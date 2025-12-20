Journalists Zero In on ‘Certificate of Need’ Laws and Turbulent Obamacare Enrollment Season

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed gun violence in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on KALW’s Your Call on Dec. 19.

KFF Health News rural health correspondent Andrew Jones discussed the implications of North Carolina’s certificate of need law for health care facilities and equipment on Blue Ridge Public Radio on Dec. 15.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed how expiring tax credits are creating uncertainty in Affordable Care Act marketplaces on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Wisconsin Today on Dec. 12.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Dec. 15 and NPR and WABE’s All Things Considered on Dec. 11.