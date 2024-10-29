- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- ‘Dreamers’ Can Enroll in ACA Plans This Year — But a Court Challenge Could Get in the Way
- Vance Wrongly Blames Rural Hospital Closures on Immigrants in the Country Illegally
- Can Racism Make You Sick?
- Political Cartoon: 'Dracula's Dentist'
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
‘Dreamers’ Can Enroll in ACA Plans This Year — But a Court Challenge Could Get in the Way
Nineteen states are seeking to stall a Biden administration rule that would allow recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to enroll in ACA coverage and qualify for subsidies. DACA provides work authorization and temporary deportation protection to people brought to the U.S. as children without immigration paperwork. (Julie Appleby, 10/29)
Vance Wrongly Blames Rural Hospital Closures on Immigrants in the Country Illegally
Experts disputed the claim by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, noting that a range of other issues — from low reimbursement rates to declining patient use — combine to cause these facilities to shutter. (Sam Whitehead, 10/29)
An Arm and a Leg: Can Racism Make You Sick?
In this episode of “An Arm and a Leg,” host Dan Weissmann sits down with KFF Health News’ Cara Anthony to talk about the documentary and podcast series she produced about the impact of a 1942 lynching and a 2020 police killing on a rural Missouri community. The project is called “Silence in Sikeston.” (Dan Weissmann, 10/29)
Political Cartoon: 'Dracula's Dentist'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Dracula's Dentist'" by Randy McIlwaine.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
HALLOWEEN HAIKU CONTEST THIRD-PLACE WINNER!
No, not eye-gouging.
My costume is scarier:
Pharma price-gouging.
- Siri Palreddy
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
The Halloween Haiku Contest results are in! Stay tuned to see cartoons of the top three winners on Thursday! 🎃
Summaries Of The News:
1 Death Reported In Iowa From Lassa Fever, An Ebola-Like Virus
The resident had recently returned from West Africa. Iowa health officials say the risk of transmission is "incredibly low." Also in the news, locally acquired malaria, "walking pneumonia" in children, bird flu in California, and more.
Stat:
U.S. Death From Lassa Fever, An Ebola-Like Virus, Is Reported In Iowa
A person from Iowa who recently returned to the United States from West Africa has died after contracting Lassa fever, a virus that can cause Ebola-like illness in some patients. State health officials reported the case on Monday. (Branswell, 10/28)
CIDRAP:
Report Details Locally Acquired Malaria Case In Arkansas Last Fall
For the first time in 20 years, the United States recorded locally acquired malaria cases last year. A report published late last week in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report details the 10th US case, in Arkansas. The previous cases were in Florida, Texas, and Maryland. Since the 1970s, cases of travel-associated malaria have ticked upward in the United States, with 2,048 such cases recorded in 2019 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Soucheray, 10/28)
NBC News:
After Eating At McDonald’s, Teen With E. Coli Battles Kidney Failure
In the days before Kamberlyn Bowler became ill, she went to McDonald’s several times for her favorite meal: a Quarter Pounder with cheese and extra pickles. The previously healthy, active 15-year-old is now hospitalized and battling kidney failure — a rare and potentially life-threatening complication of E. coli poisoning. Kamberlyn, of Grand Junction, Colorado, is one of dozens of people who say they became sick after having eaten McDonald’s Quarter Pounders. (Romans, Chuck and Allenbaugh, 10/29)
USA Today:
Respiratory Illnesses On The Rise In Young Children, CDC Reports
Respiratory infections among young children have been on the rise since the school year began in August, according to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past six months, emergency rooms have discharged an increasing number of patients with a Mycoplasma pneumoniae diagnosis, which is typically associated with "walking pneumonia," or acute bronchitis. Discharges peaked in late August, the CDC reported on Oct. 18. (Cross, 10/28)
On bird flu —
CIDRAP:
H5N1 Avian Flu Isolate From Dairy Worker Is Transmissible, Lethal In Animals
In experiments designed to learn more about the threat from the H5N1 avian flu virus spreading from cows to people, researchers found that an isolate from a sick dairy worker may be capable of replicating in human airway cells, is pathogenic in mice and ferrets, and can transmit among ferrets by respiratory droplets. The team, based at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and Japan, reported its findings today in Nature. Working in a high-containment lab, the researchers used an H5N1 isolate grown from the eye of a dairy worker who had experienced conjunctivitis after exposure to infected cows. (Schnirring, 10/28)
Merced Sun-Star:
First Human Case Of H5N1 Bird Flu Confirmed In Merced County
Merced County, California, has seen its first case of H5N1 bird flu, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health. The county said that the infected individual had direct contact with cattle at a Merced County dairy farm and laboratory tests confirmed the case after symptoms were detected following the direct exposure. (Kuhn, 10/28)
Bloomberg:
Bird Flu Cases In Dairy Cows Roil California Farmers
Dairy farmers in California are grappling with a steadily advancing outbreak of avian flu in their herds – a problem few of them want to talk about publicly, but that none of them can afford to ignore. Bird flu has been reported in more than 170 herds in California since late August, with the state accounting for nearly half of all US cases detected in dairy cows since the outbreak began in March. (Peng, 10/28)
Harris Or Trump? Grieving Parents Split On Who Can Fix Fentanyl Crisis
The issue of border security is a priority, regardless of which candidate they support. In other election-related health news: abortion, rural hospital closures, RFK Jr.'s role in a Trump administration, and more.
The Washington Post:
Fentanyl Victims’ Parents Divided On Trump, Harris
Many have taken to social media to echo Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s vows to tighten border security and deliver harsher penalties for criminals trafficking fentanyl. To share how fentanyl poisoned their son or daughter, others have joined candidates at roundtables, on campaign videos and even rallies like ones held recently by Vice President Kamala Harris. One group, Families Against Fentanyl, put up billboards during both political conventions to highlight the unrelenting drug crisis. (Ovalle, 10/28)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Addiction Is Still A Problem In NH. Here's How The Candidates For Governor Plan To Tackle It.
Sarah August developed an opioid addiction after being prescribed painkillers in her late 20s. She began using heroin after her doctor took her off the medication. Eventually, she decided to seek treatment. But it was hard to find the right option. “I bounced around from place to place, because there is no long-term program,” she said. (Cuno-Booth, 10/28)
On the fight for abortion rights —
Politico:
Harris Turns Up The Volume On Abortion In Her Stump Speech
Kamala Harris has spent the last 99 days of her candidacy talking about abortion. She’s taking that message up a notch in the final week of her campaign. Borrowing from the impassioned abortion-focused address she gave in Houston on Friday, Harris’ revamped stump speech now cuts even deeper on reproductive rights. At a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan Monday night, Harris slammed Texas’ abortion ban, which prohibits the procedure at conception with no exceptions for rape and incest, punishable by up to 99 prison years in prison; rebuked Trump for “[refusing] to acknowledge the pain and suffering he has caused”; and appealed to the “men of America” to protect the women in their lives. (Messerly, 10/28)
CBS News:
What To Know About Amendment 4, Florida's Abortion Amendment On The 2024 Election Ballot
Amendment 4 is a proposal to change Florida's constitution. It is titled "Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion" and states "no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider." The amendment does not affect a current constitutional provision that permits a law requiring parents to be notified before a minor can receive an abortion. (Geisel and Rodriguez, 10/28)
American Homefront Project:
In States With Fewer Abortion Restrictions, Providers Seeing More Military Patients
Patients at A Woman’s Choice ─ an abortion provider in Danville, Virginia ─ can leave messages in a journal for the people who come after them. "I can tell you this much, you will get through this," reads one anonymous handwritten note. "You have made the best choice for you in your circumstances, and you have a whole lot of life left to experience and enjoy." The messages are a way to build community among women who may not have a great deal of outside support, said clinic manager Danielle Floyd. (Walsh, 10/28)
The Washington Post:
They Arrested Her For An Abortion In Nevada. She Says It Was A Miscarriage.
The 1911 Nevada statute is one of a wide variety of laws that have been used in rare cases across the country to prosecute women for trying to end a pregnancy. (Kitchener, 10/29)
More election news —
Mother Jones:
Trump’s Surgeon General: Please Don’t Let RFK Jr. “Go Wild On Health”
Donald Trump’s pledge alarmed public health professionals, including Dr. Jerome Adams, his own surgeon general. ... Adams has been a strong supporter of the development and distribution of Covid vaccines, and others, including by testifying at a 2021 House hearing on how to encourage Covid vaccine uptake. On Monday, Adams spoke at a conference of the American Public Health Association—which endorsed his 2017 nomination as Surgeon General—on his concerns about Kennedy, especially his anti-vaccine stances. (Metraux, 10/28)
KFF Health News:
Vance Wrongly Blames Rural Hospital Closures On Immigrants In The Country Illegally
During a recent presidential campaign rally in Wisconsin, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) was asked how a Trump administration would protect rural health care access in the face of hospital closures, such as two this year in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. In response, he turned to immigration. “Now, you might not think that rural health care access is an immigration issue,” said Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate. “I guarantee it is an immigration issue, because we’re bankrupting a lot of hospitals by forcing these hospitals to provide care for people who don’t have the legal right to be in our country.” (Whitehead, 10/29)
NPR:
3 Health Care Issues At Stake In The Presidential Election
As the 2024 election heads into its final weeks, the direction of policies affecting the health of millions of Americans is at stake. The next president and Congress will have the power to put their mark on major health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid that combined cover nearly 150 million Americans. They’ll be able to direct resources for how the United States fights the drug overdose crisis and how the country prepares for the next pandemic. (Levi, 10/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Why Healthcare Issues Matter Despite Low Priority In 2024 Election
The point of campaign rhetoric is to convince people to vote for one side or the other, catering to hopes those words will turn into policy. The ads and news clips blaring at voters are impossible to avoid. But what happens when a vital issue is all but missing from the debate? That’s a question stakeholders in the healthcare industry need to at least consider this election season when immigration, inflation, crime, abortion and the fate of democracy are the dominant themes on the hustings. (McAuliff, 10/28)
Biden Administration Amps Up Signature Cancer Moonshot Policy
The government is calling for greater cooperation among hospitals, nonprofits, and wholesalers to alleviate pediatric drug shortages. Other cancer news looks at cancer vaccines, rising lung cancer rates, colon cancer testing, and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Biden’s Cancer Moonshot’s Last Acts: Easing Pediatric Drug Shortages
The Biden administration took steps to alleviate shortages of cancer drugs for children, part of a final push for one of the president’s domestic priorities: reducing the nation’s cancer burden. The federal government is testing a new way to prevent treatment disruptions for seven pediatric cancer drugs by improving communication between hospitals, nonprofits and wholesalers. Shortages of cancer medicines regularly plague hospitals and patients, sometimes forcing them to delay or change care. (Abbott, 10/28)
Stat:
Dreams Of Cancer Vaccines Are Becoming More Real. Here Are 9 Scientists Making It Happen
Vaccines are the original immunotherapy, in the view of Ryan Sullivan, a cancer immunotherapy researcher and oncologist at Mass General Cancer Center. But many other modes of immunotherapy for cancer were approved first — checkpoint blockade drugs like Keytruda and engineered immune cell therapies like Yescarta. Shadowed by the successes of other therapies, the field of cancer vaccines was “seemingly dying,” Sullivan said. (Chen, 10/29)
CBS News:
Lung Cancer On The Rise In U.S. Asian Women Who Don't Smoke. Experts Hope To Expand Screenings
For the last five years, Vicky Ni has been battling lung cancer — a diagnosis that came out of the blue in 2019 after she went to a doctor for pain in her shoulder. "He was taking X-rays of my neck, and it was only by chance that the bottom corner of the X-ray showed a raised diaphragm," Ni said. "I was stunned beyond words." The 54-year-old lawyer and mother of two is now part of a medical mystery: lung cancer in nonsmoking, Asian American women had been rising for more than a decade before Ni received her diagnosis. (Cook and Weicher, 10/28)
HealthDay:
Colonoscopy Still Beats New Blood Tests At Spotting Colon Cancer
Middle-aged folks facing a colon cancer screening now have a blood test they can choose over a standard colonoscopy. However, the blood test isn't as effective as colonoscopy at detecting and preventing colon cancer, a new review finds. About two and a half times more colon cancer deaths can be expected to occur in people taking the blood test every three years as recommended, compared to those who undergo colonoscopy once a decade. (10/29)
The Boston Globe:
Mass General Brigham Touts Cancer Institute Amid Dana-Farber Divorce
More than a year has passed since Dana-Farber Cancer Institute dumped Mass General Brigham for a rival hospital chain, but the state’s biggest health care system is making a push now to say when it comes to cancer care, MGB’s still got it. Beginning in 2028, Dana-Farber will end its long and nationally acclaimed adult oncology partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Instead, it will team up with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to open a new freestanding 300-bed, $1.68 billion cancer hospital in the Longwood Medical Area. (Saltzman, 10/28)
Near-Premature Organ Procurement Incident Prompts Donors To Reconsider
Registries in America and abroad are suffering after people became spooked when a man in Kentucky was declared dead and sent to have his organs harvested.
AP:
People Opt Out Of Organ Donation Programs After Reports Of A Man Mistakenly Declared Dead
Transplant experts are seeing a spike in people revoking organ donor registrations, their confidence shaken by reports that organs were nearly retrieved from a Kentucky man mistakenly declared dead. It happened in 2021 and while details are murky surgery was avoided and the man is still alive. But donor registries in the U.S. and even across the Atlantic are being impacted after the case was publicized recently. A drop in donations could cost the lives of people awaiting a transplant. (Neergaard, 10/28)
In other health industry developments —
North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger:
Four More N.C. Hospital Systems Cancel Old Medical Debt Judgments
Five hospitals responsible for nearly all of North Carolina’s lawsuits filed against patients for medical debt have committed to erasing all of their existing judgments, The Charlotte Ledger/NC Health News has learned. Atrium Health, the state’s largest health care system, announced in September that it would clear old judgments and lift liens against thousands of patients. It had quietly stopped filing medical debt related lawsuits in early 2023. (Crouch, 10/29)
Chicago Tribune:
Nurses At University Of Illinois Hospital Vote To Authorize Second Strike
Nurses at University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics have voted to authorize what could be their second strike since August — as they continue to ask for better pay, staffing and security. Of about 1,700 nurses who voted, 88% percent voted in favor of giving their bargaining team the authority to call a strike, according to the union, the Illinois Nurses Association. (Schencker, 10/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital-At-Home Programs Delayed, Cut Amid Cost, Size Concerns
Some health systems are pausing, scrapping or delaying the launch of hospital-at-home programs despite a broader industry push to provide more healthcare in the home. Health systems such as Tufts Medicine, Franciscan Health, Cone Health and UCSF Health pointed to high costs, a shortage of eligible patients and regulatory uncertainty as driving their decisions to curtail home-based hospital programs. But despite the hurdles, others are moving full-speed ahead with new programs or expansions. (Eastabrook, 10/28)
Health News Florida:
HCA Expects Added Expenses And Lost Revenue From Hurricanes Will Top $250 Million
HCA Healthcare on Friday estimated that hurricanes Helene and Milton will cause $250 million to $350 million in additional expenses and lost revenue at its facilities in Florida and other states. (10/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Atrium Health, Novant Health Compete For Beds In North Carolina
Atrium Health and Novant Health are vying for the state's approval to add patient beds at their respective facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina. The state's health department determined this year hospitals could apply by Oct. 15 to add 89 total acute-care beds in Mecklenburg County. The agency is undecided whether to deny one organization's application or divide the approved beds between the health systems, a spokesperson said Monday. (DeSilva, 10/28)
In pharma and research news —
Reuters:
AbbVie Banks On Alzheimer's Therapy With $1.4 Billion Buy Of Aliada
U.S. drugmaker AbbVie said on Monday it will buy Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4 billion in cash, betting on an experimental Alzheimer's treatment still in the early stage of development. AbbVie, with a market value of about a $330 billion, squared off against at least three other pharmaceutical companies interested in Aliada, a person familiar with the sale process said. AbbVie shares closed up 1% on Monday. (10/28)
Stat:
Helsinki Declaration Asks For Timeliness In Release Of Study Results
In a boost for clinical trial transparency, the Declaration of Helsinki was updated so that medical researchers are now responsible not only for making study results public, but also for doing so in a timely manner. (Silverman, 10/28)
VR Treatment For Hallucinations Shows Promise In Ongoing Trial
In a new phase 2/3 trial, virtual avatars are being used to treat auditory verbal hallucinations, especially in people with schizophrenia (which affects 24 million people globally). Also: new health technology, health tracking apps, AI, and more.
Stat:
New Schizophrenia Treatment Uses Avatars To Address Inner Voices
Promising results from a new digital therapy could help tackle one of psychiatry’s most intractable problems — hearing voices. Auditory verbal hallucinations are one of the hallmarks of psychosis, particularly in people with schizophrenia, which affects 24 million people globally. These voices often bully or abuse the voice hearer, commenting incessantly on the person’s thoughts and behavior or even urging them to harm themselves. (Broderick, 10/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Many Digital Hypertension Tools Not Effective: Peterson Study
Many digital health hypertension tools aren’t effective or worth the cost, according to a new study published Monday. The study is the latest from the Peterson Health Technology Institute, a digital health research group that previously analyzed virtual solutions focused on diabetes and physical therapy. The group's analysis on virtual hypertension concludes that programs focused on behavior change and blood pressure monitoring fall short of providing strong clinical outcomes that would reduce long-term costs. (Turner, 10/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
IOS 18.1 Is Out Now: Apple Intelligence, New Siri Look And AirPod Hearing Aids Arrive
Don’t be fooled by the tiny decimal in iOS 18.1. Apple’s latest software update might be small in name, but it’s big in significance. Released Monday, the software brings the first wave of Apple Intelligence features—that is, if you’ve got an iPhone 15 Pro or any of the new iPhone 16 models. If you’ve got a pair of AirPods Pro 2, iOS 18.1 brings the ability to take the new clinical-grade hearing test and then, if you need the assistance, set the earbuds up as a pair of hearing aids. (Stern, 10/28)
Axios:
Your Next Prescription Could Include An App For Personalized Health Care
Federal regulators are confronting a new twist in drug development: manufacturers that include software with the medicine to prod patients to take pills as directed, manage side effects or track how well a treatment works. (Reed, 10/29)
Modern Healthcare:
Epic Sues Epic Staffing Group Over Trademark Claims
Healthcare software developer Epic Systems sued Epic Staffing Group this month claiming trademark infringement, according to court documents. Epic Staffing Group disputes the claims. According to the court filing, “The services that Epic and Epic Staffing Group offer under their EPIC-formative marks are closely related because they both can be, and are, used to provide services to healthcare providers. Epic’s customers, and consumers in general, are likely to believe Epic Staffing Group’s services originate from and/or are affiliated with Epic.” (Johnson, 10/28)
Also —
The Washington Post:
Many Older Americans Don’t Trust AI-Generated Health Information
About 74 percent of adults older than 50 say they would have little or no trust in health information generated by artificial intelligence, according to the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging. The report analyzed data from a survey administered in February and March to 3,379 U.S. adults between ages 50 and 101. Over half of the adults (58 percent) reported looking for health information on the web in the past year. (Docter-Loeb, 10/28)
Over $600 Million In Medicaid Funding For Special Ed Program Cut In Texas
The move is expected to worsen already strained care budgets for low-income students with disabilities in the coming year. More than 775,000 students receive special education services in Texas, though not all through Medicaid. In other news: California wants to ban slavery; mental health hotline for first responders; and more.
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Cuts $600 Million From Special Education Program
Texas is clawing back more than $607 million per year in federal funding for special education services, a move local school district officials say will likely worsen already strained budgets for students with disabilities. The School Health and Related Services (SHARS) program provides hundreds of school districts critical funding for special education services, reimbursing them for counseling, nursing, therapy and transportation services provided to Medicaid-eligible children. (Edison, 10/28)
AP:
Police Investigate After A Dead Infant Is Found In A Baby Box At An Idaho Hospital
Police are investigating after the body of a baby girl was found at a southeastern Idaho hospital in a box meant for people to anonymously give up a newborn, officials said Monday. Police officers in Blackfoot, Idaho, about 250 miles east of Boise, responded Oct. 13 to a report of a deceased infant left in the Safe Haven Baby Box at Grove Creek Medical Center, news outlets reported. (10/28)
WFSU:
Florida Kicks Off A Mental Health Hotline For First Responders
Florida has launched a hotline for first responders dealing with mental health issues. Those in need can call 1- 866-4-FL-HERO (866-435-4376 ) or go online to lasttoask.com. Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the "First Responder Hope Line" during a press conference in Tampa. Moody said the statewide service developed from several regional ones around Florida that have found success. It’s meant to help police, firefighters or EMTs seek help for trauma they receive on the job. (Wood, 10/28)
Politico:
A California Ballot Measure Wants To Ban Slavery. Why Is It Losing?
A ban on slavery and involuntary servitude seems like it should be an easy sell in a progressive state like California. So why does it look like voters may reject Proposition 6 next week? The measure, which would amend California’s state constitution to ban involuntary servitude in an effort to eliminate forced prison labor, faces no formal opposition. But its backers are struggling to explain it to voters with limited resources at their disposal. Their efforts are complicated by a louder debate about another crime-related measure, Prop 36, on which voters appear inclined to back a tougher approach. (Schultheis, 10/28)
The Hill:
California's Salton Sea Dust Triggering Child Respiratory Issues: Study
Wind-strewn dust from California’s lithium-rich, shrinking Salton Sea may be triggering respiratory issues in children who live nearby, a new study has found. Among the many symptoms — worse for those young people who reside closest to the saline lake — are asthma, coughing, wheezing and sleep disruptions, according to the study, published in Environmental Research. (Udasin, 10/28)
The Baltimore Sun:
Baltimore Landmarks To Light Up In Teal
The Charm City skyline will light up in teal Friday night to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. The Baltimore World Trade Center, Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower, M&T Bank Stadium and other landmarks are participating in the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s “Light the World in Teal” display along with over 1,300 buildings around the world, according to a news release from the foundation. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. (Mullan, 10/28)
KFF Health News:
‘Dreamers’ Can Enroll In ACA Plans This Year — But A Court Challenge Could Get In The Way
When open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, starts nationwide this week, a group that had previously been barred from signing up will be eligible for the first time: The “Dreamers.” That’s the name given to children brought to the United States without immigration paperwork who have since qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Under a Biden administration rule that has become contentious in some states, DACA recipients will be able to enroll in — and, if their income qualifies, receive premium subsidies for — Obamacare coverage. The government estimates that about 100,000 previously uninsured people out of the half-million DACA recipients might sign up starting Nov. 1, which is the sign-up season start date in all states except Idaho. (Appleby, 10/29)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'An Arm And A Leg': Can Racism Make You Sick?
In this episode of “An Arm and a Leg,” host Dan Weissmann sits down with KFF Health News’ Cara Anthony to talk about the documentary and podcast series she produced about the impact of a 1942 lynching and a 2020 police killing on a rural Missouri community. The project is called “Silence in Sikeston.” (10/29)
Viewpoints: Hurricanes Cause Long-Term Health Problems; Why Is The FDA Trying To End Fecal Transplants?
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
Preparing For A New Reality: Hurricanes Threaten Health
From hurricanes Katrina to Sandy to Rita, we now have ample evidence of the longer-term health impacts of severe storms. These range from higher levels of stroke to increased risk of preterm births to elevated levels of post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety in the weeks and months that follow. A new study in Nature reported that more people died between 1930 and 2015 in the United States from hurricanes and tropical storms than from motor vehicle accidents. (Former White House adviser Dr. Ashish K. Jha, 10/28)
Stat:
The FDA Must Save The Fecal Transplant
Twenty years ago, a respected colleague asked me to perform a “poop transplant” on a local schoolteacher with multiply recurrent C. difficile infection. I was incredulous and skeptical, but my colleague (a friend but a forceful one) persisted until I ultimately acquiesced. (Neil Stollman, 10/29)
USA Today:
I'm A Doctor. Let Me Explain Why Reelecting Trump Threatens Your Health
In early 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, I distinctly remember rounding on a patient in my hospital dying from respiratory failure – unfortunately, not an uncommon occurrence during that time. What stands out in my mind was that no matter how much oxygen he was hooked up to, my patient never took off his red “Make America Great Again” hat. (Dr. Thomas K. Lew, 10/28)
Stat:
Behind The Scenes With The Medicare Director On Drug Price Negotiation
The historic Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has fundamentally improved the affordability of and access to prescription drugs for millions of people with Medicare. The law laid out aggressive timelines for implementing the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program. As the director of Medicare, my team and I worked thoughtfully and diligently to stand up the program — on time and successfully. (Meena Seshamani, 10/29)
The Washington Post:
How This Hospital Is Treating Food As Medicine
Clinicians know that their patients’ health is determined not just by the care they receive but also factors outside the confines of medicine — employment, financial stability, safe housing and access to nutritious food, to name a few. That can leave many health-care providers frustrated and disillusioned. (Leana S. Wen, 10/29)