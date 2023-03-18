Journalists Discuss Medicaid Unwinding and Clawbacks

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan untangled Medicaid unwinding on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on March 11.
- Click here to watch Pradhan on “PBS News Weekend”
- Read Pradhan’s “Why Millions on Medicaid Are at Risk of Losing Coverage in the Months Ahead”
Former KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed virtual visits on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on March 10.
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Read “Virtual or In Person: Which Kind of Doctor’s Visit Is Better, and When It Matters” by KHN contributing writer Michelle Andrews
KHN rural editor and correspondent Tony Leys discussed how Medicaid clawbacks drain patients’ estates after they die on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on March 5.
- Click here to hear Leys on “Weekend Edition Sunday”
- Read Leys’ “After People on Medicaid Die, Some States Aggressively Seek Repayment From Their Estates”