All Refugees Are Blocked From US, Despite Already Being Approved
Thousands of people seeking safe haven from persecution — including hundreds of family members of U.S. troops and also Afghan allies who helped the U.S. during the war — were left stranded after the Trump administration suspended flights as part of a promised crackdown on immigration. Meanwhile, some hospitals and schools vow to continue to help undocumented immigrants.
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Cancels Flights For Refugees Already Approved For Travel
The State Department abruptly canceled travel for thousands of refugees already approved to fly to the United States, days before a deadline that President Trump had set for suspending the resettlement program that provides safe haven for people fleeing persecution. The cancellation of the flights comes on the heels of an executive order signed by Mr. Trump on Monday that indefinitely paused the refugee resettlement. The order effectively grinds to a halt the process of bringing refugees into the country, which involves multiple federal agencies, as well as nonprofits that receive the newcomers. (Jordan and Aleaziz, 1/22)
Military.com:
'Friends Begging For Help': Afghan Allies Stranded After Trump Suspends Refugee Program
Afghans who have been approved to come to the U.S. as refugees, including allies during the war and a couple of hundred family members of American troops, are now stranded after the Trump administration suspended refugee flights, advocates are warning. One in the cascade of executive actions President Donald Trump signed on his first day in office Monday ordered a suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. (Kheel and Lawrence, 1/22)
Chicago Tribune:
Chicago's Schools, Hospitals Vow To Protect Undocumented Immigrants
Elizabeth, a Chicagoan in the U.S. without legal permission and mother of three, is used to being involved in her community on the Northwest Side through volunteering at her children’s school and helping students. But after this week, she no longer feels safe even going near the school doors. (Stein, Salzman and Presa, 1/22)
KFF Health News:
As States Diverge On Immigration, Hospitals Say They Won’t Turn Patients Away
California is advising health care providers not to write down patients’ immigration status on bills and medical records and telling them they don’t have to assist federal agents in arrests. Some Massachusetts hospitals and clinics are posting privacy rights in emergency and waiting rooms in Spanish and other languages. Meanwhile, Florida and Texas are requiring health care facilities to ask the immigration status of patients and tally the cost to taxpayers of providing care to immigrants living in the U.S. without authorization. (Sánchez and Chang, 1/23)
Immigration crackdown likely to affect the availability of fresh fruit —
CBS News:
Which Industries Are Most Vulnerable To Trump's Immigration Crackdown?
Undocumented immigrants account for about 20% of the agriculture industry's overall workforce, although that figure can rise to roughly half for some speciality farms, according to Capital Economics, which advises large investors. ... "The inflationary impact could affect food overall, but particularly fresher fruits, rather than the ingredients in more processed foods," (Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist with Capital Economics) said. (Cerullo, 1/23)