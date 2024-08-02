2 Texas Farmworkers Had Bird Flu; Flies In Japan May Be Spreading Virus

The flies involved are a type of blowfly that is attracted to rotting meat and active in winter. The flies are suspected in the bird flu deaths of nearly 2,000 wild cranes in southern Japan.

CIDRAP: Previously Undetected H5N1 Avian Flu Cases In Farmworkers Revealed In New Report

A team of US researchers has revealed evidence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu infections in two Texas farmworkers not previously confirmed to have the disease, and the investigators also cultured infectious H5N1 virus from milk and cattle samples taken from two Texas dairy farms that previously had H5N1 outbreaks. The research, led by scientists with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston, was published yesterday on the preprint server medRxiv, meaning that it has not yet been peer-reviewed. It comes as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed two more dairy farms affected by H5N1 in cows, as well as newly infected mammalian species. (Wappes, 8/1)

Mlive.Com: Bird Flu Discovered In Another Michigan Dairy Herd

Highly pathogenic bird flu was discovered in Van Buren County dairy herd, bringing the total number of Michigan affected dairy herds to 27, state officials announced. (Devereaux, 8/1)

News-Medical.net: Blowflies Linked To Bird Flu Spread In Southern Japan

Researchers from Kyushu University have discovered that blowflies, a family of flies strongly attracted to decaying flesh and feces, are carrying the bird flu virus in southern Japan. Their findings, published in Scientific Reports, introduce a potential new route of transmission for bird flu and highlight the need to develop new countermeasures to prevent and control the disease in poultry farms. (8/1)

ScienceAlert: Scientists Confirm Bird Flu Is Now Spreading Between Mammals

As health authorities have suspected for some time now, bird flu is consistently being spread between mammals, increasing the risk of sustained outbreaks emerging among humans in the future. (Koumoundouros, 8/2)

On the spread of covid, West Nile virus, Klebsiella, and rabies —

The Boston Globe: Coronavirus Waste Water Levels In Mass., N.H. Soar To ‘Very High’ Levels

The levels of coronavirus in Massachusetts waste water nearly quadrupled over two weeks in July and are now about twice the national average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new data is based on testing that concluded in late July, according to the agency. (Ellement, 8/1)

CBS News: 3 New Jersey Residents Test Positive For West Nile Virus, Officials Say

Three New Jersey residents tested positive for West Nile Virus, health officials said Thursday. These are the first cases of West Nile Virus in New Jersey so far this year. Health officials said two patients, one person older than 70 and another under 18, have been treated and released. (Zanger, 8/1)

CIDRAP: WHO Warns Of Increase In Hypervirulent, Multidrug-Resistant Klebsiella Strains

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning countries about increasing reports of hypervirulent and multidrug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae (hvKp). ... In contrast to "classic" K pneumoniae, an opportunistic pathogen that is a leading cause of healthcare-associated infections and tends to cause infections in vulnerable, immunocompromised hospitalized patients, hvKp strains can cause severe invasive infections in healthy individuals that develop quickly and spread to various body sites. Infections caused by hvKp strains have been associated with high morbidity and mortality. (Dall, 8/1)

The New York Times: Rabies Is Spreading In South African Seals, Scientists Say

The outbreak may be the first ever documented in marine mammals. (Anthes, 7/25)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription