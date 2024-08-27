Outbreaks and Health Threats

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Case Confirmed In Houston County, Texas

As Texas animal health officials urge vets and owners to vaccinate horses against the mosquito-borne virus, officials in Massachusetts begin spraying in hopes of curbing the spread of the disease. West Nile virus, bird flu, and mpox also are in the news.

Houston Chronicle: Mosquito-Transmitted Disease Found In Houston County, Texas

Texas' first reported cases of the deadly mosquito-borne virus known as eastern equine encephalitis were confirmed Monday in Houston County, which is more than 100 miles north of the city of Houston. Neither Harris County nor the city of Houston had reported cases as of Monday. (Johnson, 8/26)

CIDRAP: Massachusetts To Start Spraying For Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Massachusetts officials over the weekend announced plans to start spraying for mosquitoes in two counties to reduce the risk from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources said they will conduct aerial spraying in parts of Plymouth County and truck-mounted spraying in parts of Worcester County to target mosquitoes carrying the virus. (Dall, 8/26)

The Boston Globe: Triple E, Dengue, And West Nile: Tropical Diseases Are Here In Mass. Climate Change Will Probably Make Them Worse.

Mosquitoes thrive in warm, moist air. If it gets too cold, they get sleepy and can’t do what mosquitoes do best: bite. Lucky for mosquitoes, climate change is making more places, including Massachusetts, a lot more appealing. That means a longer time to breed, better chances at survival — and an increased ability to spread disease. That’s unlucky for us. (Shankman and Piore, 8/27)

On West Nile virus —

The Baltimore Sun: First 2024 Maryland Case Of West Nile Virus Recorded

An adult in the Baltimore region is the first Marylander to test positive for West Nile virus in 2024. The patient has recovered, the state health department said in a news release Monday. (Mullan, 8/26)

Pix11: Officials To Spray For Mosquitos In NYC This Week: Here's Where

Health officials will spray for mosquitoes in New York City this week in an effort to reduce the risk of West Nile virus. Crews are set to spray parts of upper Manhattan on Monday and southwest Brooklyn on Wednesday. (Pflaumer and Lehpamer, 8/26)

On bird flu —

CIDRAP: Avian Flu Virus Confirmed In Michigan Dairy Herd

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus has been confirmed in a dairy herd in Van Buren County, Michigan — the nation's first detection for almost 2 weeks. The last detection in Michigan was on July 26, also in Van Buren County. (Soucheray, 8/26)

KFF Health News: With Only Gloves To Protect Them, Farmworkers Say They Tend Sick Cows Amid Bird Flu

In early August, farmworkers gathered under a pavilion at a park here for a picnic to celebrate Farmworker Appreciation Day. One sign that this year was different from the others was the menu: Beef fajitas, tortillas, pico de gallo, chips, beans — but no chicken. Farms in Colorado had culled millions of chickens in recent months to stem the transmission of bird flu. Organizers filled out the spread with hot dogs. (Bichell, 8/27)

On mpox —

Reuters: Germany To Donate 100,000 Mpox Vaccine Doses To Combat Outbreak In Africa

Germany will donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stocks to help contain the outbreak on the African continent in the short term as well as provide help to the affected countries, said a government spokesperson on Monday. (8/26)

Reuters: DR Congo No Longer Expects To Receive Mpox Vaccines This Week

Democratic Republic of Congo no longer expects to receive its first delivery of mpox vaccines this week, the head of its response team said on Monday, as Congo battles a new variant of the virus that has spread beyond its borders. On Aug. 19, Congo's health minister said the Central African country hoped to receive its first doses of a vaccine by this week, following promises from the United States and Japan to help it fight its outbreak. But asked whether Congo would begin receiving the doses this week, Cris Kacita, the head of Congo's response team, told Reuters: "No. There are still several processes to follow." (Rolley, 8/26)