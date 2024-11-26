Ailing Crew, Passenger Aboard Separate Flights Trigger Call To CDC

Delta workers and a person on an Avianca flight all sought medical care after arriving at Boston Logan International Airport. The cause of the illnesses is unknown. Meanwhile, Texas is facing its worst dengue fever outbreak in two decades. Also, a look at lung cancer rates in women.

The Boston Globe: Illnesses On Flights Into Logan Prompt Massport To Alert CDC

Two flights came into Logan International Airport on Sunday carrying multiple people stricken with “various illnesses,” prompting officials to alert the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a cautionary measure, according to airport operator Massport. “Massport responded to two flights (Delta and Avianca) that came in around the same time yesterday afternoon with various illnesses,” said Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan. “We reached out to the CDC out of an abundance of caution.” (Andersen, 11/25)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Sees Largest Number Of Dengue Fever Cases Since 2002

Texas has seen the worst annual spike of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness that can be fatal, in more than 20 years, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state also saw its first report of a locally acquired ... case of dengue fever this year in a resident of Cameron County, according to the department. The Texas DSHS has tracked 106 confirmed travel-related cases of dengue fever and at least one death so far this year, making it the worst year for the disease in Texas since 2002. (Lomax V, 11/25)

CIDRAP: What Happens To Road-Killed Deer, And Does It Help Stem CWD Spread?

Roughly 1.8 million deer-vehicle crashes are reported each year in the United States, typically peaking during mating season and the end of Daylight Saving Time in November, although the vast majority—typically those that don't involve motorist injuries or extensive vehicle damage—likely go unreported. The disposal of those deer carcasses could have implications for both human and animal health, but management practices vary widely by jurisdiction, with state, county, and city officials often taking different, usually budget-based approaches with differing levels of effectiveness, a concept that is itself only vaguely defined. (Van Beusekom, 11/25)

NPR: Long COVID Patients Push For NIH Research Funds To Focus On Treatments

Erica Hayes, 40, hasn't felt healthy since November 2020 when she first fell ill with COVID. Hayes is too sick to work, so she's spent much of the last four years sitting on her beige couch, often curled up under an electric blanket. "My blood flow now sucks, so my hands and my feet are freezing. Even if I'm sweating my toes are cold," says Hayes, who lives in Western Pennsylvania. She misses feeling well enough to play with her 9-year-old son, or attend her 17-year-old son's baseball games. (Boden, 11/25)

In other health and wellness news —

CNN: In The US, Young And Middle-Aged Women Are Being Diagnosed With Lung Cancer At Higher Rates Than Men

Susan Wojcicki, the late CEO of YouTube, had a message for the world just weeks before she passed. “Although lung cancer overall is decreasing because of declines in tobacco use, lung cancer among people who have never smoked has been rising significantly,” Wojcicki wrote in a YouTube blog that was posted Monday. Wojcicki, a tech pioneer who was one of Google’s earliest employees, died in August after living with lung cancer for two years. She was 56. (Howard, 11/25)

Axios: 1 In 7 Seniors Meet Federal Physical Activity Guidelines

Roughly 1 in 7 Americans 65 and older are meeting federal physical activity guidelines during their leisure time, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Older Americans will make up more than 20% of the U.S. population by 2030. Regular physical activity could help more of them maintain physical function, reduce their risk of chronic conditions and falls and lower health care costs. (Reed, 11/25)

Axios: Data Shows Wide Disparity In Hearing Aid Use

Across income levels, white seniors in the U.S. are more likely to use hearing aids than Black and Hispanic seniors, a new study found. Hearing aids can help people with hearing loss live independent lives and communicate more easily. But the new data suggests seniors aren't benefiting equally. (Goldman, 11/25)

