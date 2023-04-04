Nevada Has More Superbug Fungal Infections Than Other States: CDC

Specifically, AP says southern Nevada is the place where the highest number of potentially lethal, antibiotic-resistant fungus infections happen. Meanwhile, in North Dakota, an effort to force educators to ignore trans students' chosen pronouns was defeated.

AP: Nevada Is The State With The Most Superbug Fungus Infections

Federal public health officials have identified southern Nevada as the place in the U.S. with the highest number of cases of a potentially lethal fungus that is resistant to common antibiotics, and can be a major risk for hospital and nursing home patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked and found that in 2022, Nevada had 16%, or 384 of the country’s 2,377 clinical cases of the superbug called Candida auris — followed by California with 359 cases, Florida with 349 cases and New York with 326. (4/3)

On transgender health care —

The Hill: North Dakota Legislature Fails To Override Veto Of Transgender Pronoun Bill

North Dakota House Republicans on Monday failed to secure enough votes to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s (R) veto of legislation that would have allowed state employees and educators to misgender transgender staff and students. The North Dakota House in a 56-36 vote on Monday failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to override Burgum’s veto of Senate Bill 2231, which had sought to prevent public schools and state government entities from adopting policies that require students and employees to address a transgender person using pronouns consistent with their gender identity. (Migdon, 4/3)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Transgender Care Ban Exemption For Current Patients Axed

A Texas Senator on Monday flip-flopped on a bipartisan amendment to a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors that would have exempted current patients on puberty blockers or hormone therapy medications. State Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, said she had to withdraw her amendment "out of respect for the body." (Goldenstein, 4/3)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Valley News: NH Authorities Investigating Hanover Nursing Home

Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center has been faulted for failing to prevent or properly address abuse that contributed to the painful death of a resident in January. State inspectors found that the facility on Lyme Road put residents in “immediate jeopardy” because it “failed to recognize, report, investigate, prevent and correct allegations of abuse and neglect,” according to a report from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. (Doyle-Burr, 4/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Santa Clara County Logs First Overdose Death From Xylazine

Santa Clara County health officials on Monday reported the county’s first overdose death -- and one of "a handful" in the state -- from the drug xylazine, colloquially known as tranq, an animal sedative often mixed with opiates like fentanyl and heroin. (Cabanatuan, 4/3)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Online Gambling In Pennsylvania: One In Three Who Play Online Say They've Had A Problem With Gambling

More people in their 20s and 30s in Pennsylvania are seeking help for gambling problems, state officials say, and a new survey shows that one in in three Pennsylvanians who gamble online feel their gambling habits are a problem. (Whelan, 4/4)

Houston Chronicle: Organ Donation Overhaul May Help Save Texas And Minority Patients

Texans could benefit from a proposed overhaul of the national organ transplant system, which the Biden Administration last week said it plans to modernize following years of criticism from lawmakers and patient advocates. (Gill, 4/3)

AP: Ricochet, San Diego’s Surfing Therapy Dog, Dies At 15

Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California. The 15-year-old canine helped countless veterans and kids during more than a decade providing therapy in the waves off San Diego, according to her owner Judy Fridono. The dog, who died Friday, was diagnosed with liver cancer last August, she said. ... Ricochet worked as a therapy dog for Pawsitive Teams and the Naval Medical Center San Diego where she supported people with trauma, anxiety and other emotional challenges, the Union-Tribune said. (4/3)

Stat: To Build Trust Among LA’s Unhoused, A Street Medicine Team Turns To Technology

On an unusually cold and rainy Los Angeles afternoon, physician assistant Robert Finch is crouched in front of a man living in a pedestrian tunnel. It’s the first time they’ve met, after a local nonprofit asked Finch and his colleagues on a street medicine team to check in on the man’s mental and physical health. A few minutes into their conversation, Finch offers the man a black handheld GPS tracker on a lanyard to wear around his neck. With the offer comes reassurance: the tracker is completely optional, and solely so the health care team can check up on him periodically for routine visits or in case of medical emergency. Patients can press a button to send a pre-programmed, customizable message to the team, such as letting them know they’re OK, or requesting help as soon as possible. (Ravindranath, 4/4)

