “excited delirium” should not be listed as a cause of death. Critics have said the term has been used to justify excessive force by police. The National Association of Medical Examiners had been one of the last to take a stand against the commonly used but controversial term. In a statement posted on its site March 23, the association said “excited delirium” or “excited delirium syndrome” should not be used as a cause of death. The statement has no legal weight, but will be influential among medical examiners. (Johnson and Foley, 4/3)
In other health care industry news —
NBC News:
Senator Wants Answers About For-Profit Iowa Hospital Where A Nurse Assaulted Unconscious Female Patients
A powerful Senate Republican is demanding answers from a private-equity backed hospital in southeast Iowa amid revelations that a male nurse practitioner at the facility sexually assaulted nine female patients there in 2021 and 2022. (Morgenson, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Staffing Agencies For Travel Nurses Under Fire In Texas, Other States
A growing number of state legislators want to prevent staffing agencies from gouging health systems that use temporary workers. Contract labor, particularly in nursing, has been key to overcoming staffing shortages in the last few years, and many health systems have paid premium rates to fill workforce gaps created by employees who left during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, labor costs skyrocketed and pressured balance sheets—and are only just now beginning to normalize. (Hudson, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Rural Hospitals Seek Mergers Amid Financial Distress
Unprofitable rural hospitals often merge with health systems, helping them stay open but also increasing the likelihood of price hikes for services. Between 2010 and 2018, 17% of unprofitable rural hospitals merged with another organization while 7% closed, according to an analysis of data from 325 unprofitable hospitals. Of the financially unstable hospitals that didn’t close or consolidate, about half became profitable over that span, according to a study published Monday in Health Affairs. (Kacik, 4/3)
USA Today:
ChatGPT For Medical Advice: Can Chatbots Be Trusted? What To Know
ChatGPT's striking ability to answer people's questions in instantly generated, easy-to-understand answers could be a game-changer for people searching for medical advice, but a new medical journal essay says it's not quite that simple. And so does ChatGPT. Peter Lee, a vice president at Microsoft, has spent the last six months experimenting with the latest edition of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence platform designed to answer user questions in a conversational tone. (Weintraub, 4/1)
In corporate news —
Crain's Detroit Business:
Michigan Medicine-Sparrow Health Deal Finalized For $800M
University of Michigan's Michigan Medicine finalized the acquisition of Lansing-based Sparrow Health System on Saturday, following receiving regulatory approvals. The pair are expected to host a news conference at 2 p.m. today. (Walsh, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Community Health Systems Exits West Virginia With $92M Hospital Sale
Community Health Systems sold Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, West Virginia, to Vandalia Health in a $92 million deal that closed Saturday. The transaction marks Community Health's exit from West Virginia. It sold the 122-bed Greenbrier Medical Center in Ronceverte in January. (Hudson, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Sanford Health, Fairview Health Services Delay Merger Again
Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services will delay the closing of their proposed merger for a second time, the nonprofit health systems said Monday. The proposed $14 billion deal, first announced in November 2022, was initially slated to close March 31, pending regulatory approval. Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview agreed in February to postpone the closing date until May 31 to give Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) more time to evaluate the merger. (Kacik, 4/3)
FDA Finds Dozens Of Issues At Troubled Eye Drop Maker's Factory
CBS News says the problems revealed in FDA inspection records of Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd's property in India include dirty equipment and clothing as well as safeguard and procedural errors. Separately, data show Mounjaro may eclipse Ozempic as an effective weight loss drug.
CBS News:
Eye Drops Recall: FDA Finds Dirty Equipment At Manufacturer Linked To Bacterial Outbreak In EzriCare, Delsam Pharma Products
Federal inspectors found dozens of issues at an eye drops manufacturer now linked to a fatal outbreak of drug-resistant bacteria, inspection records released by the Food and Drug Administration show, ranging from dirty equipment and clothing to missing safeguards and procedures. The FDA's findings were detailed in citations issued to Indian manufacturer Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd after an inspection from February 20 through March 2. This appears to have been the company's first visit from the FDA to their plant in India: no other inspections are on record for the site. (Tin, 4/3)
CNN:
Eye Drop Recall: FDA Inspection Finds Sterilization Issues At Recalled Manufacturer's Facility In India
The manufacturer of eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of serious bacterial infections in the US, including at least three deaths, did not follow proper protocol to prevent contamination of its products, according to an inspection report published Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA visited a Global Pharma Healthcare facility in India for an inspection that started in mid-February, 2½ weeks after the company recalled EzriCare Artificial Tears due to possible contamination. (McPhillips, 4/3)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The Wall Street Journal:
Mounjaro Could Eclipse Ozempic As The Most Powerful Weight-Loss Drug
People who are overweight are flocking to the drug Ozempic to slim down. Looming is an even more powerful weight-loss treatment. The drug Mounjaro helped a typical person with obesity who weighed 230 pounds lose up to 50 pounds during a test period of nearly 17 months. No anti-obesity drug has ever safely made such a difference. In the coming months, it is widely expected to get the go-ahead from U.S. health regulators to be prescribed for losing weight and keeping it off, and some patients are already using it unapproved for that purpose. (Loftus, 4/3)
CNN:
Alzheimer's And HRT: Study Suggests Sweet Spot To Avoid Dementia
Alzheimer’s disease strikes women harder than men — over two-thirds of those who descend into dementia’s devastating twilight are female at birth. That’s likely due to biological reasons that remain poorly understood, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. One key piece of the enigma: Women lose sexual hormones such as estrogen when they undergo menopause, either naturally through the body’s decreased production or by removal of the ovaries via surgery. However, just how the loss of those hormones and the impact of hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, affects dementia risk is also unclear. (LaMotte, 4/3)
The Washington Post:
Does Weed Help You Sleep?
Many people say they turn to marijuana or CBD products as a way to help them sleep. But whether that edible, swallowed pill or inhaled hit soothes you to sleep may depend largely on how often you use it. (Docter-Loeb, 4/3)
Minn. Man Dies From Rabies Despite Post-Exposure Treatment
Fox News reports on the fatality, which marks the first reported U.S. death due to rabies in someone who received appropriate treatment, according to a report in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Other health and wellness news is on infertility, listeria, seasonal allergies, and more.
Fox News:
Rabies Patient Becomes First Fatal Case In US After Post-Exposure Treatment, Report Says
A Minnesota man is the first reported fatality due to rabies in the United States despite receiving appropriate post-exposure prophylaxis, according to a recent article published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. He was an 84-year-old man who died in 2021 about six months after waking up in the morning while a rabid bat was biting his right hand. (Sudhakar, 4/3)
In other health and wellness news —
Bloomberg:
Infertility Affects One In Six People Globally, WHO Urges Countries To Do More
Infertility affects one in six people globally, according to a report from the World Health Organization, which urged countries to do more to help people conceive. Researchers found little difference between high, middle and low-income countries in the report published Tuesday. Treatment must be funded privately in most nations, leaving many people struggling with mental health issues or financial hardship, according to the WHO. (Ring, 4/3)
CIDRAP:
CDC Says Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat And Cheese Is Over
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that a multistate Listeria outbreak that began in 2021 is now over after 16 cases and 1 death. The CDC said in an investigation notice that the outbreak was tied to meat and cheese from deli counters, including a deli in Brooklyn, New York, where five case patients bought sliced deli meat and cheese. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples were closely related genetically, indicating that people got sick from the same food source, and identified the outbreak strain in sliced meat and environmental samples from the Brooklyn deli. But no single food source was identified. (Dall, 4/3)
The Washington Post:
More Than 1 In 4 U.S. Adults Suffers From Seasonal Allergies
More than 1 in 4 adults — 26 percent — has seasonal allergies, the most prevalent allergic condition afflicting U.S. residents, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A companion report, on allergies in children, found that a smaller percentage — 19 percent, or nearly 1 in 5 children — has a seasonal allergy. Also known as allergic rhinitis or hay fever, seasonal allergies can occur throughout the year but are most common in spring, when the body’s immune system reacts to pollen from grasses and trees. (Searing, 4/3)
KHN:
Raincoats, Undies, School Uniforms: Are Your Clothes Dripping In ‘Forever Chemicals’?
There could be more than just fashion risks involved when buying a pair of leggings or a raincoat. Just how much risk is still not clear, but toxic chemicals have been found in hundreds of consumer products and clothing bought off the racks nationwide. Thousands of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, exist since the first ones were invented in the 1940s to prevent stains and sticking. PFAS chemicals are used in nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, and firefighting foam. (Norman, 4/4)
KHN:
Fatigue Is Common Among Older Adults, And It Has Many Possible Causes
Nothing prepared Linda C. Johnson of Indianapolis for the fatigue that descended on her after a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer in early 2020. Initially, Johnson, now 77, thought she was depressed. She could barely summon the energy to get dressed in the morning. Some days, she couldn’t get out of bed. But as she began to get her affairs in order, Johnson realized something else was going on. However long she slept the night before, she woke up exhausted. She felt depleted, even if she didn’t do much during the day. (Graham, 4/4)
On Marburg virus —
The New York Times:
New Marburg Outbreaks In Africa Raise Alarm About The Deadly Virus’s Spread
Two concurrent outbreaks of the Marburg virus, a close cousin of Ebola that can kill as many as 90 percent of the people it infects, are raising critical questions about the behavior of this mysterious bat-borne pathogen and global efforts to prepare for potential pandemics. Marburg, a hemorrhagic fever, is rare: Just a handful of outbreaks have been reported since the virus was identified in 1967. But a steady uptick in occurrences in Africa in recent years is raising alarm. (Nolen, 4/3)
Nevada Has More Superbug Fungal Infections Than Other States: CDC
Specifically, AP says southern Nevada is the place where the highest number of potentially lethal, antibiotic-resistant fungus infections happen. Meanwhile, in North Dakota, an effort to force educators to ignore trans students' chosen pronouns was defeated.
AP:
Nevada Is The State With The Most Superbug Fungus Infections
Federal public health officials have identified southern Nevada as the place in the U.S. with the highest number of cases of a potentially lethal fungus that is resistant to common antibiotics, and can be a major risk for hospital and nursing home patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked and found that in 2022, Nevada had 16%, or 384 of the country’s 2,377 clinical cases of the superbug called Candida auris — followed by California with 359 cases, Florida with 349 cases and New York with 326. (4/3)
On transgender health care —
The Hill:
North Dakota Legislature Fails To Override Veto Of Transgender Pronoun Bill
North Dakota House Republicans on Monday failed to secure enough votes to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s (R) veto of legislation that would have allowed state employees and educators to misgender transgender staff and students. The North Dakota House in a 56-36 vote on Monday failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to override Burgum’s veto of Senate Bill 2231, which had sought to prevent public schools and state government entities from adopting policies that require students and employees to address a transgender person using pronouns consistent with their gender identity. (Migdon, 4/3)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Transgender Care Ban Exemption For Current Patients Axed
A Texas Senator on Monday flip-flopped on a bipartisan amendment to a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors that would have exempted current patients on puberty blockers or hormone therapy medications. State Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, said she had to withdraw her amendment "out of respect for the body." (Goldenstein, 4/3)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Valley News:
NH Authorities Investigating Hanover Nursing Home
Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center has been faulted for failing to prevent or properly address abuse that contributed to the painful death of a resident in January. State inspectors found that the facility on Lyme Road put residents in “immediate jeopardy” because it “failed to recognize, report, investigate, prevent and correct allegations of abuse and neglect,” according to a report from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. (Doyle-Burr, 4/3)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Santa Clara County Logs First Overdose Death From Xylazine
Santa Clara County health officials on Monday reported the county’s first overdose death -- and one of "a handful" in the state -- from the drug xylazine, colloquially known as tranq, an animal sedative often mixed with opiates like fentanyl and heroin. (Cabanatuan, 4/3)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Online Gambling In Pennsylvania: One In Three Who Play Online Say They've Had A Problem With Gambling
More people in their 20s and 30s in Pennsylvania are seeking help for gambling problems, state officials say, and a new survey shows that one in in three Pennsylvanians who gamble online feel their gambling habits are a problem. (Whelan, 4/4)
Houston Chronicle:
Organ Donation Overhaul May Help Save Texas And Minority Patients
Texans could benefit from a proposed overhaul of the national organ transplant system, which the Biden Administration last week said it plans to modernize following years of criticism from lawmakers and patient advocates. (Gill, 4/3)
AP:
Ricochet, San Diego’s Surfing Therapy Dog, Dies At 15
Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California. The 15-year-old canine helped countless veterans and kids during more than a decade providing therapy in the waves off San Diego, according to her owner Judy Fridono. The dog, who died Friday, was diagnosed with liver cancer last August, she said. ... Ricochet worked as a therapy dog for Pawsitive Teams and the Naval Medical Center San Diego where she supported people with trauma, anxiety and other emotional challenges, the Union-Tribune said. (4/3)
Stat:
To Build Trust Among LA’s Unhoused, A Street Medicine Team Turns To Technology
On an unusually cold and rainy Los Angeles afternoon, physician assistant Robert Finch is crouched in front of a man living in a pedestrian tunnel. It’s the first time they’ve met, after a local nonprofit asked Finch and his colleagues on a street medicine team to check in on the man’s mental and physical health. A few minutes into their conversation, Finch offers the man a black handheld GPS tracker on a lanyard to wear around his neck. With the offer comes reassurance: the tracker is completely optional, and solely so the health care team can check up on him periodically for routine visits or in case of medical emergency. Patients can press a button to send a pre-programmed, customizable message to the team, such as letting them know they’re OK, or requesting help as soon as possible. (Ravindranath, 4/4)
Viewpoints: States Can And Should Protect Free Preventive Care; Endometriosis Needs New Treatment
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Boston Globe:
Enshrine Affordable Care Act Protections Into State Law
In the latest chapter in the legal war against Obamacare, a ruling Thursday by a Texas judge imperils the availability of certain HIV drugs, cancer screenings, and other preventive care without insurance copays that have been provided under the landmark law. (4/4)
Stat:
Hormonal Contraceptives Don’t Actually Treat Endometriosis
At 14, after nearly three years of haunting the local urgent care clinic because of my intense menstrual periods, a doctor wrote a script that would alter the course of my life. It was for the birth control pill. (Tracey Lindeman, 4/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Has Challenges In Need Of Bold Ideas
Providing healthcare in rural areas has always been difficult. Current industry trends—shaky finances, the potential elimination of inpatient services in exchange for a reimbursement boost and operating bonus, and medical school graduates’ need to make more money to pay down student loans—make the challenge harder. And the rural healthcare issue is just one of many facing the industry. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Tackling Substance Use Disorder From Different Angles
The healthcare industry is facing a wide variety of challenges—and solutions aren’t always straightforward. Each month, Modern Healthcare asks leaders in the field to share their thoughts on the sector’s thorny issues. (Dr. Kenneth Stoller and Marvin Ventrell, 4/3)