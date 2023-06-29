Dental Device Investigation

Donate
This Dental Device Was Sold to Fix Patients’ Jaws. Lawsuits Claim It Wrecked Their Teeth.

March 1, 2023

A dental device called AGGA has been used on about 10,000 patients without FDA approval or proof that it works. In lawsuits, patients report irreparable harm. The AGGA’s inventor and manufacturer have denied all liability in court.

Impact of the Investigation

Feds Launch Criminal Investigation Into ‘AGGA’ Dental Device and Its Inventor

April 12, 2023

KFF Health News and CBS News recently reported that multiple lawsuits allege the device has led to grievous injuries to patients’ mouths, resulting in loss of teeth.

FDA Evaluates ‘Safety Concerns’ Over Dental Devices Featured in KHN-CBS Investigation

March 31, 2023

A KHN and CBS News investigation found that a dental appliance called the AGGA has been used by more than 10,000 patients, and multiple lawsuits allege it has caused grievous harm to patients.

FDA Looks Into Dental Device After KHN-CBS News Investigation of Patient Harm

March 15, 2023

The FDA’s interest in the AGGA dental device follows a KHN-CBS News investigation, according to a former agency official.

Credits

Reporters

Brett Kelman
Anna Werner, CBS News

Digital Producers

David Hicks
Lydia Zuraw
Eric Harkleroad
Oona Tempest

Editors

John Hillkirk
Kelly Johnson
Terry Byrne
Gabe Brison-Trezise