- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- World’s Premier Cancer Institute Faces Crippling Cuts and Chaos
- Insurers Fight State Laws Restricting Surprise Ambulance Bills
- The Prescription Drug Playbook, Part II
- Workplace Mental Health at Risk as Key Federal Agency Faces Cuts
- Administration News 2
- Supreme Court Gives The Go-Ahead To Fire Federal Workers
- Retired Doctor With No Public Health Background Becomes Top CDC Adviser
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
World’s Premier Cancer Institute Faces Crippling Cuts and Chaos
After spearheading a 34% cut in cancer mortality, the National Cancer Institute at the NIH is bleeding resources and staff and could see its budget cut by nearly 40%. (Rachana Pradhan and Arthur Allen, 7/9)
Insurers Fight State Laws Restricting Surprise Ambulance Bills
A Colorado bill banning surprise billing for ambulance rides passed unanimously in both legislative chambers, only to be met with a veto from the governor. As more states pass such legislation, some are hitting the same snag — concerns about raising premiums. (Rae Ellen Bichell and Katheryn Houghton, 7/9)
An Arm and a Leg: The Prescription Drug Playbook, Part II
In this second part of a two-part series on dealing with the high price of prescription drugs, experts share their insider tips. (Dan Weissmann, 7/9)
Workplace Mental Health at Risk as Key Federal Agency Faces Cuts
Efforts to decrease alarmingly high rates of suicide among construction workers and prevent burnout in health care workers are in jeopardy after the firing of hundreds of employees at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. (Aneri Pattani, 7/8)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
UNEQUAL ACCESS
High costs block way — care’s
a privilege, not a right.
Many left behind.
- Dennis O.
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Supreme Court Gives The Go-Ahead To Fire Federal Workers
A court-ordered pause on mass layoffs left workers at federal agencies in limbo. On Tuesday, that pause was lifted. In other news: Growth in mental health careers faces uncertainty from budget cuts; Boston University, a leading research facility, announces major budget cuts and layoffs; and more.
The New York Times:
Trump Got The Green Light To Fire Federal Workers. Now, They Wait.
For weeks, thousands of federal employees have been waiting for the Supreme Court to make a decision about their continued employment with the government. On Tuesday, they got their answer: The Trump administration could move ahead with mass layoffs. The question of whether the layoffs are legal remains unanswered. For now, workers remain in limbo, this time waiting for their agencies to decide who stays, who goes and when. (Sullivan and Cameron, 7/8)
Talk to us —
We’d like to speak with personnel from the Department of Health and Human Services or its component agencies about what’s happening within the federal health bureaucracy. Please message us on Signal at (415) 519-8778 or get in touch here.
Bloomberg:
US Mental Health Jobs Boom Faces Sudden Stop As Trump Cuts Funds
Mental health providers, the fastest-growing industry in the US since the start of the pandemic, risk a sharp reversal of fortune as President Donald Trump seeks to eliminate billions of dollars in funding that enabled their expansion. In only a few months, the Trump administration has already sought to revoke more than $11 billion for addiction and mental health care and $1 billion for mental health services in schools. (Cobo and Ahasan, 7/8)
The Boston Globe:
‘There Is No Way Around This’: Boston University Announces Layoffs, Budget Cuts
Boston University is cutting $50 million from its budget for the coming year and laying off 120 staff members amid the mounting economic turmoil facing universities under the Trump administration. As a leading research university and popular destination for international students, BU could be disproportionately impacted by White House moves to restrict student visas and cut federal research spending. (Kohli, 7/7)
NPR:
Researchers Hold A 'Science Fair' For Projects Cut By The Trump Administration
Sumit Chanda, a professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research who focuses on pandemics, has made a career out of preparing for disaster. In this 2023 photo, Sethuraman Panchanathan, then the director of the National Science Foundation, testifies at a Senate committee hearing. He's wearing a suit and is seated in front of a microphone. But Chanda faced a disaster of a different kind this year, when the future of his research was thrown into doubt by the Trump administration's cuts to science funding. (Neuman, 7/9)
KFF Health News:
World’s Premier Cancer Institute Faces Crippling Cuts And Chaos
The Trump administration’s broadsides against scientific research have caused unprecedented upheaval at the National Cancer Institute, the storied federal government research hub that has spearheaded advances against the disease for decades. NCI, which has long benefited from enthusiastic bipartisan support, now faces an exodus of clinicians, scientists, and other staffers — some fired, others leaving in exasperation. (Pradhan and Allen, 7/9)
Roll Call:
UN Agencies In Dire Straits Amid Threatened US Funding Cuts
If Congress this month approves the White House’s request to cancel $1 billion in federal funding for the United Nations system, experts say it will further exacerbate an already crisis-level financial shortfall for the global intergovernmental organization that the U.S. worked over decades to sustain. The Trump administration included $1 billion in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 funding spread across three different accounts in its $9.4 billion rescissions proposal that the Senate could take up next week. The proposed cuts include funding for UNICEF, which supports children’s well-being, the World Health Organization, the U.N. regular budget and international peacekeeping missions in Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Oswald, 7/8)
Retired Doctor With No Public Health Background Becomes Top CDC Adviser
Retired urologist Dr. Barry Zisholtz, a supporter of President Donald Trump, is the first doctor who’s been named to the agency as a political appointee under the Trump administration, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, the Senate is set to vote today on Trump's nominee for CDC director.
Bloomberg:
Pro-Trump Urologist Barry Zisholtz Appointed As Top Adviser To CDC Director
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has appointed a retired Georgia urologist who is a supporter of President Donald Trump as a senior adviser to the agency’s director, according to an internal email obtained by Bloomberg News. The doctor, Barry Zisholtz, is a “published medical researcher committed to service, faith and principled leadership,” according to a June 24 email from CDC Chief of Staff Matthew Buzzelli. (Nix, 7/8)
The Hill:
Trump’s CDC Nominee Set For Senate Vote
A Senate committee will vote Wednesday on advancing the nomination of Susan Monarez for director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Weixel, Choi and O'Connell-Domenech, 7/8)
FedScoop:
CDC Data Chief Announces Departure From Agency
Alan Sim, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s chief data officer, announced his departure from the agency after nearly five years in the position, per a post he wrote on social media Monday. Sim took on the role of chief data officer in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and over the years has been a leader on initiatives such as the agency’s generative AI projects. Reflecting on his time, Sim pointed to several “firsts” the agency achieved, including launching its enterprise data catalog and using data and cloud technologies to improve emergency response. (Alder, 7/7)
On the high cost of prescriptions —
The Hill:
Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On Pharmaceutical Imports
President Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose up to 200 percent tariffs on pharmaceutical products imported into the U.S. “very soon.” “If they have to bring the pharmaceuticals into the country, the drugs and other things into the country, they’re going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 percent,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. Trump said any tariffs would not take effect immediately. (Weixel, 7/8)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'An Arm And A Leg': The Prescription Drug Playbook, Part II
In response to the high price of prescription drugs, “An Arm and a Leg” asked listeners to share their strategies for getting the medicine they need at prices they can manage. Host Dan Weissmann and producers Emily Pisacreta and Claire Davenport share tips from a retired hospital manager who now helps seniors find the right Medicare plans, a pharmaceutical sales rep, an employee benefits adviser, and a battle-worn hospital caseworker. Each brings surprising, maybe even lifesaving, information to the table. (Weissmann, 7/9)
More Trump administration news —
CBS News:
Doctors Fear ICE Agents In Health Facilities Are Deterring People From Seeking Care
As the Trump administration continues its push to deport undocumented immigrants, doctors are hearing that some patients are avoiding getting the health care they need over fears that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids could take place in medical settings. Dr. Céline Gounder, CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, told "CBS Mornings Plus" on Tuesday that she has not seen any official ICE raids in hospitals, but that ICE agents have been seen in hospitals as well as other health care facilities. (Moniuszko, 7/8)
AP:
Chinese National Charged With Hacking US Universities For COVID-19 Research
A Chinese national has been arrested on suspicion of hacking into several U.S. universities’ computer systems to steal COVID-19-related research, authorities announced on Tuesday. Xu Zewei is charged in a nine-count indictment in the Southern District of Texas for his alleged involvement in computer intrusions between February 2020 and June 2021. Another Chinese national, Zhang Yu, was also charged in the indictment. (7/8)
Medicaid Cuts, Take 2: Senate Floats Second Bill To Pursue Policy Priorities
Republican party leaders are eyeing fall for passage of legislation that would include provisions cut from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. One such provision is rolling back the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion. Plus, news outlets unpack the megabill's effects.
Politico:
Senate Finance Chair Endorses A Second Megabill This Fall
Fresh from passage of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” Senate Finance Chair Mike Crapo wants to pursue another party-line megabill and is tentatively eyeing fall for the next bite at the apple. “I’ve always been in favor of a three-bill strategy and there’s a ton of things that we need to do,” Crapo said in a brief interview Tuesday evening. Crapo largely declined to say what he would want to see in a second megabill, though he noted there are items that got left out of the final version of the massive domestic policy package Trump signed into law this past weekend. (Carney, 7/8)
Politico:
Ron Johnson Believes He Will Get ‘Second Bite Of The Apple’ On Medicaid Cuts
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) believes he has a commitment from the White House and Senate GOP leadership to get another chance to repeal an expansion of Medicaid offerings — a controversial proposal that failed to make it the final version of President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy package. “I think I pretty well have a commitment. They’re going to do that,” Johnson told reporters of the prospects that Republicans will reconsider a provision that would end the federal government’s 90 percent cost share of funding for new enrollees in states that expanded Medicaid under the Democrats’ 2010 health care law. (Guggenheim, 7/8)
More on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act —
NBC News:
Medical Students Fret Over Student Loan Cap In 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
A provision tucked inside a sweeping bill signed into law by President Donald Trump last week will make it harder for thousands of aspiring doctors to finance their education as the country faces a growing shortage in that profession. The move will cap the amount of federal loans students can borrow for graduate school to $20,500 a year — with a total limit of $100,000 — and cap loans for professional programs, such as medical, dental or law school, at $50,000 a year, with a total limit of $200,000. (Pettypiece and Shabad, 7/8)
The Hill:
GOP Faces ‘Big, Beautiful’ Blowback Risk On ObamaCare Subsidies Cuts
Medicaid cuts have received the lion’s share of attention from critics of Republicans’ sweeping tax cuts legislation, but the GOP’s decision not to extend enhanced ObamaCare subsidies could have a much more immediate impact ahead of next year’s midterms. Extra subsidies put in place during the coronavirus pandemic are set to expire at the end of the year, and there are few signs Republicans are interested in tackling the issue at all. To date, only Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have spoken publicly about wanting to extend them. (Weixel, 7/8)
AP:
Trump's Big Bill Cuts Medicaid, SNAP: How It Could Affect Babies
The impact of the massive spending bill that President Donald Trump signed into law on Independence Day is expected to filter down to infants and toddlers — a segment of the population that is particularly vulnerable to cuts to the federal social safety net. Many middle-class and wealthy families will see benefits from the new legislation, but programs that help low-income families keep babies healthy have been cut back. While state money funds public schools and preschool in some cases, programs supporting the youngest children are largely backed by the federal government. (Balingit, 7/9)
The Hill:
Brooke Rollins Says Medicaid Recipients Could Bolster Farm Workforce
“There’s been a lot of noise in the last few days and a lot of questions about where the president stands and his vision for farm labor,” Rollins said during a news conference with Republican governors. “Ultimately, the answer on this is automation, also some reform within the current governing structure, and then also, when you think about there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program, there are plenty of workers in America.” (Crisp, 7/8)
Axios:
Trump's Spending Bill Cuts Medicaid: Here's What It's Called In Your State
Because states have varying names for their Medicaid programs, Americans may not realize the cuts apply to them. (Habeshian, 7/8)
Experts: Extreme Weather Is Now The Norm, People Need To Shift Mindsets
The psychological concept that a disaster "can't happen to me" or that it can't happen to a person twice helps people cope emotionally but prevents them from adequately preparing, health experts told AP. In other news: President Donald Trump has hired at least three scientists well-known for their rejection of climate change.
AP:
Experts Say US Attitudes Toward Extreme Weather Events Like Texas' Flash Flooding Need Updating
Climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense, according to climate scientists and government data. But people and governments are generally living in the past and haven’t embraced that extreme weather is now the norm, to say nothing about preparing for the nastier future that’s in store, experts in meteorology, disasters and health told The Associated Press. (Borenstein, 7/9)
ABC News:
Natural Disasters Like Texas Floods Can Affect Mental Health, According To Experts
Central Texas is continuing to recover from devastating rains and "catastrophic" flooding that damaged homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people, many of whom were children. Victims and first responders may suffer physical injuries from natural disasters, such as floods, but psychologists and disaster experts say such events can also exact a heavy mental health toll – and the resources to address that cost may not always be available. (Kekatos, 7/8)
AP:
Texas Flooding Underscores Trump's Challenges In Replacing FEMA
Just weeks ago, President Donald Trump said he wanted to begin “phasing out” the Federal Emergency Management Agency after this hurricane season to “wean off of FEMA” and “bring it down to the state level.” But after months of promises to overhaul or eliminate the federal agency charged with responding to disasters, Trump and his administration are touting a fast and robust federal response to the devastating Texas floods. In doing so, they are aligning more closely with a traditional model of disaster response — and less with the dramatic reform the president has proposed. (Aoun Angueira, 7/9)
The New York Times:
Trump Hires Scientists Who Doubt The Consensus On Climate Change
The Energy Department has hired at least three scientists who are well-known for their rejection of the overwhelming scientific consensus on climate change, according to records reviewed by The New York Times. The scientists are listed in the Energy Department’s internal email system as current employees of the agency, the records show. They are Steven E. Koonin, a physicist and author of a best-selling book that calls climate science “unsettled”; John Christy, an atmospheric scientist who doubts the extent to which human activity has caused global warming; and Roy Spencer, a meteorologist who believes that clouds have had a greater influence on warming than humans have. (Joselow, 7/8)
More climate news from North Carolina, Hawaii, and Europe —
North Carolina Health News:
Thousands In NC Prisons Endure Summer Heat Without Air Conditioning
April Barber Scales recalls her 18 summers spent incarcerated without air conditioning at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh — the state’s largest women’s prison — as physically and mentally demanding as she said relief from the grueling heat was hard to come by. She dripped sweat constantly, felt endlessly sticky and even saw people faint from the heat. (Crumpler, 7/9)
Military.com:
Colonel Retaliated Against Major For Talking To Congress About Hawaii Drinking Water Contamination, Report Says
An Air Force colonel retaliated against an Army major for speaking out to Congress and a Department of Defense watchdog about the contamination fallout from the 2021 Red Hill fuel leak that tainted drinking water in Hawaii, a new report details. The 25-page report said that investigators substantiated an allegation that an Air Force colonel had retaliated against Army Maj. Amanda Feindt after she had meetings with members of Congress about the Red Hill contamination and pressured her not to continue communication. (Novelly, 7/8)
CNN:
Extreme Heat Is A Killer. A Recent Heat Wave Shows How Much More Deadly It's Becoming As Humans Warm The World
Extreme heat is a killer and its impact is becoming far, far deadlier as the human-caused climate crisis supercharges temperatures, according to a new study, which estimates global warming tripled the number of deaths in the recent European heat wave. (Paddlson, 7/9)
Usually Harmless Virus May Trigger Parkinson's Disease, Study Finds
Northwestern Medicine researchers discovered the Human Pegivirus in 50% of Parkinson's cases they looked at. There is currently no test for the virus, but the study opens up avenues for more research. Other public health news is on autism, Alzheimer's, prediabetes, and more.
CBS News:
A Virus Might Trigger Or Contribute To Parkinson's Disease, Northwestern Medicine Researchers Find
New research from Northwestern Medicine has discovered that a virus that is usually harmless could trigger or contribute to Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease is a neurogenerative disease that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S. Speaking to CBS News Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, Northwestern Medicine chief of neuroinfectious diseases and global neurology Dr. Igor Koralnik said while some cases are caused by genetics, the cause is unknown in most. (Saavedra and Harrington, 7/8)
On autism and Alzheimer's —
Medical Xpress:
Major Autism Study Uncovers Biologically Distinct Subtypes, Paving The Way For Precision Diagnosis And Care
Researchers at Princeton University and the Simons Foundation have identified four clinically and biologically distinct subtypes of autism, marking a transformative step in understanding the condition's genetic underpinnings and potential for personalized care. (7/9)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Stanford Test Shows Organ Age, Links ‘Old’ Brain To Alzheimer’s Risk
A team of Stanford scientists has developed a tool that can determine from a blood test whether a person’s brain, heart or other organs appear “younger” or “older” than their chronological age, according to new research. Additionally, the scientists found that older-appearing organs are associated with a higher risk of developing a disease or other complication in that organ. Of most interest, though, was the brain: An “extremely aged” brain was associated not only with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, but a 182% increased risk of dying in the next 15 years. (Allday, 7/9)
In other health and wellness news —
ABC News:
1 In 3 Teens Have Prediabetes, New CDC Data Shows
An estimated 1 in 3 teens and preteens, ages 12 to 17, have prediabetes, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC data means an estimated 8.4 million young people -- or 32.7% of the U.S. adolescent population -- had prediabetes in 2023, the most recent data available. With prediabetes, blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. (Benadjaoud, 7/9)
Bloomberg:
Covid-19 Variant Nimbus Dominant In US As Vaccine Access In Flux
A new Covid-19 variant, officially known as NB.1.8.1 and nicknamed Nimbus, is now the most common strain in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said it is “aware of increasing detections” of Nimbus in the US, where it monitors spread of the virus through nasal and wastewater samples collected via its airport screening program. Nimbus makes up between 13% and 68% of circulating Covid strains, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services. (Amponsah, 7/8)
CIDRAP:
Experimental Flu Drug May Protect Better Than Flu Vaccines, Company Data Show
A new influenza drug that lasts for an entire flu season may outperform flu vaccines, according to the results of a large phase 2b trial highlighted in a news release by the drug's manufacturer, Cidara Therapeutics of San Diego. Single doses of 150 milligrams (mg), 300 mg, and 450 mg provided 58%, 61%, and 76% protection from symptomatic flu, respectively, for about 6 months after injection, according to the data, which has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Wappes, 7/8)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Katheryn Houghton reads the week’s news: The Trump administration is cutting some programs intended to prevent gun violence, and seniors who don’t sign up for Medicare at age 65 can be on the hook for medical bills, even if they still have health insurance through work. ... Jackie Fortiér reads the week’s news: Gatherings called “memory cafés” can help both people with dementia and their caregivers reduce depression and isolation, and the looming end of some Affordable Care Act subsidies will make ACA plans much more expensive. (Cook, 7/8)
UC Health, Blue Shield Of California Reach Deal, Assuring Access To Care
The deal means tens of thousands of Californians can continue accessing services at in-network rates. Other industry news covers a health care worker strike; a Medicare rating recalculation for Alignment Healthcare; and more.
San Francisco Chronicle:
UC Health And Blue Shield Of California Reach New Contract
After weeks of contract negotiations that threatened to disrupt medical care for tens of thousands of Californians, UC Health and Blue Shield of California on Tuesday reached a new agreement. The deal means patients who get medical care at UCSF and five other UC Health academic medical centers statewide through Blue Shield can continue accessing services at in-network rates. This had been up in the air, with the previous contract slated to expire Aug. 9. If the two sides had not reached an agreement, patients would potentially have had to find a new doctor, new insurer, or pay out-of-network rates. (Ho, 7/8)
CBS News:
Health Care Workers In Stillwater Begin 4-Day Unfair Labor Practice Strike
Health care workers in Stillwater, Minnesota, kicked off a four-day unfair labor practice strike Monday. Over 80 workers across multiple departments of the HealthPartners Stillwater Medical Group are represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa. Ninety-nine percent of the workers voted to strike if a deal could not be reached. Workers began a picket in front of the HealthPartners Clinic Stillwater facility in the morning and held a rally at noon. (Premo, 7/8)
Modern Healthcare:
ChristianaCare, CHOP Partner On Pediatric Care In Four States
ChristianaCare and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia plan to partner to improve care for pediatric patients in four states by spring 2026, the providers announced Tuesday. The partnership will be co-branded and is not a joint venture, with each organization remaining independent, according to Dr. Kert Anzilotti, chief medical officer and president of the Medical Group of ChristianaCare. (DeSilva, 7/8)
Chicago Tribune:
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Plans New Tower With More Than 200 Beds
Northwestern Memorial Hospital is hoping to build a new tower on its Streeterville campus with more than 200 beds to better meet demand, according to an application filed with the state. (Schencker, 7/8)
AP:
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Fundraiser Selects New CEO In Midst Of Global Expansion
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s fundraising organization, ALSAC, promoted Ike Anand Tuesday to become its new president and chief executive officer. The leadership change comes as ALSAC -- which raised more than $2.5 billion for the Memphis-based hospital in 2024, according to tax filings – navigates a global expansion and an increasingly complicated funding landscape in the United States. (Gamboa, 7/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Samsung To Buy Xealth
Samsung plans to acquire health data company Xealth, the companies said Tuesday. The deal would allow the South Korean-based electronics giant to bolster its presence in U.S. hospitals. Xealth, which is financially backed by several health systems and spun out of the Renton, Washington-based Providence health system, has developed a platform that integrates clinical data from dozens of digital health vendors. (Perna, 7/8)
Fierce Healthcare:
Judge Hits CVS Omnicare With $948M In Fraud Case Penalties
A New York judge has ordered CVS Health's Omnicare subsidiary to pay $948.8 million in fees and damages as part of a False Claims Act whistleblower case. In April, a federal jury determined that Omnicare submitted more than 3.3 million fraudulent claims for prescriptions between 2010 and 2018, which led to $135.6 million in overpayments from the government. (Minemyer, 7/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Cleveland Clinic ACO, Remo Health Partner On Dementia Care
The Cleveland Clinic Medicare Accountable Care Organization is piloting a a three-year program aimed at reducing the overall healthcare costs of dementia patients. The pilot, announced Tuesday with virtual dementia care provider Remo Health, offers 24/7 support, education and wraparound services to dementia patients and their caregivers in Ohio. (Eastabrook, 7/8)
Fierce Healthcare:
Hospital Obstetrics Closures Prevalent From 2010-2022: Study
Nearly all states saw declines in the number of acute care hospitals offering obstetric services between 2010 through 2022, with seven states seeing a quarter or more of their hospitals dropping obstetric care, according to new analysis. The shutdowns were spread across urban and rural hospitals alike, but more pronounced in the latter. Twelve states lost obstetric services among a quarter or more of their hospitals, and by 2022, there were eight states in which more than two-thirds of all rural hospitals did not offer obstetric care, researchers found. (Muoio, 7/8)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Alignment Health's Medicare Star Ratings To Be Recalculated
Alignment Healthcare will get a boost to its Medicare Advantage star ratings after a federal court decided the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services erred in its assessment of the company’s quality performance. The health insurer sued CMS in January, alleging a flawed methodology resulted in a Medicare Advantage HMO in Arizona being rated 3.5 stars out of five instead of four. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled partly in the company’s favor on June 9, Alignment Healthcare announced in a news release Tuesday. (Tepper, 7/8)
Modern Healthcare:
HCSC Renames Medicare Offerings Following Cigna Deal
Health Care Service Corp. has come up with a name for the suite of Medicare offerings it acquired from Cigna — HealthSpring. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield licensee, which purchased Cigna’s Medicare business for $3.3 billion in March, is set to start offering insurance products later this year pending regulatory approval, according to a Tuesday news release. (DeSilva, 7/8)
KFF Health News:
Insurers Fight State Laws Restricting Surprise Ambulance Bills
Nicole Silva’s 4-year-old daughter was headed to a relative’s house near the southern Colorado town of La Jara when a vehicle T-boned the car she was riding in. A cascade of ambulance rides ensued — a ground ambulance to a local hospital, an air ambulance to Denver, and another ground ambulance to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Silva’s daughter was on Medicaid, which was supposed to cover the cost of the ambulances. But one of the three ambulance companies, Northglenn Ambulance, a public company since acquired by a private one, sent Silva’s bill to a debt collector. (Bichell and Houghton, 7/9)
Court Ruling Brings Wisconsin Closer To Banning Conversion Therapy
AP notes that the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling has a broader impact, taking some power away from the Legislature and giving it to the governor's office. Other news from across the nation comes from California, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Texas, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Colorado.
AP:
Wisconsin Court Clears Way For Conversion Therapy Ban
The Wisconsin Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for the state to permanently enact a ban on conversion therapy in a ruling that gives the governor more power over how state laws are enacted. The court ruled that a Republican-controlled legislative committee’s rejection of a state agency rule that would effectively ban the practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people was unconstitutional. The decision, which has a broad impact far beyond the conversion therapy issue, takes power away from the Legislature to block the enactment of rules by the governor’s office that carry the force of law. (Bauer, 7/8)
AP:
Protesters Rally Against Closure Of Largest Gender-Affirming Care Center For Kids In The US
Growing up, Sage Sol Pitchenik wanted to hide. “I hated my body,” the nonbinary 16-year-old said. “I hated looking at it.” When therapy didn’t help, Pitchenik, who uses the pronoun they, started going to the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the country’s biggest public provider of gender-affirming care for children and teens. It changed their life. But in response to the Trump administration’s threat to cut federal funds to places that offer gender-affirming care to minors, the center will be closing its doors July 22. (Furman, 7/9)
On abortion in Missouri and Illinois —
St. Louis Public Radio:
St. Louis Planned Parenthood To Again Resume Abortion Appointments
Planned Parenthood’s Central West End clinic in St. Louis will again offer abortions to patients following an order from a judge in Jackson County released last week. Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang on Thursday again put a hold on many of Missouri’s abortion restrictions, including a 72-hour waiting period and certain abortion facility-specific licensing requirements. (Fentem, 7/8)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Fines Abortion Doctor After Allegedly Botched Procedure
A Champaign abortion provider accused in a lawsuit of perforating a patient’s uterus and leaving half a fetus inside her body has been reprimanded and fined in connection with that case by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, according to records obtained by the Tribune. (Lourgos, 7/8)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Minnesota Public Radio:
UCare Drops Medicaid Coverage For Thousands Of Minnesotans
Tens of thousands of Minnesotans will need to find new health insurance by September. UCare, one of the state’s largest health insurers, announced it is dropping state-funded coverage for 11 counties — affecting about 80,000 Minnesotans — amid its own financial woes. (Wurzer and Raschke, 7/8)
MedPage Today:
New MAHA Laws Require Nutrition CME For Doctors
New "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) laws in Louisiana and Texas will require physicians to complete continuing medical education (CME) in nutrition. The new mandate in Louisiana was touted in a recent announcement from HHS, and the Texas action was signed into law last month. Starting in 2026, physicians and physician assistants in Louisiana will be required to complete a minimum of 1 hour of continuing education on nutrition and metabolic health every 4 years, according to the new law. The state's medical board will adopt rules to determine the specific content of the continuing education. (Henderson, 7/8)
WSHU:
CT Sees Spike In Fatal Overdoses
Twenty-two people died in Connecticut from fatal overdoses during a 72-hour period last weekend. Advocates say a toxic supply of fentanyl is to blame. (Fabbo, 7/8)
MedPage Today:
Plasticizer Spread Rapidly Through Illicit Drug Supply
The latest adulterant in illicit fentanyl was not a sedative or other psychoactive substance but a plasticizer, and it spread across the U.S. in a relatively short period of time, a review showed. BTMPS, which has a chemical name of bis (2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-4-piperidyl) sebacate, was first detected in June 2024 by community drug checking programs in Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, after fentanyl samples tested positive for an unknown adulterant, according to Alex Krotulski, PhD, of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and colleagues. (Fiore, 7/8)
The Colorado Sun:
Why Has Colorado Seen So Many Breakthrough Measles Infections?
Two shots of the MMR vaccine are thought to give an individual a 97% chance of avoiding a measles infection when exposed. And that number has a near-echo in the most recent measles outbreaks nationwide — 92% of the people infected have been unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, in Colorado, six out of 16 infections have been in people who are fully vaccinated — what are known as breakthrough cases. That’s more than a third. (Ingold, 7/8)
Viewpoints: Doctors Working With Legal Aid Improve Patients' Health; Medicaid Cuts Won't Matter In Election
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Legal Aid Organizations Help Overcome Social Barriers To Health
During my residency training, when I worked shifts in the pediatric emergency department, I treated a boy whose mother kept on bringing him back because of asthma exacerbations. Each time, we gave him nebulizers to help him breathe. Sometimes, we ordered a chest X-ray to rule out pneumonia or gave him steroids if his symptoms were especially bad. But we couldn’t address a key underlying issue: the mold in his apartment that was triggering his asthma. (Leana S. Wen, 7/9)
The Washington Post:
Republican Medicaid Cuts Might Not Help Democrats In Midterms
For Kentucky, one of the poorest states in the country, the largely federally funded expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare has been a huge policy boon. The state’s uninsured rate has dropped by half over the past decade. Rural hospitals that might have otherwise closed stayed open. The state has rewarded Democrats for passing that law by … overwhelmingly voting against the party in almost every election since. (Perry Bacon Jr., 7/8)
Stat:
Health Care Cybersecurity Policies Are Based On A False Assumption
Health care cybersecurity policy rests on a fundamental misunderstanding of what cybercriminals actually want. For years, regulators and providers have assumed that medical records — diagnoses, lab results, treatment histories — are the crown jewels hackers are after. This assumption has shaped everything from HIPAA compliance strategies to hospital security budgets. But it’s wrong. (John X. Jiang, 7/9)
The Boston Globe:
Insurance Cutbacks On Costly GLP-1 Coverage Are Good For Small Businesses
The flashy television ads for GLP-1 medications are everywhere — part of a massive effort to expand the use of these diabetes drugs as mainstream weight loss drugs. More than $1 billion is being spent annually to market these drugs — and why not, when the manufacturers charge up to $16,000 per year per consumer? Those prices are as much as 10 times higher in the United States than in other countries. (Jon B. Hurst, 7/7)
Bloomberg:
Quicker Psychedelic Drugs Offer Investors A Better Trip
More than three years after a bubble in psychedelic drug stocks burst there are signs that the bad trip for investors is over. Confidence and capital are tentatively returning to this pioneering sector amid encouraging trial data and as senior Trump administration officials signal openness to utilizing these mind-altering drugs to tackle mental health conditions such as depression. (Chris Bryant, 7/9)