2,325 People Died From Heat Last Year, Mostly In The Desert Southwest

The lead author of the report, which was published Monday in JAMA, told USA Today that the deaths were overwhelmingly concentrated in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The death toll is likely an undercount.

USA Today: Heat Deaths In The US Reached Record Level In 2023, Study Finds

More Americans died from heat in 2023 than any year in over two decades of records, according to the findings published Monday. Last year was also the globe's hottest year on record, the latest grim milestone in a warming trend fueled by climate change. The study, published in the American Medical Association journal JAMA, found that 2,325 people died from heat in 2023. Researchers admit that number is likely an undercount. (Cuevas and Voyles Pulver, 8/26)

In news from Florida —

AP: US Appeals Court Clears Way For Florida Ban On Transgender Care For Minors

A federal appeals court Monday cleared the way for Florida to enforce a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, blocking a lower court order against the ban while the matter is appealed. The 2-1 decision was issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. The law revived by the ruling prohibits transgender minors from being prescribed puberty blockers and hormonal treatments, even with their parents’ permission. It also required that transgender adults only receive treatment from a doctor and not from a registered nurse or other qualified medical practitioner. Adults who want the treatment must be in the room with the physician when signing the consent form. (8/26)

Politico: Group Of Florida Doctors Says Leading Medicaid Operator Slow To Pay

Hundreds of Florida’s most vulnerable children are stuck in the middle of a long-running financial dispute between doctors and the state’s largest Medicaid operator. A group of physicians affiliated with Privia Medical Group, a Virginia-based network of health care providers that has a branch in Florida serving doctors’ offices statewide, says it is owed $781,000 from Sunshine State Health Plan, a Medicaid managed care plan that oversees the most patients in the state. (Sarkissian, 8/27)

The Washington Post: DeSantis In Middle Of Feud Between Marijuana And Hemp In Florida

Though marijuana and hemp are both varieties of the cannabis plant, Florida officials police each differently. Marijuana is allowed only for medicinal purposes, while hemp is widely permitted. The result is a booming market for intoxicating hemp products, some of which public health experts warn can be dangerous. (Rozsa and Ovalle, 8/25)

More news from across the U.S. —

The Hill: Lawmakers Press USDA Head On ‘Food Shortage Crisis’ Facing Tribes Nationwide

Congressional funding chiefs on Monday pressed U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for more information on what they’re describing as a “food shortage crisis” facing tribes nationwide. House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) led the letter requesting the information, along with the ranking members on each committee and subcommittee heads on both sides. (Folley, 8/26)

The New York Times: Why California Is Considering Banning Food Dyes In Schools

For decades, researchers have been trying to answer a hotly contested question: Do the synthetic dyes used to add vibrant colors to foods like certain breakfast cereals, candies, snacks and baked goods cause behavioral issues in children? A bill before the California Senate, which is expected to come to a vote this week, has reignited the debate. If passed, it would prohibit K-12 public schools in California from offering foods containing six dyes — Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, Green No. 3, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6 and Red No. 40. (Callahan, 8/26)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin DNR Proposes Stronger Standards For PFAS In Drinking Water

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday new standards for "forever chemicals" that align with more stringent federal rules instituted last year, a move that launches a potentially three-year process to stiffen the state's PFAS regulations. (Schulte, 8/26)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription