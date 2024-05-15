8,000 Women A Month Skirt Abortion Bans Via Telehealth, Survey Finds
In a legislative twist, an Arizona lawmaker's vote helped reverse her state's 1864 abortion law, which her husband, a judge, had previously reinstated.
AP:
8,000 Women A Month Got Abortion Pills Despite Bans Or Restrictions, Survey Finds
Thousands of women in states with abortion bans and restrictions are receiving abortion pills in the mail from states that have laws protecting prescribers, a new report shows. Tuesday’s release of the #WeCount survey shows about 8,000 women a month in states that severely restrict abortion or place limits on having one through telehealth were getting the pills by mail by the end of 2023, the first time a number has been put on how often the medical system workaround is being used. (Ungar and Mulvihill, 5/14)
The Hill:
Survey Finds Telehealth Is Driving Increase In Abortions, Despite State Bans
In the 18 months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the number of abortions in the United States has continued to grow, according to new data, even as 14 states have banned abortion completely. Tuesday’s report from the Society for Family Planning’s WeCount project found much of that growth was likely related to telemedicine, which accounted for 19 percent of all abortions nationwide by December. (Weixel, 5/14)
Meanwhile in legal news —
AP:
An Arizona Judge Helped Revive An 1864 Abortion Law. His Lawmaker Wife Joined Democrats To Repeal It
When it was Shawnna Bolick’s turn to speak, the words tumbled out of her for 20 minutes. The conservative lawmaker was in the middle of a heated debate in the Republican-led Arizona Senate on a bill to repeal an 1864 law banning nearly all abortions. ... Shawnna Bolick’s vote to repeal the near-total ban her spouse helped reinstate underscores the increasingly chaotic philosophical and legal landscape surrounding abortion access in Arizona. (Yamat, 5/15)
The New York Times:
Anti-Abortion Activist Who Led Blockade Of Clinic Gets Nearly 5 Years In Prison
An anti-abortion activist who led a blockade of a reproductive health clinic in Washington, D.C., in 2020 and drew widespread attention after the authorities found human fetuses at her home was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years in prison. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of U.S. District Court in Washington sentenced the activist, Lauren Handy, 30, of Virginia, to 57 months in prison for her role in the blockade, officials said. (Ortiz, 5/14)
News Service of Florida:
Court Sets September For Hearing On Florida Blocking Medicaid For Trans Care
A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments in September in a battle about whether Florida violated federal laws by blocking Medicaid coverage for transgender people seeking hormone therapy and puberty blockers. (5/14)