Allina Health’s Response To Workplace Violence Is Not Enough, Nurses Say
CBS News reports that workplace violence at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital has led to more than $83,000 in fines over the past year. Other news from the health industry is on the demand for obesity drugs, an acquisition of 11 Tennessee nursing homes, and more.
CBS News:
Allina Nurses' Frustration Grows As Workplace Violence Continues
Attacks at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital have led to more than $83,000 in fines over the past year. "I've been personally assaulted myself, and in that, you never know that it's going to happen," said Anna Rabb, who is a part of the nurses union that's calling for more protection for healthcare workers on the job. "It's terrifying, and you don't want to come back to work." (McLister, 12/7)
Reuters:
BioAge Scraps Mid-Stage Trial Of Experimental Obesity Drug, Shares Fall
BioAge Labs (BIOA.O), said on Friday it is discontinuing the mid-stage trial of its experimental obesity drug after high levels of certain liver enzymes were observed in some patients, sending its shares down nearly 73% to $5.40 in after-market trading. The drug developer was studying the experimental drug, azelaprag, as a monotherapy and in combination with Eli Lilly's (LLY.N), opens new tab tirzepatide. Azelaprag mimics the activity of the exerkine apelin, a peptide released in response to exercise due to muscle contraction. (12/6)
Reuters:
Lilly Invests $3 Billion To Expand Wisconsin Plant As Obesity Drug Demand Soars
Eli Lilly (LLY.N), said on Thursday it will invest $3 billion to expand the manufacturing plant it bought in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin earlier this year, as it scrambles to meet soaring demand for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs. The new investment in the factory, which it acquired from Nexus Pharmaceuticals, will help boost production of Lilly's powerful weight-loss drug Zepbound as well as its diabetes treatments and other medicines, the company said. (Wingrove, 12/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Pacs Group, CareTrust REIT Close Deal On Tennessee Nursing Homes
Skilled nursing home operator Pacs Group has closed on a deal to acquire the operations of 11 Tennessee nursing homes. The company said in a news release the deal with CareTrust REIT was completed Dec. 1, with the acquisition of another Tennessee facility's operations expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to applicable closing conditions. Pacs Group did not disclose the names of the 12 facilities or the financial terms of the deal which will expand its operations by approximately 1,300 beds. (Eastabrook, 12/6)
Modern Healthcare:
LA Care Health Plan Names Martha Santana-Chin As Next CEO
Health Net executive Martha Santana-Chin will take the helm at LA Care Health Plan after CEO John Baackes retires next month, the company announced Friday. Santana-Chin will join LA Care Health Plan from Centene subsidiary Health Net, where she is president of Medicaid operations. Santana-Chin has held various positions at Health Net since 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Tepper, 12/6)