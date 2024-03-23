Journalists Track Efforts to Curb the Opioid Crisis and Put Catholic Hospitals Under the Scope

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed her experiences reporting on addiction and offers advice to journalists starting on this beat for the American Society of Addiction Medicine’s “The Treat Addiction Save Lives Podcast” on March 18. She also discussed the spending questions surfacing as $1 billion flows into Massachusetts to fight opioids on WCVB NewsCenter 5’s “5 Investigates” on March 6.

KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed the constraints on women’s health care at Catholic and Catholic-affiliated hospitals for PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on March 17.

KFF Health News ethnic media editor Paula Andalo discussed how Colorado students are pushing for the ability to carry naloxone on Radio Bilingüe’s “Linea Abierta” on March 14.