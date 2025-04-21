A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on Parkinson's disease, racing wheelchairs, aging, and more.
NPR:
Stem Cells To Treat Parkinson’s? 2 Small Studies Hint At Success
Patients suffering from Parkinson's disease may soon benefit from a powerful treatment option: stem-cell transplants. In a pair of small studies designed primarily to test safety, two teams of researchers found that stem cells transplanted into the brains of Parkinson's patients began producing the chemical messenger dopamine and appeared to ease symptoms like tremor, researchers reported in the journal Nature. (Hamilton, 4/17)
WTOP:
Hair Care As Part Of Health Care At Children’s National Hospital
Nurses and other health care providers at Children’s National Hospital in D.C. will have access to “Hair for You,” a program that trains nurses to competently care for the different hair types of all their patients. Reneé Roberts-Turner, executive director of Nursing Excellence and Child and Family Services at Children’s National, said providing care for patients’ hair is in line with helping aid all tasks of daily living. (Ryan, 4/16)
AP:
Fifty Years Later, Bob Hall's Example -- And His Racing Wheelchairs -- Are Still Going Strong
Bob Hall and Bill Rodgers were teammates training for the 1975 Boston Marathon — Rodgers on his feet, and Hall in his wheelchair. Rodgers would go on to win that year, the first of the four victories in his hometown race that earned him the nickname “Boston Billy” and set off a national running craze. ... Fifty years later, the chairs are sleeker, the fields are bigger, and Hall’s successors are literally leading the way at the Boston Marathon: The push-rim wheelchair division will be the first to depart from Hopkinton on Monday morning, the better for them to avoid the much slower runners as the field makes its way to Boston’s Back Bay. (Golen, 4/20)
The Washington Post:
This 77-Year-Old Runner Shows How To Stay Fit As We Age
Most runners see substantial performance losses after they turn 70. Not Jeannie Rice, who just turned 77 and hopes to run the Boston Marathon on Monday. She has broken world women’s records in the 75-79 age group for every distance and, at times, beaten the fastest men in that age group. ... Researchers are studying Rice to understand how humans can stay fit as they age, regardless of natural ability and the reduced physical activity often seen in older people, said Bas Van Hooren, assistant professor in nutrition and movement sciences at Maastricht University in the Netherlands and one of the study authors. (Cimons, 4/20)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Homeless Man Wins $1 Million Jackpot On California Lottery Scratcher
A man apparently living on the streets of San Luis Obispo recently won a $1 million jackpot on a California Lottery scratcher bought at a local liquor store. The win was confirmed Monday by Wilson Samaan, manager of Sandy’s Deli-Liquor, who called the unidentified man a “loyal customer.” “He deserved every penny of it,” Samaan told the Chronicle. “He’s a good guy.” (Vaziri, 4/14)