Journalists Discuss Medicaid Unwinding and Clawbacks
KHN On Air

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan untangled Medicaid unwinding on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on March 11.

Former KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed virtual visits on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on March 10.

KHN rural editor and correspondent Tony Leys discussed how Medicaid clawbacks drain patients’ estates after they die on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on March 5.

