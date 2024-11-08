4 Million Americans Could Lose Health Insurance In 2026 Under GOP, Trump

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that if subsidies are allowed to expire next year, nearly 4 million people will lose their coverage in 2026 because they won’t be able to afford it, NBC News reports. In other policy news: vaccines' future; fluoride in the water; and more.

NBC News: Millions At Risk Of Losing Health Insurance After Trump's Victory

Millions of Americans risk losing subsidies next year that help them pay for health insurance following President-elect Donald Trump’s election win and Republicans’ victory in the Senate. The subsidies — which expire at the end of 2025 — came out of the 2021 American Rescue Plan, and increased the amount of assistance available to people who want to buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. ... If the subsidies aren’t extended, the Congressional Budget Office — a nonpartisan agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress — estimates that nearly 4 million people will lose their coverage in 2026 because they won’t be able to afford it. Enrollment will continue to fall each year, with coverage reaching as low as 15.4 million people in 2030. (Lovelace Jr., 11/7)

The New York Times: Will Trump Have A New Opening To Repeal The ACA?

The fact that Republicans have gained control of the Senate — and possibly the House — could give Mr. Trump an opening to try and transform the 2010 health law and remake the nation’s health care system. Key to that strategy, health policy experts said, is simple inaction. Major subsidies that lawmakers approved during President Biden’s term that have lowered the cost of plans are set to expire next year. Republicans could allow them to sunset, a move that could deprive roughly 20 million Americans of extra financial help for coverage on the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces. (Weiland, 11/7)

Stat: Trump Policies On Health, Science: Some Scientists Fear 'All-Out War'

STAT asked experts in heart disease, health equity, epidemiology, and more about their thoughts on how the new administration may affect the future of health and scientific research. (Cooney, Cueto, McFarling, Oza and Wosen, 11/8)

Healthcare Dive: How The Healthcare Industry Is Reacting To A Second Trump Term

Major trade associations for the hospital industry congratulated Trump on his win this week, while reiterating their priorities for lawmakers in Washington. Insurer groups were quieter. AHIP, the largest lobby representing payers, told Healthcare Dive it had no statement to share. Other associations, including the Alliance of Community Health Plans, which represents nonprofit insurers, didn’t issue official statements on the election but posted blogs outlining their priorities for the incoming administration. (Pifer, 11/7)

On vaccine policy, fluoride, and artificial intelligence —

Stat: How Trump And RFK Jr. Might Undermine Vaccines

After Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday, longtime vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to have tremendous influence over the way the United States regulates and distributes its vaccines. (Lawrence and Broderick, 11/8)

Reuters: Africa Health Body Calls On Trump To Honour US Vaccine Pledges

Africa's main public health body said it is seeking assurances that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration will provide the funding and mpox vaccines promised by his predecessor. In September, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged $500 million and 1 million vaccine doses to an mpox response plan led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which is battling an mpox outbreak on the continent. Africa CDC Director John Kaseya said he would push the new administration to honour existing promises. "If they don't do that, the mistrust that we have today in Africa will lead to a major issue between the U.S. and the continent." (11/7)

NBC News: Will Fluoride Go Away When Trump Takes Office?

Fluoride — long heralded as one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century — could be removed from public water systems under the influence of one of President-elect Donald Trump’s advisers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy — who has no training in either medicine or dentistry — called fluoride “an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss” and other problems on the social media platform X. “I think fluoride is on the way out,” Kennedy said Wednesday on MSNBC. “The faster that it goes out, the better.” (Edwards, 11/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Fluoride In Water: An S.F. Judge Has Already Ruled On Removing It

Opponents of adding fluoride to drinking water, where it can protect teeth but may also pose a threat to the mental health of newborn children, scored a recent victory in a San Francisco federal court. Now they may have gained a pair of unlikely allies — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President-elect Donald Trump. (Egelko, 11/7)

Stat: Trump Policy On Health Care AI Likely To Diverge From Biden’s

A lot has happened with artificial intelligence since President-elect Donald Trump was last in the White House. Nudged into action by the advent of generative AI, the Biden administration has spent the past year rushing to set up guardrails for the technology’s use in health care. It reorganized its health agencies, launched a task force to consider regulatory changes, and promised to set up mechanisms to monitor safety risks and potential bias. (Ross and Aguilar, 11/8)

