Here's today's health policy haiku:
UNEQUAL PROTECTIONS
West Virginia state
outlaws artificial dyes.
Coal dust, anyone?
- Marian Grant
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Supreme Court Hears 'Crucial' Case Today On Free Preventive Health Care
The lawsuit, Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, could have far-reaching consequences for the health coverage of tens of millions of Americans. A ruling is expected in June.
NBC News:
Obamacare Free Preventative Care Rule In Flux As Supreme Court Reviews Case
The Supreme Court on Monday is set to hear arguments in a case challenging a provision of the Affordable Care Act that requires private insurers to cover health care screenings, tests and checkups for free. Experts say the court’s ruling in the case, called Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, could have sweeping consequences for patient access to preventive health care across the United States. (Lovelace Jr., 4/18)
CNN:
Trump Is Defending Obamacare At The Supreme Court. A Win Could Boost RFK Jr.’s Influence
President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is defending the Affordable Care Act before the Supreme Court – a notable contrast to his first term, when his administration sought to repeal the law in Congress and then refused to defend it in a major challenge brought by GOP-led states. But a win for the federal government in the current case, concerning the law’s mandates that certain preventive services are covered cost-free, could boost the power that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has in shaping those requirements. (Sneed, Luhby and Owermohle, 4/20)
In Medicaid and Medicare news —
The Hill:
Trump Swears-In Mehmet Oz As CMS Administrator
President Trump on Friday swore in Mehmet Oz as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), granting the former TV host vast influence over the nation’s largest public health insurance program. At the swearing-in ceremony held in the Oval Office, Trump lauded Oz as an “internationally acclaimed heart and lung surgeon,” quipping “how convenient” it was that Oz attended Harvard University. The Trump administration has been engaged in an escalating back-and-forth with the university over its refusal to heed the White House’s demands in exchange for federal funding. (Choi, 4/18)
MedPage Today:
Leaked HHS Budget Draft Deletes Federal Spending For SHIP Counseling Programs
The leaked "pre-decisional" HHS budget for fiscal year 2026 would eliminate some $55 million in discretionary funding for the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP), whose counselors help seniors navigate and understand their incredibly complex array of Medicare plan choices. That, of course, does not necessarily mean that federal money for the SHIP program will stop. The 64-page budget document circulating this week dated April 10 is just a draft, and the final budget must be approved by Congress. (Clark, 4/18)
The Wall Street Journal:
Hospital Chains’ Medicaid Profits Are A Juicy Target For GOP Budget Hawks
Universal Health Services has a billionaire controlling shareholder and a lucrative Medicaid cash stream. That plays into the hands of congressional Republicans eyeing large budget cuts while looking to show they aren’t just targeting the poor. The stakes, and downside risks, are enormous for UHS investors. (Weil, 4/20)
The Hill:
Medicaid Cuts Risk Worsening Black Maternal Health Crisis
Advocates are warning lawmakers that the proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid will leave millions of pregnant Black women at a heightened risk of death, worsening the maternal mortality crisis and its racial disparities. Last month, the House budget resolution proposed up to $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid over a decade, which would also lead to cuts to Medicare. But advocates say Medicaid is a vital resource for cutting into the maternal mortality disparities. (Daniels, 4/20)
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage Troubles Stoke Anxiety
UnitedHealth Group is treading through a rough 2025 already, potentially signaling broader trouble for health insurers that have already experienced a volatile stretch. UnitedHealth Group, Humana and CVS Health, which all own major health insurance operations, have poured money into growing their historically lucrative Medicare Advantage businesses over decades. But the sector has faced turbulence in recent years as Medicare Advantage members seek more costly care and insurers navigate lower federal reimbursement and tighter regulatory oversight. (Berryman, 4/18)
Medical Journals Accused Of Left Tilt, Told To Verify Publication Standards
Interim U.S. attorney Edward Martin Jr. sent letters to three journals demanding details about how research articles are selected and the role the NIH plays “in the development of submitted articles.” Meanwhile, as Harvard researchers and others grapple with lost funding, France woos U.S. scientists.
The New York Times:
Trump-Allied Prosecutor Sends Letters To Medical Journals Alleging Bias
A federal prosecutor has sent letters to at least three medical journals accusing them of political bias and asking a series of probing questions suggesting that the journals mislead readers, suppress opposing viewpoints and are inappropriately swayed by their funders. The letters were signed by Edward Martin Jr., a Republican activist serving as interim U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. He has been criticized for using his office to target opponents of President Trump. (Rosenbluth and Robbins, 4/18)
Bloomberg:
Trump’s Feud With Harvard Imperils Critical Research Into ALS
David Walt received a presidential medal in January for inventions that have enabled genetic screening for in vitro fertilization, better disease diagnosis and improved crop resistance. His latest work involved early detection of Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, with the goal of developing new drugs to manage the debilitating loss of muscle control from that condition. But on Tuesday morning, Walt got an unwelcome update: The Department of Health and Human Services was ordering work to stop on his $650,000 government contract, part of an effort to force Harvard University to comply with the Trump administration’s demands. (Lorin and Kao, 4/18)
Bloomberg:
Macron Seeks To Attract Researchers To France In Jab At US
French President Emmanuel Macron is making a not-so-subtle pitch to lure away US-based researchers who have been affected by Donald Trump’s policies. “Here in France, research is a priority, innovation is a culture, and science is a boundless horizon. Researchers from around the world, choose France, choose Europe!” Macron said on X on Friday, hours after he hosted US State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump’s envoy Steven Witkoff to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Middle East and trade. (Nussbaum, 4/18)
Politico:
Massachusetts Governor Says Trump's Policies Are Harmful To Science
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Sunday said the Trump administration’s “bad for science” policies will send America’s researchers into the arms of China and other nations. Addressing the administration’s ongoing battle with Harvard University and its cuts to scientific and medical research, the Massachusetts Democrat said on CBS’ “Face the Nation”: “Research labs are shutting down, scientists and researchers are leaving the United States and going to other countries to do their work. And essentially, Donald Trump is giving away intellectual assets.” (Cohen, 4/20)
More health news from the Trump administration —
USA Today:
RFK Jr. Suggests Compensating Families Of Some People With Autism
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. − who has long spread debunked claims surrounding autism and vaccines − suggested compensating families of some Americans with autism, calling them "injured." (Kuchar, 4/20)
KFF Health News:
On Autism, Kennedy Turns Against Science And Reality
During his first news conference as Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on April 16 ticked off things he thinks kids with autism will never do, including paying taxes, holding a job, and going on a date. Kennedy’s comments go against science and reality. (Lofton, 4/18)
CBS News:
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin Says Trump Deregulatory Actions Won't Have Adverse Effects On People And The Environment
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said Sunday that he can "absolutely" guarantee Trump administration deregulations won't have an adverse health impacts on people and the environment. "We have to both protect the environment and grow the economy," Zeldin said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." (Hubbard, 4/20)
Politico:
EV Firefighting Program Gets The Ax At HHS
The Trump administration has halted a federal program to protect firefighters from dangerous chemicals, including those emitted by burning electric vehicles. The firefighter health program was swept up in the administration’s massive restructuring of the Department of Health and Human Services. Its demise threatens efforts to keep firefighters safe from cancer-causing chemicals as hard-to-control blazes become more frequent and intense, writes Ariel Wittenberg. (Skibell, 4/18)
Federal Websites Amplify Lab Leak Theory Of How Covid-19 Started
Two sites — Covid.gov, which offered information about the virus, and Covidtests.gov, where people could order tests — now promote the Trump administration's view on the "true origins" of the virus.
The New York Times:
Trump Declares Lab Leak As ‘True Origins’ Of Covid On New Website
The Trump administration has replaced the government’s main portal for information about Covid with a website arguing that the coronavirus leaked from a lab, throwing its weight behind a theory of the pandemic’s origins that is so far not backed by direct evidence and that has divided intelligence agencies. Covid.gov and Covidtests.gov, federal websites that used to deliver information about Covid and allow people to order tests, now redirect to the lab leak web page. (Mueller, 4/18)
On measles —
ABC News:
3 More States Report Their First Measles Case Of 2025
Louisiana, Virginia and Missouri all reported their first measles cases of 2025 this weekend, with at least 27 states reporting at least one case. All three cases were linked to international travel. (Hoffman and Benadjaoud, 4/20)
NBC News:
What Causes Breakthrough Measles Infections Even If Someone Is Vaccinated?
Infectious diseases doctors are at pains to emphasize that the MMR vaccine is one of the most effective vaccines on the market, but as Rodney Rohde, a professor at Texas State University explains, a small number of people who are fully vaccinated may get sick during a large outbreak. “The vaccine is highly effective,” said Rohde. “But it means that after two doses, while 97 out of 100 people will develop strong immunity and be protected if exposed to measles, the remaining three out of 100 could still be vulnerable.” (Cox, 4/20)
On flu, bird flu, and tularemia —
CIDRAP:
Flu Continues To Ebb In US As Pediatric Deaths Reach 198
US flu activity declined steadily again last week, with rates of influenza-like illness (ILI) dropping further and staying below baseline levels, but flu-related deaths in children climbed to 198, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its weekly update today. (Wappes, 4/18)
CIDRAP:
Public Ignorance, Apathy Toward Avian Flu Could Threaten Containment, Researchers Say
While most US survey respondents had heard of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian flu, only about a quarter knew it can spread to people, and over half were unaware that pasteurized milk is safer than raw milk, finds a study published yesterday in the American Journal of Public Health. The survey, fielded by a CUNY Graduate School of Public Health–led team, also found that less than one fifth of respondents understood that H5N1 has been detected in cattle, and nearly a third each were unwilling to change their diet to reduce their risk of exposure to the virus or take a vaccine if it were available. (Van Beusekom, 4/18)
CIDRAP:
Five People, 27 Animals Tested Positive For Tularemia In Minnesota Last Year
In 2024, five people and 27 animals in Minnesota contracted the rare bacterial disease tularemia in the seven-county Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, state health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported yesterday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Two of the infected people reported recently mowing over animal carcasses; all were hospitalized for a median of 6 days and released without complications. (Van Beusekom, 4/18)
Amid Tariff Threats, Lilly Vows To Make New Weight Loss Pill In US
Meanwhile, Stat reports that in Ireland — a global pharmaceutical hub — potential U.S. tariffs are raising concerns. Also in the news: Novo Nordisk, PBM legislation in statehouses, same-day prescription deliveries, and more.
Bloomberg:
Lilly Promises To Make Weight-Loss Pill In US In Reshoring Push
Eli Lilly & Co. plans to manufacture its new weight-loss pill in the US for patients around the world as President Donald Trump presses companies to move production back to American shores. (Muller, 4/18)
Stat:
In Ireland, A Global Hub For Pharma, Trump Tariffs Are A Source Of Deep Worry
The hulking factories are tucked away off the roads around the village of Ringaskiddy — operated by the likes of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and BioMarin, whose plant featured signs last week touting a new facility “coming Q1 2027.” (Joseph, 4/21)
More on the high price of prescription drugs —
Stat:
Novo Nordisk Mounts Unusual Challenge To Medicare Price Negotiation Program
When should six drugs count as one? That question is at the heart of an unusual challenge that the pharma company Novo Nordisk is pursuing against the federal government. And the answer could have major ramifications for the Medicare drug price negotiation program, a signature accomplishment of former President Biden that President Trump has also embraced. (Wilkerson, 4/21)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Looks To Rein In Drug Intermediaries Over High Pricing
New patients have recently begun streaming into Del-Kar Pharmacy — an independent, 65-year-old drugstore in North Lawndale — after nearby Walgreens stores closed. The new customers would be a blessing for many businesses, but for Del-Kar it means losing money on many prescriptions. The reimbursements the drugstore receives for filling orders are often less than the cost of filling them, said second-generation owner and pharmacist Edwin Muldrow. (Petrella and Schencker, 4/20)
Axios:
Arkansas PBM Law Could Spur Lookalike Restrictions
At least half a dozen states are weighing new restrictions aimed at limiting pharmacy benefit managers' ability to influence drug prices, including prohibitions on steering business to affiliated pharmacies. With Congress gridlocked on PBM legislation, more states are taking the lead in addressing industry practices that critics say drive up costs and are pushing independent pharmacies out of business. (Reed, 4/21)
NPR:
Portraits: A 10-Year-Old, A House Painter And A Mom Struggle To Get HIV Medication
A 10-year-old girl who'll keep going to the local clinic for the medications to suppress the HIV virus — forgetting that it's now closed. A house painter who no longer has the strength to do his work. A teenager who finds comfort in religious music as she wonders why it was her fate to be born HIV positive — and how she will find the medications she needs to keep the virus at bay. (Emanuel and Davis, 4/20)
Also —
AP:
Why More Pharmacies Are Offering Fast Prescription Deliveries
America’s two largest retailers want to deliver prescriptions to your doorstep in as little as a few hours. Amazon and Walmart are undergoing national expansions in same-day prescription deliveries. They’re joining a trend that has gained momentum since the COVID-19 pandemic, with drugstore chains and companies like Instacart and DoorDash rushing to deliver prescriptions as soon as possible. Fast prescription delivery options are growing as traditional drugstores close and more people use telemedicine or subscription-based care that encourages regular deliveries. (Murphy, 4/20)
Trump Administration Asks For Ideas To Boost Birth Rate
The administration is trying to incentivize women to have more children through scholarships, "baby bonuses," or a "National Medal of Motherhood," The New York Times reports. In other news, recent CDC cuts may exacerbate reproductive disparities; expectant and new mothers are struggling to access their military insurance Tricare; and more.
The New York Times:
Trump Aides Solicit Ideas To Raise Birthrate, From Baby Bonuses To Fertility Planning
The White House has been hearing out a chorus of ideas in recent weeks for persuading Americans to get married and have more children, an early sign that the Trump administration will embrace a new cultural agenda pushed by many of its allies on the right to reverse declining birthrates and push conservative family values. One proposal shared with aides would reserve 30 percent of scholarships for the Fulbright program, the prestigious, government-backed international fellowship, for applicants who are married or have children. Another would give a $5,000 cash “baby bonus” to every American mother after delivery. (Kitchener, 4/21)
The Washington Post:
CDC Cuts Hamstring Programs That Monitor Fertility And Maternal Health
Federal programs that help people compare IVF clinics, monitor safety in fertility and make sense of health data have been scaled back by the Trump administration in a move some maternal health experts predict will have an enduring effect on women and children. Layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services this month have dismantled teams at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention responsible for collecting and analyzing data on a range of subjects, including embryo transfers and maternal health disparities. (Malhi and Kornfield, 4/19)
NBC News:
Tricare Military Health Insurance Leaves Pregnant Women With Ultrasound Delays, Disrupted Care
In the throes of postpartum depression, the incision site from her Cesarean section still tender, a U.S. Navy veteran in Indiana learned she had been dropped by her health insurance. Some 500 miles away, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Air National Guard member Cortney Frazon was trying to check in for a 20-week ultrasound when she discovered her doctor no longer accepted her insurance. Faced with a crushing out-of-pocket cost, she left. (Chan, 4/18)
Also —
CNN:
Puberty Conversations Are Starting Too Late, New Poll Reveals
For many parents, the idea of having “the talk” with their kids may be daunting, making them feel embarrassed or squeamish. But many parents are conflating the classic growing-up talk about sex with another crucial conversation they should be having, new research suggests. The talk in question should happen earlier than one may think, and it’s not necessarily about sex. It’s about puberty. (Lumer, 4/21)
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa House Passes Bill Requiring Fetal Development Videos Starting In 5th Grade
Public, private and charter schools in Iowa would be required to show fetal development videos to students starting in fifth grade under a bill passed Thursday by Republicans in the Iowa House. Human growth and development classes and health classes in grades 5-12 would have to teach about “human development inside the womb.” That would include an ultrasound video showing vital organs in early fetal development. (Sostaric, 4/18)
Heavy Drinking Associated With Brain Damage, Linked To Alzheimer's
Having more than eight drinks a week is considered "heavy drinking," and a new study suggests there may be links between it and cognitive decline. Separately, a new study shows a link between regular use of marijuana and dementia.
The Washington Post:
Study Links Heavy Drinking To Brain Injuries, Alzheimer’s
Consuming more than eight alcoholic drinks a week is associated with brain injuries linked to Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline, a recent study in the journal Neurology suggests. The analysis looked for links between heavy drinking and brain health. Researchers used autopsy data from the Biobank for Aging Studies at the University of São Paulo Medical School in Brazil collected between 2004 and 2024. (Blakemore, 4/19)
CNN:
Marijuana Hospital Visits Linked To Dementia Diagnosis Within 5 Years, Study Finds
Sunday is 420 day, when lovers of marijuana get together to celebrate their fondness for weed. Yet research shows that regular users of marijuana are at risk for serious conditions, including strokes, heart attacks, cardiac arrhythmias, heart failure and myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. Now, an increased risk of dementia can be added to the list, according to a large study of more than 6 million people published April 14 in the journal JAMA Neurology. (LaMotte, 4/20)
More health and wellness news —
NPR:
Breast MRI After Mammogram? How To Decide If You Need The Test
Joy, a 46-year-old in Pittsburgh, recalls being the same age as her teenage boys, when her own mother diligently got cancer screenings. "She had her mammograms every year," Joy says. But, Joy thinks her mother likely had "dense breasts," as she does. That means more concentrated clusters of glands and tissue, as opposed to fat. So the 2D, black-and-white images of a typical mammogram x-ray likely didn't catch the tumor her mom had until it had grown big enough to feel. (Noguchi, 4/21)
CIDRAP:
Large Study Ties Early-Life Antibiotic Exposure To Higher Risk Of Asthma, Allergies, Other Conditions
A new study suggests repeated antibiotic use in early childhood is linked to a host of chronic conditions in children. The study, published this week in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, found that antibiotic exposure before age 2 years was positively associated with asthma, food allergy, hay fever, and intellectual disability, with stronger associations observed following multiple antibiotic courses. The findings were confirmed in a sibling-matched analysis. (Dall, 4/18)
Politico:
How Mark Zuckerberg Is Flipping The Script On Kids’ Safety Online
To protect kids online, Mark Zuckerberg says Congress should focus on Apple and Google — not Facebook and Instagram. The Meta CEO, owner of the two social media sites, is flooding Washington with ads aimed at convincing lawmakers to require his rivals’ app stores to verify shoppers’ ages and require parental consent for kids to download social media apps. (Reader, 4/20)
In global news —
Wales Online:
Pope Francis's Cause Of Death After Life Of Health Problems
Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic church, has died aged 88 after a history of health problems and a recent lengthy hospitalisation. Pope Francis dealt with a number of health issues throughout his life, some dating back to his youth and others developing during his papacy. At the age of 21, Pope Francis had part of one lung removed due to a severe infection (likely pneumonia or a lung cyst). He also suffered from chronic sciatica. (Shaw, 4/21)
NIH Research Funding Cuts Could Negatively Impact Physician Shortage
Clinicians have not yet been affected by hiring freezes, but layoffs may lead to limits on physician training and fewer doctors in the long term. Other news is on strategies to curb nursing shortages; clinical documentation AI tools; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
NIH Funding Uncertainty Might Worsen Physician Shortage
Clinicians have largely avoided layoffs tied to federal research funding disruptions, but staffing cuts and federal funding uncertainty could exacerbate physician shortages. Academic health systems across the country have paused the hiring of researchers, furloughed faculty and laid off administrators in response to the National Institutes of Health’s attempts to reduce payments for overhead linked to research. (Kacik, 4/18)
The Daily Yonder:
Cherokee Residency Program Aims To Draw More Young MDs To Rural Areas
An interest in different cultures led Matthew Mahar to pursue an anthropology minor in college and to subsequently travel extensively. More recently, it’s led him to a hospital in the mountains of Western North Carolina. (Sisk, 4/20)
Aurora Beacon-News:
Advocate Quietly Pulled Doctors From Mercy Medical In Aurora
On Christmas Eve in 2023, Rick Albright called an ambulance for his wife, Rose Anne, who was in great pain. That ambulance took her to Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, which is only a four-minute drive away from the Albrights’ home. It was a hospital the two had been to before — he had previously been hospitalized there after a stroke, and his wife had surgery done there, Rick Albright told The Beacon-News. (Smith, 4/20)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Travis Air Base Says It Can’t Deliver Babies Due To Nursing Shortage
A nurse shortage has prompted the hospital inside Travis Air Force Base to stop delivering babies, a situation the Air Force said will continue for several more months. In an advisory posted on the Solano County base’s website, the 60th Medical Group — which runs David Grant Medical Center inside the base — announced that the Labor and Delivery unit is short on nurses and won’t be able to deliver babies from April 8 to at least Oct. 1 this year. (Toledo, 4/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Nursing Leaders Pilot New Care Models Amid Staffing Shortages
Hospitals are zeroing in on alternative care models to improve the nursing work experience and patient outcomes while lowering costs. Eight in 10 nurse leaders are piloting new care models in their organizations, ranging from virtual nursing to home health, according to a recent study by healthcare solutions company Wolters Kluwer. (DeSilva, 4/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Epic Pilots AI Clinical Documentation Tools For Nursing
Epic is working on multiple pilots with health systems and vendors to bring a popular artificial intelligence tool to nurses. The electronic health record company is partnering with Microsoft and ambient AI vendor Abridge to try to improve nursing workflows and reduce the documentation burden. (Turner, 4/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Summa Health, General Catalyst's HATCo Sale Spurs Pushback
A group of Ohio residents is calling for a state attorney general investigation into General Catalyst's Health Assurance Transformation Corp.'s plans to purchase Summa Health. Two members of the group, Summa Is Not For Sale, sent a letter to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) Friday expressing concerns about the proposed transaction, which would convert nonprofit Summa to a for-profit entity. (DeSilva, 4/18)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter Rising In US Hospitals
A study of US hospital data shows that carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) accounted for more than a third of all A baumannii infections from 2018 through 2022 and is increasingly more common, US researchers reported yesterday in BMC Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 4/18)
KFF Health News:
Why Cameras Are Popping Up In Eldercare Facilities
The assisted living facility in Edina, Minnesota, where Jean Peters and her siblings moved their mother in 2011, looked lovely. “But then you start uncovering things,” Peters said. Her mother, Jackie Hourigan, widowed and developing memory problems at 82, too often was still in bed when her children came to see her midmorning. “She wasn’t being toileted, so her pants would be soaked,” said Peters, 69, a retired nurse-practitioner in Bloomington, Minnesota. “They didn’t give her water. They didn’t get her up for meals.” Her mother dwindled to 94 pounds. (Span, 4/21)
Colorado Sees 90% Rise In Unhoused Population Since 2020
A report calls into question whether a "housing first" or "work first" approach is better, as Colorado becomes the state with the fourth-largest increase in unhoused individuals since 2020. Meanwhile, Vermont — the state that saw the greatest rise in unhoused population — introduces a bill to end motel shelter vouchers.
The Center Square:
Homelessness Up By 90% Since 2020 In Colorado, According To Report
Colorado has seen the fourth highest percentage increase in homelessness in the U.S. since 2020, according to a new report. The report, by the free-enterprise Common Sense Institute, also called into question most of the state’s “housing first” approach, saying it “may not be the best approach to addressing this challenge.” (Draplin, 4/18)
VTDigger and Vermont Public:
Plan Would Overhaul Vermont’s Response To Homelessness, Dissolving Statewide Motel Program
A bill that would fundamentally overhaul Vermont’s response to homelessness is making its way through the Statehouse. H.91 provides a potential off-ramp to the state’s mass use of motel rooms as a primary form of shelter – and could spell an end to the political battles over the voucher program that have become a yearly ritual. “We’ve become stuck in a cycle of using band-aids with no real path out of this crisis,” said Rep. Jubilee McGill, D-Bridport, to her colleagues on the House floor in early April. Building the housing the state needs to ease homelessness will take time, she said. “In the meantime, we must make responsible use of our resources to ensure our vulnerable neighbors can thrive.” (Berlin, 4/18)
Los Angeles Times:
Lancaster Mayor's Fix For Homelessness: 'Free Fentanyl' And 'a Purge'
The mayor of Lancaster, Rex Parris, has ignited a controversy after musing during a council meeting that one approach to homelessness would be to “give them free fentanyl … all the fentanyl they want.” Parris, a larger-than-life trial lawyer, made the incendiary comments about the drug — responsible for tens of thousands of overdose deaths — during a February City Council meeting, in a retort to a resident who objected to his musings of congregating unhoused residents into an “encampment.” (Garrison, 4/20)
The New York Times:
San Jose Considers Arresting Homeless People Who Refuse Housing
The mayor of the Silicon Valley city has proposed arresting people who don’t accept offers of shelter. It’s the latest sign of frustrations over tent encampments in California. (Karlamangla, 4/20)
The Washington Post:
Trump Wants D.C.’s Homeless Out Of Sight. Experts Say That Doesn’t Help.
D.C. has cleared 21 homeless encampments this year and more are scheduled for later this month and May, city officials said this week. More than 40 people were living at those encampments and encouraged to move elsewhere, according to the city. The sweeps, which officials insist have always been part of their approach to homelessness, come as President Donald Trump repeatedly puts pressure on Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to address D.C’s crime and cleanliness. In early March, Trump told Bowser that the city needed to remove encampments by the State Department and White House or that federal officials would be “forced to do it for her.” Later that month, Trump issued an executive order that included a directive for the National Park Service to remove all homeless encampments from federal land in the District. (Swenson, 4/19)
More health news from California and North Carolina —
KFF Health News:
California Halts Medical Parole, Sends Several Critically Ill Patients Back To Prison
California has halted a court-ordered medical parole program, opting instead to send its most incapacitated prisoners back to state lockups or release them early. The unilateral termination is drawing protests from attorneys representing prisoners and the author of the state’s medical parole legislation, who say it unnecessarily puts this vulnerable population at risk. The move is the latest wrinkle in a long-running drive to free those deemed so ill that they are no longer a danger to society. (Thompson, 4/21)
North Carolina Health News:
New Crisis Hub Provides Free Mental Health Services
It’s been a little less than a year since Alamance Behavioral Health Center opened its doors to the public to offer an array of mental health services ranging from a walk-in, urgent care setting for those in distress, to follow-up outpatient appointments for children and adults. This month, the final piece — a 16-bed inpatient facility — will begin accepting patients who can stay up to a week. (Knopf, 4/21)
A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on Parkinson's disease, racing wheelchairs, aging, and more.
NPR:
Stem Cells To Treat Parkinson’s? 2 Small Studies Hint At Success
Patients suffering from Parkinson's disease may soon benefit from a powerful treatment option: stem-cell transplants. In a pair of small studies designed primarily to test safety, two teams of researchers found that stem cells transplanted into the brains of Parkinson's patients began producing the chemical messenger dopamine and appeared to ease symptoms like tremor, researchers reported in the journal Nature. (Hamilton, 4/17)
WTOP:
Hair Care As Part Of Health Care At Children’s National Hospital
Nurses and other health care providers at Children’s National Hospital in D.C. will have access to “Hair for You,” a program that trains nurses to competently care for the different hair types of all their patients. Reneé Roberts-Turner, executive director of Nursing Excellence and Child and Family Services at Children’s National, said providing care for patients’ hair is in line with helping aid all tasks of daily living. (Ryan, 4/16)
AP:
Fifty Years Later, Bob Hall's Example -- And His Racing Wheelchairs -- Are Still Going Strong
Bob Hall and Bill Rodgers were teammates training for the 1975 Boston Marathon — Rodgers on his feet, and Hall in his wheelchair. Rodgers would go on to win that year, the first of the four victories in his hometown race that earned him the nickname “Boston Billy” and set off a national running craze. ... Fifty years later, the chairs are sleeker, the fields are bigger, and Hall’s successors are literally leading the way at the Boston Marathon: The push-rim wheelchair division will be the first to depart from Hopkinton on Monday morning, the better for them to avoid the much slower runners as the field makes its way to Boston’s Back Bay. (Golen, 4/20)
The Washington Post:
This 77-Year-Old Runner Shows How To Stay Fit As We Age
Most runners see substantial performance losses after they turn 70. Not Jeannie Rice, who just turned 77 and hopes to run the Boston Marathon on Monday. She has broken world women’s records in the 75-79 age group for every distance and, at times, beaten the fastest men in that age group. ... Researchers are studying Rice to understand how humans can stay fit as they age, regardless of natural ability and the reduced physical activity often seen in older people, said Bas Van Hooren, assistant professor in nutrition and movement sciences at Maastricht University in the Netherlands and one of the study authors. (Cimons, 4/20)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Homeless Man Wins $1 Million Jackpot On California Lottery Scratcher
A man apparently living on the streets of San Luis Obispo recently won a $1 million jackpot on a California Lottery scratcher bought at a local liquor store. The win was confirmed Monday by Wilson Samaan, manager of Sandy’s Deli-Liquor, who called the unidentified man a “loyal customer.” “He deserved every penny of it,” Samaan told the Chronicle. “He’s a good guy.” (Vaziri, 4/14)
Viewpoints: Will DOGE Destroy Rural Health Care?; Eliminating Mental Health Programs May Prove Deadly
Opinion writers share their thoughts on these public health topics.
The Atlantic:
Can Rural Health Care Survive DOGE?
Traditionally, medical-school graduates complete their residencies at teaching hospitals in larger cities, places abounding with specialists, equipment, and nursing support. The idea behind the THCGME program was to establish residencies at health clinics in underserved areas where resources are scarce. The theory was that residents would not only gain confidence practicing medicine in a challenging context but develop a sense of mission about the work, and stay. (Stephanie McCrummen, 4/21)
Stat:
Trump Is Gutting More Than 40 Mental Health, Substance Use Programs
At the age of 23, after years of mental health problems, addictions, and trauma, I found myself on a Philadelphia subway platform ready to end my life. Thankfully, I found help and got better. But due to the actions of the Trump administration, many others face a bleak future in dealing with these potentially fatal conditions. (Paolo del Vecchio, 4/21)
The Boston Globe:
Public Health's Reckoning Started With COVID. It Was Too Late.
There is no shortage of critiques of how the US public health establishment handled the COVID-19 pandemic — including from within the field’s own ranks. (Christine Mehta, 4/20)
Chicago Tribune:
As The Deaths Of Gene Hackman And His Wife Demonstrate, We Need To Care For Our Caregivers
Why do caregivers sometimes trade their own well-being for that of the person with dementia? In a key way, the American health system encourages it. Each person has private relationships with their medical providers because the U.S. defines a “patient” as an individual. But dementia creates symptoms and problems that are shared between two people. So, when a caregiver needs treatment, it requires more doctor’s visits for that person while finding care coverage for the person with dementia. (Shana D. Stites and Rebecca T. Brown, 4/21)
The New York Times:
How To Live Healthier For Longer
Some researchers are attempting to reprogram cells to make them biologically younger, which has been shown to reverse features of aging in older animals. Unfortunately, this can also induce cancer. Other researchers are studying drugs called senolytics, which aim to clear aging cells out of the body. However, they can also destroy other cells humans need to survive. (Eric Topol, 4/21)
Stat:
Three Ways For Physicians To Become Better Advocates
Democrats recently unveiled a campaign to recruit and elect 100 doctors to public office. Democrats hope that by recruiting physicians to public office, they will be able to combat misinformation and restore trust in medicine and science. (Hala Durrah, 4/21)