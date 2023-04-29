Journalists Discuss Enduring Effects of Long Covid and Handling of Opioid Settlement Funds

KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller discussed long covid, telehealth, and health care worker shortages on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on April 21. He also discussed cancer treatment for the uninsured on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on April 14.
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report” on April 14
- Read Charlotte Huff’s related story, “For Uninsured People With Cancer, Securing Care Can Be Like Spinning a Roulette Wheel“
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the distribution of opioid settlement funds on the “Daily Remedy Podcast” on April 14.
- Click here to watch Pattani on the “Daily Remedy Podcast”
- Read Pattani’s “$50 Billion in Opioid Settlement Cash Is on the Way. We’re Tracking How It’s Spent.“