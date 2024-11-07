4 Cases Of New Mpox Variant ID’d In The UK, A First Outside Of Africa
AP reports on the new U.K. cluster, noting that scientists say public risk remains low. Other global health news is on cigarettes in the U.K., a social media ban in Australia, the future of cancer disparities, and more.
AP:
UK Identifies 4 Cases Of New Mpox Variant, The First Cluster Outside Africa
British health officials say they have identified four cases of the new, more infectious version of mpox that first emerged in Congo, marking the first time the variant has caused a cluster of illness outside of Africa. Scientists said the risk to the public remains low. Authorities announced the first case of the new form of mpox in the U.K. last week, saying the case was being treated at a London hospital after recently traveling to countries in Africa with ongoing outbreaks. (11/6)
AP:
UK Introduces A Bill That Would Eventually Make The Purchase Of Cigarettes Illegal
Legislation intended to ban today’s British children from ever legally being able to smoke began its journey through Parliament on Tuesday. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would also bar smoking and vaping in some outdoor spaces such as playgrounds and the entrances to schools and hospitals. But a proposed ban on smoking in pub beer gardens has been dropped after opposition from bar owners. (11/5)
AP:
Australia Plans A Social Media Ban For Children Under 16
The Australian government announced on Thursday what it described as world-leading legislation that would institute an age limit of 16 years for children to start using social media, and hold platforms responsible for ensuring compliance. “Social media is doing harm to our kids and I’m calling time on it,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. (McGuirk, 11/7)
Axios:
Cancer Disparities Will Grow By 2050
The burden of cancer around the world will become even more uneven by 2050, according to a new study. Cancer cases and deaths will increase most in low- and middle-income countries that may have less access to health care or face competing priorities for allocating resources. (Goldman, 11/6)
Reuters:
Food Companies Sell Products That Are Less Healthy In Poorer Countries, Says Report
The world’s biggest food and beverage companies on average sell products in low-income countries that are less healthy than what they sell in high-income countries, according to a new report. Products sold by companies including Nestle, Pepsico and Unilever were assessed as part of a global index published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), its first since 2021. The non-profit group found that across 30 companies, the products sold in low-income countries scored lower on a star rating system developed in Australia and New Zealand than those sold in high-income countries. (11/7)
Bloomberg:
Global Wellness Industry Is Now Worth $6.3 Trillion
The global wellness industry was worth $6.32 trillion in 2023, according to a new report from the Global Wellness Institute, a leading industry group. That’s 25% larger than it was in 2019, making it bigger than the sports and pharmaceutical industries. ... The wellness industry was boosted by the focus on health and well-being as a result of the pandemic. Research from the nonprofit argues that trends such as an aging population, chronic disease and an increased focus on mental health are helping drive growth. (Rappaport, 11/5)