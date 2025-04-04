DOGE Job Cuts Hit Federal Workers’ Finances and Mental Health

(Oona Zenda/KFF Health News)

Federal workers are feeling demoralized and anxious as the Department of Government Efficiency slashes tens of thousands of jobs. Federal employment used to carry the promise of job security and an opportunity to serve the nation. But in recent weeks, uncertainty may be the most defining characteristic of being a federal worker. The stress is felt especially in Washington, D.C., where nearly 50,000 people work for the federal government.

Losing a job can be devastating. Being fired can cause anxiety, depression, digestive issues, and heart disease. For some, it could increase the risk of suicide. Many workers who lost their job with the federal government face these pressures without their health insurance to seek counseling and other treatment.

